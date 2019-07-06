California Earthquake Felt in Los Angeles Tonight

Another earthquake – on the heels of a 6.4 magnitude quake that struck Southern California – has hit the Los Angeles area. But the Los Angeles Dodgers kept playing. Preliminary reports say this quake was a massive 7.1 in magnitude.

In fact, a prominent seismologist, Dr. Lucy Jones, now says that the earlier quake was just the precursor to the one tonight on July 5, 2019. “So the M6.4 was a foreshock. This was a M7.1 on the same fault as has been producing the Searles Valley sequence. This is part of the same sequence,” she wrote on Twitter.

Dodgers and Padres playing baseball through an earthquake pic.twitter.com/96Z84oNlt2 — Clinton Cole (@cdcole55) July 6, 2019

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake has struck Southern California on the Fourth of July. That was followed by another quake on July 5, 2019, with preliminary magnitude of 7.1. The center of the first quake was near Searles Valley in San Bernardino County. There were reports of people needing medical assistance and of damaged roadways and buildings. In Ridgecrest, in Kern County, CA, there were five fires and other damages, the mayor told CNN.

The July 5 earthquake has hit Southern California – and was felt in the Los Angeles area too – on the evening of July 5, 2019. But the Los Angeles Dodgers kept playing. “Yes, another #earthquake. Reminder, only use 911 for emergencies. 877-ASK-LAPD for non emergencies in the City of LA. The LAPD will be working with our city partners to ensure everyone’s safety in the City of Los Angeles,” the Los Angeles Police Department wrote on the evening of July 5.

Preliminary reports gave the following information: “A 7.1 magnitude earthquake occurred 10.56mi NNE of Ridgecrest, CA.”

Preliminary reports say the July 5 quake was a 7.1.

Thankfully, there were no serious injuries from earlier quake. The reports from the July 5 quake are still unfolding (and this post is being updated as they are.)

You can see the USGS interactive earthquake map here. Whether there are casualties is not yet clear, according to The Los Angeles Times. You can listen to dispatch audio in Kern County here.

Since the first quake, a series of after shocks hit Southern California. An after-shock hit in the middle of a Kern County press conference. Watch:

The Ridgecrest, CA police chief said previously that authorities were “inundated with calls, with fires, obviously stores that were shaken with stuff falling off the shelves and various items falling…” Authorities reported multiple minor injuries in that community as a result of the quake.

“I was laying down in my bed and I had my feet on the wall and I felt like both of the sides of the house were moving and shaking…” said Edith Mata, a student at Bakersfield College, to the Times.

Jenny Campbell, a bookkeeper at the Albertsons in Ridgecrest, told the Times that the store shook, and light fixtures, bottles and glass fell. “I was just shocked. It was like nothing I’ve ever experienced,” she told the newspaper, adding that the store lost power.

According to the USGS Earthquake Hazards Program of the U.S. Geological Survey, the first quake had these attributes: “M 6.4 – 12km SW of Searles Valley, CA. 2019-07-04 17:33:48 (UTC) 35.705°N 117.508°W8.7 km depth.” San Bernardino County Fire tweeted that there were no injuries, writing that it was “conducting assessment of region after #EARTHQUAKE. No injuries reported, however buildings and roads have sustained varying degrees of damage.”

People took to Twitter to report feeling the July 5 quake.

