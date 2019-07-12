Maui Fire Today: Maps, Size, & Evacuations from the Kihei Blaze [July 12]

Alarge fire continues to burn in the Kihei region of Maui on Friday, July 12. The size of the fire is now 10,000 acres, up from the 3,000 estimate on Thursday. Here are the latest updates on the fire’s location, including maps, evacuations, and shelters in the region. The good news is that evacuations have ended and containment is up, but the situation could still change rapidly. Because of this, residents should also stay tuned to their local news for evacuation updates. A phone number that residents can call for the latest evacuation updates is included at the end of this story.

Maui Fire Map & Size

The brush fire was about 3,000 acres in size on Thursday and now it’s estimated to be 10,000 acres in size, Maui Now reported. But the good news is that the fire is now 20 percent contained, while on Thursday it was 0 percent contained.

You can see an interactive map below. You may need to reposition the map to see the details and the legend, depending on your browser, or you can just go here to see the full map. If you go to the full map, you can also change the imagery to a navigation map view if you prefer.

An approximate location of the fire is below:

Recently updated map of #MauiFire per fire detection satellites. About 3 hours ago. 7/12/19 16:00GMT or 7am HST – growth to the Mauka side of Kihei. pic.twitter.com/Rq1NjcdWUb — AI6YR (@ai6yrham) July 12, 2019

Mayor Michael Victorino has warned residents that conditions can worsen at any time, so they need to stay alert. Because winds are forecast to increase, this could make fire protection more difficult at times.

Assistant Fire Chief Val Martin said in a press release from the County of Maui: “All of these issues combined means the fire will likely intensify and accelerate, which may cause future evacuations and road closures. Please stay vigilant and alert, and continue to monitor updates from the County of Maui.”

Evacuations, Shelters & Road Closures from the Fire

So… Maui is on fire. pic.twitter.com/hUlD0GHNfY — Jason Nerad (@OurFearlessHero) July 12, 2019

Evacuations were ordered Thursday in parts of North Kihei, Maalaea, and other nearby regions. The evacuations were lifted earlier today, according to the County of Maui’s official Facebook page.

For updates, 808-270-7285. If you hear a recording, you can dial extension 7285 for the Emergency Operations Center.

All roads were also opened on Friday, the County of Maui shared, and emergency shelters have closed. War Memorial Gym and Kamalii Elementary School may reopen as shelters if conditions worsen again.

In the midst of the evacuations on Thursday, Oprah opened a private road on her property to county officials.

Hi there Jack, Access to the road was given to county officials immediately. This was many hours ago. Hoping for the safety of all. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/BxsPNUkkJC — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) July 12, 2019

Maui Watch reported that the county didn’t officially announce the road was open. However, some residents told Maui Watch that they were allowed access to the road.

Governor David Ige tweeted his thanks to Oprah for her generosity in opening the road. He wrote: “A big mahalo to @Oprah for giving @mauicounty access to your private road for use to assist in the #Mauifire.”

A big mahalo to @Oprah for giving @mauicounty access to your private road for use to assist in the #Mauifire https://t.co/DPC6qkAGrq — Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) July 12, 2019

Air Travel & Energy Updates

The TSA is asking travelers to arrive at Kahului Airport two hours or more before their flights, Maui Now reported. A number of flights were canceled on July 11 and rescheduled for Friday, which will cause slowdowns at the security checkpoint.

Travelers are also asked to consider checking their luggage to reduce the number of carry-ons that need screening, Maui Watch reported.

Meanwhile, because the fire has damaged the electrical grid, Maui Electric customers are asked to conserve electricity between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on July 12. The transmission line from Ma’aleaea Power Plant to Kihei was damaged in the fire.

Additional Damage Updates

The Maui Race Park shared on July 12 that despite the fire, their structures escaped any major damage and the track is fine, but dirty. Some areas and trees nearby are still smoldering, they said on Facebook. The July 20 event is still pending until they evaluate the facility.

The fire got close to an industrial area in Kihei.

35 years of my #photographs are stored in a storage place in N. #Kihei on #Maui. Yesterdayʻs runaway fire was headed straight there, pushed by heavy winds, but MFD managed to save that industrial area & my old neighborhood around it. This is how close it got. #mauifire #MahaloMFD pic.twitter.com/QmQ7pdRRBG — judy edwards (@AGoodAche) July 12, 2019

Much of the area burning in Kihei is unoccupied.

Thanks to Oprah Winfrey for opening her private road for folks on Maui. 7/11/2019 North Kihei fire has now burned 10,000 acres. The good news is the land is unoccupied – agricultural land now vacated since Sugar Cane operations closed. — Candace (@nativelah) July 12, 2019

The Maui Humane Society evacuated on Thursday as a precautionary measure for the nearby fire.

Whoah look how close the #MauiFire came to the Maui Humane Society. The fire even burned the middle of the highway. Charred and still smoking on either side of the Maui Veteran’s Highway 311. 😲 pic.twitter.com/WtQKvosImS — Judi Riley (@TikiTales) July 12, 2019

How To Get Emergency Updates

For updates if you’re a local resident, call 270-7285 and ask to speak to an Emergency Operations Personnel. (Full number with area code is 808-270-7285.) If you hear a recording, you can dial extension 7285 for the Emergency Operations Center.

The County of Maui’s Facebook page is providing updates on road closures and evacuations.

READ NEXT: Oprah opens road during Maui fire.