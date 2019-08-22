Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, August 22

Measles is once again on the rise in the United States, researchers say. Read on to see why doctors are expressing concerns about large outbreaks.

Taylor Swift’s new album drops tonight. But the songwriter is thinking about her old hits. See how she plans to take back control of her first six albums.

And find out why a Connecticut woman is facing felony charges after a day at the beach.

TOP STORY: Researchers Are Worried About the Measles

Computer simulation just predicted a huge measles outbreak in Texas, with 4,000 percent increase predicted in some communities https://t.co/LsEXikW2eE — Newsweek (@Newsweek) August 22, 2019

Measles was declared eliminated from the United States in 2000. But in the nearly two decades following, the highly contagious viral infection has made a comeback. The infection can lead to pneumonia and cause brain damage in vulnerable patients.

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh recently published in the medical journal “JAMA Network Open” that falling vaccination rates will likely result in larger outbreaks in the near future. The authors focused on Texas for the forecast. They predicted outbreaks of 400 people or more at a time in Austin and Dallas. You can read the study here.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been measles cases reported in 30 states as of August 15. The majority of the people who have gotten sick had not received the vaccination. The CDC recommends babies get the first shot between 12 and 15 months old, and the second dose at ages 4 to 6.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Taylor Swift Plans to Re-Record Her Earlier Hits

Taylor Swift no longer owns the songs that she wrote and performed on her first six albums. The label that released the music, Big Machine Label Group, was sold in June to music manager Scooter Braun. Swift has accused him of bullying her in the past. Braun’s clients include Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.

But Swift is making moves to regain control of the music masters. In an interview scheduled to air this weekend on CBS Sunday Morning, Swift revealed to reporter Tracy Smith that she plans to get back into the studio and re-record her earlier hits.

Swift moved over to Universal Music Group in November of 2018. Her latest album Lover drops tonight at midnight. (9 p.m. if you’re on the west coast).

OFF-BEAT: A Woman Was Charged With a Felony for Flashing Children on the Beach, Cops Say

Anna Lee Halderman made headlines for a confrontation on a Connecticut beach that resulted in her showing off her naked body in front of children after their mother complained.

Halderman was seen sunbathing topless at Compo Beach in Westport, Connecticut. According to a news release from police, a nearby mother asked Halderman to cover herself up because her child could see her. Halderman reportedly was not thrilled with the suggestion. Police said she “became belligerent and proceeded to remove the bottom portion of her bathing suit exposing her buttocks.”

Halderman has been charged with risk of injury to a minor and second-degree breach of peace. She has since apologized for the incident but also says she does not remember it. Click here for more on this case and to read the full statement from the mother who confronted Halderman.

Halderman is the daughter of Robert “Joe” Halderman, a former CBS producer who was fired and arrested in 2009 when he attempted to blackmail talk show host David Letterman for $2 million after uncovering an affair that Letterman was having with his assistant. He pleaded guilty to charges and served four months behind bars.

See Interactive Maps of the Amazon rainforest fires in Brazil. #PrayforAmazoniahttps://t.co/BnLGu5Wgg2 — StephanieDubeDwilson (@StephanieDube) August 20, 2019

CHECK THIS OUT

Rabbits love getting stroked on their nose pic.twitter.com/aYOZGAY6kP — Dan Quintana (@dsquintana) August 18, 2019

Is it a bird or a bunny?

This optical illusion has viewers taking a double look! Scientist Daniel Quintana from the University of Oslo in Norway posted the image to Twitter with the comment, “Rabbits love getting stroked on their nose.” The video has been viewed more than 8.5 million times.

The creature is, in fact, a bird. CNN reported that the bird is an African White-necked Raven named Mischief and lives in Valley Park, Missouri.

