Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, August 28

Tropical Storm Dorian is expected to cause flooding in Puerto Rico today. See when meteorologists think the storm may hit Florida.

Check your child’s water bottle. A popular brand is recalling millions of kids’ bottles due to a choking hazard.

And this story out of Ohio will have you doing a double-take before biting down into your breakfast toast… to make sure there wasn’t any “extra protein” added to it.

TOP STORY: Dorian Expected to Hit Puerto Rico Before Aiming at Florida

For local forecasts, watches, and warnings related to Tropical Storm #Dorian, you can follow these official accounts: Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands: @NWSSanJuan

British Virgin Islands: @abmetservice

Dominican Republic: @onametRD pic.twitter.com/gULKPC9NF1 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 28, 2019

Puerto Rico is bracing for heavy rain and landslides as Tropical Storm Dorian makes its way toward the island. The storm system has sustained winds of 60 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center, and is expected to make landfall on Puerto Rico this afternoon.

Dorian is not as powerful as Hurricane Maria was two years ago. But officials are concerned about communities that have struggled to rebuild after the 2017 storm, which killed nearly 3,000 people. Many people have homes that are draped with tarps or roofs with holes in them. 360 shelters have been set up around the island in anticipation of Dorian.

Meteorologists say based on the current track, Dorian could slam the east coast of Florida as a Category 2 hurricane on late Sunday or early Monday. Governor Ron DeSantis is urging residents to start gathering supplies and to anticipate flooding.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Children’s Water Bottles Recalled Due to Choking Risk

Hi Claire, we know this is inconvenient and would like to help you fix it. Please visit our website, https://t.co/k7pW8OLkC1, to find out if you have an affected water bottle lid and, if so, order a free replacement lid. — Contigo (@GoContigo) August 27, 2019

Does your child have his or her own water bottle? If it’s a Contigo brand, you may need to take it back to the store. The company is recalling nearly six million of the kids’ water bottles because your child could choke on it.

The silicone spout is likely to become detached, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The water bottles were sold nationwide at stores including Costco, Target, and Walmart. The image embedded above highlights the portion of the bottle that poses the risk. Contigo has received 149 reports of the spout detaching, including 18 spouts found in children’s mouths.

Contigo says customers can check their website to determine if their specific water bottle is part of the recall and to order a free replacement lid.

OFF-BEAT: Cockroach Found in Cinnamon Raisin Bread

Yikes! An Ohio woman, Elizabeth Kwolek, says she was about to bite into her toasted Cinnamon Raisin bread when she realized that one of the “raisins” didn’t look right. It turned out to be a cockroach! She explained on Facebook that she had taken the bread with her as she left for work and was driving when she noticed the dead bug. Adding to her anxiety, her husband told her over the phone that their young son had already eaten some of the bread!

Kwolek tagged the brand, Thomas’ Breakfast, in the social media post. A representative for the brand apologized in the comments and noted that Kwolek had already spoken with Consumer Relations about the incident. Kwolek praised the company for its handling of the situation.

She wrote, “This was really disgusting and concerning given I’m pregnant and my young child ate the bread. I will say though, your consumer relations rep was very thorough and I was impressed by how seriously she took the situation. I look forward to getting a copy of the report after your team tests the ‘specimen’ I’ll send in. Kudos to the rep who took my call.”

Kwolek’s husband also shared on Facebook that the toaster ended up in the trash. “Goodbye wonderful toaster. You toasted one too many pieces of cockroach infused cinnamon raisin bread. You were a brave little toaster.”

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

Matthew Bernard is accused of killing his mother, sister and 1-year-old nephew in Pittsylvania County, Virginia. The victims include 24-year-old Emily Bernard Bivens and Cullen Bivens, the wife and son of Tampa Bay Rays pitching prospect Blake Bivens: https://t.co/HE3Cgh28uN — Heavy.com (@HeavySan) August 28, 2019

Matthew Bernard is accused of killing his mother, wife and nephew in Virginia. His sister, Emily Bernard Bivens, was married to Minor League baseball pitcher Blake Bivens.

Oklahoma City news anchor Alex Housden issued an on-air apology after comparing her black co-anchor to a gorilla.

A Steve Jobs doppelganger in Egypt had some people on Reddit theorizing that the Apple co-founder had faked his death. The real Steve Jobs died in 2011 from pancreatic cancer.

SpaceX’s Starhopper completed a successful test-launch in Texas on Tuesday.

McDonald’s is expanding its “McDelivery” service across the country through a partnership with DoorDash.

CHECK THIS OUT

The hugely popular song “Old Town Road” may just win a CMA Award! The song has been nominated for “Musical Event of the Year.”

The song is a collaboration between Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus. It spent 19 weeks as the #1 hit on the Billboard charts, setting a new record.

The CMA nomination is especially interesting because “Old Town Road” had been removed from the country chart back in April. Billboard explained at the time that the organization felt the song did not embrace “enough elements of today’s country music in its current version.” The CMA Awards are slated for November 13 in Nashville.

