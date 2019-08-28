Matthew Bernard: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Matthew Bernard is a Virginia man accused of killing his mother, sister and 1-year-old nephew at his home in rural Pittsylvania County, authorities say. The victims include 24-year-old Emily Bernard Bivens and Cullen Bivens, the wife and son of Tampa Bay Rays pitching prospect Blake Bivens. Bernard’s 62-year-old mother, Joan Bernard, was also killed.

The 19-year-old Bernard was taken into custody by police while running naked through Keeling, Virginia, hours after the murders. He has since been booked into a local jail, authorities said. Keeling is an unincorporated area of Pittsylvania County in south-central Virginia near the North Carolina border that is home to about 1,200 residents.

The killings occurred on the morning of August 27. Authorities have not released many details about what led to the murders and how the victims were killed.

Here’s what you need to know about Matthew Bernard and the triple homicide:

1. Officers Rushed to Matthew Bernard’s Family’s Home & Found an Adult Victim in the Driveway & Another Adult & Child Dead Inside, Police Say

BREAKING: Heavy police presence on Keeling Drive in Pittsylvania County. Officials have weapons drawn. Working to get more info @ABC13News pic.twitter.com/yPau031IeR — Kyle Wilcox (@KyleMWilcoxTV) August 27, 2019

Police, including the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police, swarmed Matthew Bernard’s family’s house on Keeling Drive about 8 a.m. after receiving a 911 call that someone had been shot, according to WSLS-TV. Officers arrived about 12 minutes after he 911 call and found a woman dead in the driveway. Another woman and a child were found dead inside the home, police said.

According to WSLS-TV, the family’s dog was also shot and killed. Matthew Bernard’s father, Nelson Bernard, was not killed, but the suspect’s uncle told the news station that Nelson Bernard was home at the time of the murders.

Police issued an alert to local media and a reverse 911 call to area residents saying that the 19-year-old suspect, Matthew Bernard, was on the run and wanted. Authorities said he ran into a wooded area before officers arrived at the scene. Several schools were put on lockdown as a precaution as Bernard had been seen leaving the scene still armed with a rifle, authorities said in a Facebook post.

About 100 officers responded to the scene and to help in the search for Bernard, the sheriff’s office said.

2. Video Shows Matthew Bernard Being Chased While Police While Naked, Running Into a Church Parking Lot & Choking the Caretaker of the Church

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: The suspect in a triple homicide in Pittsylvania County, 19-year-old Matthew Bernard, ran toward @KyleMWilcoxTV & @humphreyWSET while they were at a staging area — he also strangled the church's caretaker.https://t.co/4OVjvg9kkQ pic.twitter.com/cg23z2KIEX — ABC 13 News – WSET (@ABC13News) August 27, 2019

Matthew Bernard was arrested about 12:15 p.m., according to police. Before he was arrested, he was seen in videos running around Keeling while naked, with police officers chasing him. He also attacked the groundskeeper at Keeling Baptist Church. Video and photos show him choking the man.

Authorities have confirmed Matthew Bernard is the suspect in custody for a triple homicide in Pittsylvania County. He was apprehended after an hours long search, a foot chase, and a scuffle in which he allegedly attempted to choke a church groundskeeper. Photos courtesy Matt Bell pic.twitter.com/FW5E8y1SW1 — Brooke L. Williams (@WilliamsLBrooke) August 27, 2019

According to WSLS-TV, Bernard was arrested at the Paradise Campground, which is owned by his family. The news station reports that Bernard could be seen in the back of a police vehicle banging his head against the glass after he was taken into custody.

3. Bernard Graduated From Dan River High School in 2019 & He Was Attending a Local Community College, Which Was Locked Down While He Was on the Loose

Matthew Bernard graduated from Dan River High School in 2019. He had been attending a local community college, according to Facebook posts.

Police said Danville Community College, where Bernard had been attending, was put on lockdown as a precaution while Bernard was on the run. It is not known if there were any specific threats made toward the school.

Few other details about Bernard have been released.

4. He Has Been Charged With 3 Counts of Murder, but the Investigation Is Still Ongoing & a Possible Motive Has Not Been Made Public

Bernard was charged with three counts of murder, according to the Pittsylvania Sheriff’s Office. He was booked at a local jail and it is not clear when he is scheduled to make his first court appearance. It is also not known if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The investigation is still open and ongoing, and police have not said if they know of a motive in the killings.

“We won’t go into the whys because we don’t know yet,” Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor told reporters after Bernard was arrested. “We are trying to figure that out ourselves.”

5. The Montgomery Biscuits Postponed Their Game After Blake Bivens Learned His Wife of Nearly 3 Years & His 1-Year-Old Son Had Been Murdered

The suspect’s brother-in-law is pro baseball player Blake Bivens, a 24-year-old Virginia native who has been pitching in the Tampa Bay Rays organization since he was drafted in 2014. Bivens is currently a member of the Montgomery Biscuits in Double A. The team postponed its game on Tuesday, August 27, after learning of the deaths of Bivens’ family members.

“Earlier today, we learned that one of our players, Blake Bivens, suffered unimaginable loss. FIrst and foremost, the Biscuits thoughts and prayers are with Blake and all those who have been impacted by this tragedy,” the team’s owner and CEO Lou DiBella said in a statement. “We appreciate the outpouring of support and concern but ask that yu respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time.”

Blake Bivens and Emily Bernard Bivens were high school sweethearts and were engaged in 2015. They were married on January 9, 2016. Their son, Cullen Micah Bivens, was born in June 2018.

On Instagram, Emily Bivens wrote, “Follower of Jesus | Blake’s wife and Cullen’s mama. Amazed by His grace.” She wrote on Facebook, “lover of Jesus, wife, mama, photographer.”

In June, on his birthday, Blake Bivens posted photos and videos of his son and wrote, “Happy 1st Birthday to my little man! Daddy loves you!”

His Instagram page is filled with loving messages and photos of his family. He wrote in January 2018, “Happy 2nd Anniversary to the life partner anyone can ask for! Love you.”

