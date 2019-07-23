Why Are the Flags at Half-Staff Today? They’re Half-Mast for Justice Stevens’ Funeral

Why are United States flags flying at half-mast today? You’ll be seeing U.S. flags at government buildings across the country flying at half-staff today –Tuesday, July 23, 2019 – because of retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens’ funeral. Some states are also flying their flags at half-staff at state buildings too. Read on to learn more details about what’s happening Monday and Tuesday this week.

Flags Are Flying Half-Staff in Memory of Retired Justice Stevens

Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens died at the age of 99 on July 15, 2019 from complications of a stroke. He served on the Supreme Court for 35 years after he was nominated in 1975 by then-President Gerald Ford. Stevens was the third-longest serving Supreme Court justice, USA Today reported. Justice Elena Kagan replaced him when he retired.

President Donald Trump ordered that flags be flown at half-mast on the day of Stevens’ interment or burial, which is today, Tuesday, July 23. Here is Trump’s full proclamation:

As a mark of respect for the memory and longstanding service of John Paul Stevens, retired Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, I hereby order, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that on the day of his interment, the flag of the United States shall be flown at half‑staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset on such day. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same period at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this seventeenth day of July, in the year of our Lord two thousand nineteen, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-fourth.”

Stevens’ public lying in repose ceremony was held at the Supreme Court’s Great Hall on Monday, July 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern. A private funeral is taking place today, Tuesday, July 23 at the Arlington National Cemetery, The Hill reported. Stevens will then be buried following the funeral.

Flags will fly at half-staff today until sunset.

Flags Are Flying Half-Staff at Many State Buildings Too

You may also notice that flags are flying half-staff at many state buildings also today. This is for the same reason. Ohio Governor Mark DeWine, for example, ordered that flags for the United States and the state of Ohio be flown at half-staff today at all public buildings and grounds from sunrise to sunset today.

Gov. Kate Brown in Oregon made the same proclamation, as did other governors. Brown said: “John Paul Stevens was known for the very American value of independence. His legacy will live on through the impact of his championship of equality and civil rights on Americans’ everyday lives.”

Gov. John Carney of Delaware proclaimed: “With the passing of former U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, President Trump has ordered U.S. flags at all government buildings and facilities be flown at half-staff the day of his interment, Tuesday, July 23rd as a mark of respect for the memory of Justice Stevens and to honor his service to our country. In concurrence with the President’s order and in remembrance of Justice Stevens and his many contributions as a member of the U.S. Supreme Court, Governor Carney has ordered the U.S. and Delaware flags at state buildings and facilities also be flown at half-staff beginning the morning of July 23rd. Flags are to be returned to full-staff at the end of the day.”