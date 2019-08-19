California Fire Map: Track Fires Near Me Right Now [August 19]

Fires continue to burn in California. Here’s a look at the latest wildfires being reported on August 19 2019. This article first includes interactive maps for all of California, including Cal Fire and other sources. Then the second section details specific fires in the region in alphabetical order. Remember that when it comes to fires, details can change quickly, so also stay tuned to your local news sources if there is a fire in your region.

Interactive Maps of California Fires

There are two interactive maps to follow to get the best updates about California fires this summer. In many cases, the fires don’t always overlap so it’s good to review all the maps for the latest information.

One of the best interactive maps available right now is Inciweb’s map. You can see the full map here. There’s an embeddable Google Map that includes Inciweb fires which you can see below. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom in using the + button within the map or change settings on the Layers tab of Legend to only show Inciweb fires:

Another good map can be found here from Ca.gov. A screenshot is below since the map can’t be embedded, but you’ll want to go to the full map for details. You can input your address to see how close the fires are to your location.

Each of these maps often contains details the others are missing, so you’ll need to view all three for a full update on the fires. However, brand new fires may not be listed on any of the above maps until they’ve been around for a few hours.

Next are more specific details on the fires for August 19, 2019. If you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California on August 19, 2019

Here are the active fires and updates about them. Most of these are in alphabetical order.

Atascadero Fire

The fire is holding at about one half acre. Aircraft released. Traffic may be slowed down for a but while firefighters extinguish hit spots. — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) August 19, 2019

This fire isn’t officially named, but it’s near Atascadero and started on August 19 off Highway 101. The fire started when a semi truck in the southbound lane of Highway 101 burst into flames and then the fire spread to nearby vegetation, KSBY reported. Southbound traffic was diverted, but one southbound lane has since reopened this afternoon. Forward progress was stopped after the fire grew to 3/4 acre. The fire is 100 percent contained.

Broder Fire

This fire is 97 acres in size and was started by lightning on August 8. It’s northeast of Broder Meadow and crews are using natural barriers to fight the fire. Smoke may impact areas nearby, Inciweb noted. Smoke may be seen in Kennedy Meadows and Kernville. So far there are no road or trail closures.

Dixon Fire

This fire is nine acres in size and was caused by lightning. It’s east of Silver Peak on Carson Iceberg Wilderness, Inciweb reported.

Inciweb noted on August 14, which is the last update: “Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest fire managers continue to make use of a lightning-caused fire to meet multiple resource objectives in the Carson-Iceberg Wilderness. The Dixon Fire is located east of Silver Peak on the north side of Dixon Creek and was discovered on July 28 by aerial reconnaissance after storms passed through the area. The Dixon fire remains deep in the Wilderness and is being managed for the following multiple objectives: reducing accumulated forest fuels, reintroducing fire into the ecosystem, ensuring firefighter and public safety, and decreasing the risk of future catastrophic fires in the area. The fire has seen minimal growth over the last week, remains approximately nine acres in size, and continues to burn at a low intensity.”

Gaines Fire

This fire is 1,300 acres and 75 percent contained as of August 19. It’s in Mariposa County, located at Mt. Gaines Road and Bear Valley Road in Bear Valley, according to Ca.gov. The cause is under investigation.

According to Ca.gov, there is an evacuation advisory for Bear Valley, Pendola Garden Road and Highway 49.

June Lightning Fires 2019 (Bald Fire and Lost Fire)

In Kernville, California, two fires were discovered in the Sequoia National Forest from lightning, Inciweb wrote. These are the Bald Fire and the Lost Fire. Together they have burned about 122 acres as of July 16. The good news is that as of July 23, both fires are 100 percent contained at 122 acres.

Mill Fire

This fire in Monterey County is 310 acres and 100 percent contained as of August 13. It was in Los Padres National Forest, west of Fort Hunter Liggett, according to Ca.gov.

The cause is being investigated.

