Robert Mueller’s Daughters, Cynthia & Melissa: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Robert Mueller and his wife, Ann, have two children: daughters Cynthia and Melissa. Mueller’s daughters stay out of the spotlight for the most part, so there’s not a lot of public information about them.

1. Mueller Missed the Birth of His Oldest Daughter Because He Was Serving in Vietnam

Mueller’s daughter, Cynthia, was born while he was serving in Vietnam. When he and his wife, Ann, met in Hawaii in 1969 for a brief rendezvous during his service, he met his daughter Cynthia for the very first time, Wired reported. In those nine months since he had left in 1968, he had already gotten the Bronze Star.

When Mueller was later rotated to a desk job, he realized that he didn’t “relish” the Marines when he wasn’t in combat. So he went to law school, worked in the Justice Department, led the FBI, and the rest is history.

In May 2017, Mueller spoke at the Tabor Academy graduation, where one of his granddaughters was graduating, The Guardian reported. He said he learned about service from his family, his Marine Corps family, and his FBI family. He told the graduating class that once a good reputation is lost, it can never be regained.

2. His Two Daughters Loved Living in California

After leaving the Marines, Mueller worked as an assistant U.S. attorney in San Francisco, Wired reported. His two young daughters loved living in that area. His wife Ann and his daughters would pick him up every Friday night at an Irish pub, where he’d be hanging out with attorneys (both on the prosecution and defense side) and police officers. He spent so much time at that Irish pub that Cynthia made him a model of the pub from Popsicle sticks for Christmas.

3. He Has a Daughter with Spina Bifida

One of Mueller’s two daughters has spina bifida, but he and his wife are private about sharing that information. The Washingtonian noted in 2008 that Mueller moved east to Boston initially because Children’s Hospital Boston had good treatment options for spina bifida.

According to the Mayo Clinic, spina bifida is a birth defect that prevents the spine and spinal cord from forming properly. The defect can be mild to severe. Early treatment doesn’t always resolve the issue.

4. He Commuted from Boston to D.C. so His Daughter Wouldn’t Have To Change Schools

In 1989, he was asked about serving in Washington, D.C. Ann wasn’t ready to move and said that Melissa, their youngest daughter, wanted to finish school in Massachusetts, Wired shared. But over time, they decided moving to D.C. was right for them. But first, they commuted back-and-forth from Boston to D.C. for two years so Melissa could finish school without having to move.

5. After Filing His Report, Mueller & His Wife Went to Their Favorite Restaurant

After filing his report, Mueller took his wife, Ann Cabell Standish, to dinner in Washington, D.C., The Daily Mail reported. They went to Salt & Pepper in the Palisades area and sat together in one of the booths, eating scallops. During the investigation, he and his wife were often seen eating out together at that restaurant, Politico reported. While he liked scallops, his wife preferred Caesar salad, one source told the media.