Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, August 21

There is a privacy scam circulating around Instagram. Read on for details to avoid falling for it.

Apple has launched its new mobile credit card. See why the account is being compared to using cash.

And could you sleep with the thermostat set to 82 degrees? That’s a new guideline put out by a federal agency and consumers are not cool with the suggestion.

TOP STORY: The ‘Channel 13 News’ Privacy Message on Instagram Is a Hoax

Have you seen a privacy message filtering through your Instagram feed this week? The post warns that “they” will be able to access your Instagram accounts in the future. It reads, “It can be used in court cases in litigation against you. Everything you’ve ever posted becomes public from today.”

The viral post then encourages users to copy and paste a message that reads in part, “With this statement, I give notice to Instagram it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, or take any other action against me based on this profile and/or its contents.”

The post has gone viral, with celebrities including Judd Apatow, Rita Wilson, T.I., Rob Lowe, Julianne Moore, Julia Roberts, Debra Messing, Taraji P. Henson, and Beyoncé’s mother sharing it.

But here’s the thing: the post is fake. The hoax has actually popped up from time to time since 2012. Click here to read more about the scam and to see funny reactions celebs posted after catching on to it.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Apple Launches a Credit Card

Ready to apply for your Apple Card? It's simple. Just open the Wallet app to get started. Learn more: https://t.co/2DBagd4uQI pic.twitter.com/NZ5kVOP91D — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) August 20, 2019

Apple is further expanding its reach into our lives with the launch of the Apple Card. The digital credit card is now available for download and can be used in the Wallet app. There is a plastic card available as well, but Apple is banking on most customers using the card mainly through Apple Pay on their phones and offering 3 percent cashback on mobile purchases. The Apple Card was launched as a partnership with Goldman Sachs and the payments are processed by Mastercard.

Apple says the credit card does not have any fees attached. The company is also promoting the fact that the card brings a new degree of privacy to the shopping experience. Apple says it will not keep a record of what you buy or how much you paid for it. It’s similar to using cash in that way.

Forbes contributor John Koetsier praised the enhanced privacy as a “game-changer,” but also urged caution. “The company’s commitment to privacy is laudable, but consolidating all of its customers’ data and technology needs more and more to one company could still pose a long-term threat to privacy and/or security if Apple or its technology ever get hacked.”

OFF-BEAT: The Internet Isn’t Cool With Keeping the Thermostat at 78 Degrees or Above

A federal program is taking some serious heat for recommending that homes be kept at 78 degrees during the day. https://t.co/2BwR5uurls — ABC News (@ABC) August 21, 2019

The internet was fired up over the suggestion that a home should be kept no cooler than 78 degrees, even during the scorching summer months. The recommendation was made by Energy Star, which is part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy.

The program’s newly issued guidelines state that a home should be kept at 82 degrees at night. While you’re away, the thermostat should be set higher at 85 degrees. Energy Star recommends “cooling down” to 78 degrees when you first wake up in the morning. The program insists that these guidelines will save people as much as $180 per year on energy bills.

But consumers did not take kindly to the suggestions, sparking many social media reactions about how 82 degrees was far too hot for sleeping. The National Sleep Foundation actually recommends cooling your bedroom down to about 65 degrees in order to sleep better.

Larry King files for divorce from his seventh wife, Shawn King, after 22 years together.

A Florida man, Gary Van Ryswyk, botched the in-home castration of a man he says he met on a “dark web” site for those with a “eunuch” fetish, causing serious injury and was arrested.

There are multiple wildfires burning in Utah. See interactive maps here.

Marvel Studios and Sony Entertainment may stop working together on “Spider-Man” movies.

The movie ticket subscription service MoviePass exposed tens of thousands of customer card numbers and personal credit cards.

In the photos, Julia Yllescas is seen looking at a transparent image of her father, U.S. Army Capt. Robert J. Yllescas, who died in 2008 in Afghanistan. https://t.co/xuoHkibjjB — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 21, 2019

Julia Yllescas’s senior photos are going viral thanks to some special photoshopping magic.

The Nebraska teenager lost her father in 2008. U.S. Army Capt. Robert J. Yllescas was fatally wounded after an explosive device detonated near him while serving in Afghanistan.

Photographer Susanne Beckmann, who has been a friend of the family for years, edited the photos to include a transparent image of Julia’s father. The teen told a local news outlet, “It almost felt, when I saw those pictures, that he truly was there.” The photos have been shared tens of thousands of times.

