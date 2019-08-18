What Does ‘Lies of Leaving Neverland’ Mean? Why Is it Trending on Twitter?

The hashtag #LiesofLeavingNeverland was trending Saturday, in response to a self-proclaimed documentary called “Lies of Leaving Neverland” which was published on August 13 and argues for Michael Jackson’s full innocence, in the wake of HBO’s “Leaving Neverland,” which came out earlier this year.

The thirty-minute long video (which can be seen in full below and is available on YouTube) argues for Jackson’s full innocence in the wake of the allegations made against the late singer by Wade Robson and James Safechuck in Leaving Neverland. Both men allege that Jackson sexually abused them over several years, starting when they were children. Jackson vehemently denied all of the allegations of sexual assault against him throughout his life.

Neither Robson nor Safechuck have responded to the allegations made against them in this video, nor to the allegations made against them by Twitter users across the globe.

Lies of Leaving Neverland Includes Apparent 2016 Deposition by Robson

The latest documentary Lies of Leaving Neverland includes what appears to be a 2016 deposition by Robson. The video was uploaded by an account that was created on the same day of the upload (August 13) and is under the name “Mark Hostetler.” The caption for the video redirects to a site under the same name, titled “Leaving Neverland Lies.”

Many defenders of the documentary argue there to be inconsistencies between Robson’s deposition in 2016 and the story he gave to HBO; it’s worth noting that the HBO documentary directly acknowledges, for both Robson and Safechuck, their inconsistent testimonies in the past. What’s more, both men explain their reasons for lying about their alleged abuse for many years, with each of them acknowledging how many competing psychological factors contributed to their inability to tell their truth until much later.

In their follow-up interview with Oprah, titled After Neverland, the two went into that issue further in depth, with the TV mogul noting that it’s common for survivors of sexual assault to change their story repeatedly before coming out with the truth.

Still, many users believe the new documentary to be damning. One fan wrote, “#LiesOfLeavingNeverland Wade said that he was ‘abused’ in New York in 1989 after he preformed st the grammys but the Grammys were in Los Angeles and Michael didn’t perform at the grammy in 1989″