SHF Lightning 2019

As of August 19, all 35 lightning fires from the August 8-10 event are under control or have been declared out. No more updates will be issued unless something significant changes, Inciweb noted. Here are the details for August 19:

Trinity River Management Unit (Weaverville, Big Bar, Trinity Lake, Trinity Alps)

08/10/2019 19:11, MONTGOMERY, Montgomery Ridge near Hwy 3 0.1 acre, Out

08/10/2019 07:21, TANGLE, Tangle Blue Creek and Hwy 3, 0.1 acre, Out

08/11/2019 12:51, STONEY, Stoney Point Trinity Lake, 0.1 acre, Out

08/12/2019 13:22, SUNFLOWER, Near Sunflower Creek, 0.5 acre, Out

08/12/2019 15:00, SHERER, S of Sherer Ridge, 0.71 acre, Contained

08/12/2019 15:00, BARNUM, Near Big French Creek, 1.7 acres, Controlled

08/12/2019 16:00, PANSY, Near Swift Creek, 0.75 acres, Out

08/12/2019 16:00, BUSHY, Granite Peak Rd, .75 acres, Out

08/13/2019 16:00, COFFEE, Near Billy’ Peak, 0.1 acre, Out

08/13/2019 16:06, RIDGE, NE of Sunflower Flat, 0.1 acre, Controlled

Shasta Lake Ranger District and the National Recreation Area (Shasta Lake)

08/10/2019 09:15, DONEY, NW of Lakehead, 0.1 acre, Out

08/10/2019 11:21, DOOLES, N of Salt Creek Mtn, 0.1 acre, Out

08/10/2019 10:41, SPRING, Across canyon from Prospect Creek, 0.1 acre, Out

08/10/2019 11:24, SALT, N of Salt Creek Mtn, 0.1 acre, Out

08/10/2019 19:00, CHARLIE, NW of Lakeshore East, 0.1 acre, Out

08/10/2019 09:57, PROSPECT, W of Shoeinhorse Mtn, 0.1 acre, Out

08/10/2019 07:14, BRUSHY, Near Brushy Canyon, 0.25 acre, Out

08/10/2019 09:57, HAPPY, Happy Hunting Grounds, 0.1 acre, Out

08/10/2019 17:58, HUNTING, W of Iron Canyon Reservoir, 0.1 acre, Out

08/11/2019,12:45, HOOVER, Squaw Arm Shasta Lake, 0.5 acre, Out

08/11/2019 10:44, MUDDY, East side of Garden Ridge, 3.5 acres, Out



Shasta McCloud Management Unit (Mt Shasta and McCloud area)

08/10/2019 11:28, ZOT, Near Hazel Creek Rd, 0.1 acre, Out

08/10/2019 13:15, TOAD, E of Toad Mtn, 0.1 acre, Out

08/10/2019 16:41, CINDER, E of Hotlum near Cinder Cone, 0.1 acre, Out

08/10/2019 16:16, BEAR, N of Gumboot Lake, 0.1 acre, Out

08/10/2019 19:25, FISCHER, Across from Sims Flat, 0.1 acre, Out

08/10/2019 12:13, SISSON, Rocky high elevation on Mt Eddy, 0.1 acre, Out

08/10/2019 16:17, WHITE, N of Bear Ridge, S of 0.1 acre, Out

08/10/2019 15:53, FRENCH, W of Sugarloaf 0.1 acre, Out

08/10/2019 20:01, PICAYUNE, W of Porcupine Lake, 0.1 acre, Out

08/12/2019 16:54, GAZELLE, Near Dewey Mine, 0.1 acre, Out

08/13/2019 16:46, CRATER, Near Harris Mtn, 0.1 acre, Out

08/12/2019 17:30, TRINITY, NE of Sherer Ridge, 5.5 acres, Out

08/16/2019 09:37, NORTHGATE, Northgate gate trail head on Mt Shasta, 0.1 acre, Out