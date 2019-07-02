Tanforan Mall, San Bruno Has Reports Of Active Shooter, BART Station Closed

An active shooter was reported at the Tanforan Mall in San Bruno near San Francisco.

San Bruno Police confirmed they are investigating a shooting and said to stay away from the Tanforan area.

“Please stay out of the Tanforan area – San Bruno Police Department is on scene investigating a shooting,” San Bruno Police wrote on Twitter. “We will update when we have more information. Thank you”

The San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit service reported they are closing the station near the mall.

“We have received reports of an active shooter at Tanforan Mall outside San Bruno station,” SFBART wrote on Twitter. “As precaution, trains are not stopping and the station is closed. Trains are running through San Bruno.”

This is an unfolding story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Some people in the area wrote on Twitter about a heavy police presence.

One man wrote, “Just saw about 100 cops with protective gear and guns drawn at #tanforan mall. Stay away!”

The BART system is redirecting its trains away from the area. SFBART wrote on Twitter, “UPDATE: Trains in SFO/Millbrae direction are being turned back at South San Francisco as the situation in San Bruno continues.”

A shuttle train will run between SFO and Millbrae.”