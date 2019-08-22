Katie Williams: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Katie Williams, 29, is the former Ms. Nevada who was recently stripped of her title for posting political content supportingPresident Donald Trump on social media. She is not eligible for the upcoming Ms. America competition that is being held at The Queen Mary in Long Beach, California this Saturday.

Officials at Ms. America contestants may post political opinions and commentary but only on their personal Facebook page. They say that Williams was posting her Trump-related political content to the Ms. Nevada Facebook page which is strictly prohibited.

“None of this had to do with her personal political views. They are immaterial. She has her Personal Facebook page to voice her political views.” Ms. America said in an official statement on their website, “She could be a President Trump supporter on her Personal Facebook page all she wants for everyone to read. However, the Ms. Nevada Facebook Page should be devoid of political content.”

The statement also says that Williams “acknowledged both verbally and in writing that she understood these rules before she was accepted into the pageant.” and that “Nothing on her Facebook Page had any political statements at the time she was accepted into the pageant.”

Williams claims that’s what she did. She created a separate page for her Ms. Nevada content and kept her political content to her personal page.

Katie Williams has posted several video responses and messages on social media vehemently disagreeing with Ms. America’s decision.

“I just don’t understand how you can censor someone with conservative values when I’m not even really saying anything that’s bad,” Williams said in a Facebook video posted on Saturday.

The former Ms. Nevada said she feels persecuted because of her conservative views and thinks that if “I had more liberal views, less conservative views, that this wouldn’t be an issue,”

While Williams had two separate pages, her being Ms. Nevada means that her personal page also represents the Ms. America pageant. Ms. America CEO Susan Jeske told NBC News that “If you’re putting pageant stuff on your personal page, then that’s a pageant page. You’re combing it,” The issue was mixing the pageant content with her political views on her personal page.

Katie Williams appeared on Fox and Friends and has received support from conservative news outlets across the country. She started a website, http://www.katiewilliamsnv.com, which calls users to “fight against censorship” and has a form for them to sign up. It’s not clear what registered users will receive if they sign up.

1. Katie Williams is a Fitness Enthusiast

In addition to being Ms. Nevada, Williams is a fitness instructor and CrossFit Level 2 Trainer. She’s been participating in Crossfit events since 2014 according to posts on her Twitter feed.

She received her Crossfit level 2 certification on July 19 this year, posting on Facebook “On to the next phase as a coach!! I am so excited and honored that I was able to attend this course!! The knowledge they share is hands down necessary!!” along with a photo of her certification.

2. She’s Recently Became an Outspoken Conservative Personality

Since the start of 2019, Katie Williams has become a social media commentator who uses her Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram profiles to share her opinions on current events and conservative issues.

In recent months her views have become increasingly more extreme. In a recent post, she called Antifa a “terrorist organization” and says that “if you support their cause you are undoubtedly unAmerican.”

She also posts screenshots of her replies to Democrat politicians on Twitter. In one such instance, Alexandra Ocasio Cortez posted a Tweet criticizing Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for banning two democratic congresswomen from entering the country, saying she would not visit Israel until they are allowed back in. Williams replied: “that’s OK, they don’t want you there either.”

In another response to presidential Bernie Sanders’ tweet that read “Ban assault weapons” she replied “Ban Bernie Sanders”.

She supported the conspiracy theory that the Clintons were somehow behind the suicide of Jeffery Epstein, Tweeting “Epstein “suicide”…whatever you want to call it” and tagging Hillary Clinton.

Williams is a staunch advocate of gun rights. In response to the recent wave of mass shootings, she wrote “80% of the mass shootings are attributed to mental health problems” and that “nobody calls for gun reform in the streets of Chicago, just when the media needs to distract the public.

On the issue of birth control, she wrote on Facebook “Birth Control isn’t a right. It’s your responsibility. Men buy condoms, women can buy birth control. #equality”

She regularly supports Trump’s policies. On August 2 she wrote “The EU Beef Trade the President just signed is going to catapult our country and our economy! Huge win for Farmers!!” She also claimed that Trump was the “best president since Ronald Reagan!”

She also posts short selfie videos where she shares her opinions on politics and current events.

Her Facebook and Twitter pages have deleted almost all of the content before 2019 when she started to become much more focused on politics. The older content on her Instagram page doesn’t have the same opinionated content. It mostly consists of photos of her at Crossfit, her family, and training photos with her Nevada Army Reserve unit. She recently ramped up the rhetoric and has become more of a conservative social media personality.

3. She’s in the Army National Guard

According to NBC News, Williams spokesman says she was “deployed with the Army National Guard to Afghanistan in 2008-09.” She’s currently a member of the Nevada National Guard. According to posts on her Instagram, most of which have to do with her military career, she’s currently a Sergeant First Class (E7) in the Nevada Army National Guard. She was also stationed in Louisiana at one point, most likely at Fort Polk.

She also has experience dealing with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, posting on Facebook “Have you ever dealt with the VA? You will never convince me that socialized healthcare is a good option! #privateinsurancewins”

She has been in the Nevada Army Reserves since at least 2013 according to her Instagram page.

4. She’s a Supporter of Gay Rights

Posting a photo of two men embracing on Instagram, one with an American flag skin and the other with a rainbow skin, Williams wrote “Don’t assume my beliefs based on my political party! Everyone has the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness! I will fight for Fairness for everyone regardless of where you fall on the political spectrum.”

She doesn’t explicitly call out “gay rights” but the photo and caption indicate that she’s a supporter of rights for all Americans regardless of sexual preference.

5. She’s Battled Postpartum Depression and PTSD

Katie Williams was in the running for Ms. Health and Fitness 2019. In her interview, she was asked how fitness positively influences her life.

“I battled with postpartum depression and PTSD, fitness has always rejuvenated me back into life and kept my focused on my family, life, and career goals.” she told Ms. Health and Fitness, “I want to be the inspiration to others to fight through their battles!”

William’s daughter is named Amelia Rose, she has several photos and videos posted with her on her Instagram page.

