Maurice Hill: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Maurice Hill, a 36-year-old man with an extensive criminal history for weapons offenses, was identified by the Philadelphia Inquirer as the suspect who is accused of shooting six police officers in “an active firefight” in Philadelphia.

Police had not yet released the suspect’s name. The newspaper cited police sources for its report. “The officers and additional prisoners that were inside of the house with the shooter were safely evacuated. The shooter remains armed inside,” the police commissioner said, via Twitter, late into the evening. As a felon, Maurice Hill was legally barred from possessing a firearm; in fact, he was previously convicted in federal court of illegally doing just that.

The officers are expected to survive their encounter with the barricaded active shooter. Police also revealed that “all six officers who were shot have been released from area hospitals. One officer is being admitted for injuries sustained in a vehicle crash related to the incident. Situation remains active and ongoing.”

The mayor used the shooting press conference to highlight gun control issues.

“Our officers need help…. They need help with gun control. They need help with keeping weapons out of these people’s hands,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said. “This government, federal and state’s level, doesn’t want to do anything about getting these guns off the streets and getting them out of the hands of criminals.”

At about 7 p.m., Eric Gripp, of Philadelphia police public affairs, wrote on Twitter, “Suspect is still firing. SIX (6) PPD Officers shot – at area hospitals with non life threatening injuries. Additional officers also receiving treatment for non-gunshot injuries. Continue to avoid area. Situation is active and ongoing.”

A half hour before that, he wrote: “Suspect is still firing. STAY OUT OF THE AREA.”

At one point, police officers were trapped inside the house where the suspect was barricaded, authorities confirmed. There was a major law enforcement response to the Nicetown section of Philadelphia where the shooting erupted.

The suspect was holed up inside the home. Kenney said that, at one point, officers who were still inside the residence were “whispering upstairs because they didn’t want the shooter to know where they were located.”

The police commissioner said he hadn’t seen anything like it “in years.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Maurice Hill Has a Criminal History for Gun Offenses Dating to Age 18 & Previously Was Accused of Violating Supervised Release Conditions, Records Show

#BREAKING: Video shows officers with guns drawn during shooting incident in Philadelphia. MORE INFO: https://t.co/50HPsIxBmD pic.twitter.com/dGrbgJsS1J — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) August 14, 2019

The mayor said in a news conference that the suspect was no stranger to the criminal justice system.

“This guy is clearly a criminal…he had apparently a long record. Has been involved in criminal justice before and he was able to get these weapons,” the mayor said, calling the situation “Disgusting.”

According to the Inquirer, Hill’s extensive criminal record started at age 18. That was a gun offense for having a gun with an altered serial number.

Since then, he’s been arrested around a dozen times, the Inquirer reported, with six convictions for things like “illegal possession of guns, drug dealing, and aggravated assault.” He’s served prison time, and has an escape and resisting arrest conviction. He “beat criminal charges on everything from kidnapping to attempted murder,” the Inquirer reported.

Some of the charges were federal, according to records reviewed by Heavy. In 2008, he was convicted of firearms violations in federal court because he was a felon barred from owning firearms.

Federal court records reviewed by Heavy say he was “convicted in a court of the State of Pennsylvania of a crime” for possessing a Taurus PT .45 semi-automatic fully loaded.”

He was later accused of violating his supervised release.

The court records say that a probation officer presented a report about the “conduct and attitude” of Maurice Hill, who was placed on supervised release by Judge Paul S. Diamond in Philadelphia in 2010. He “fixed the period of supervision at three years.”

The original offenses were two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Maurice Hill was sent to prison for 55 months and then was to be on supervised release for three years. He was supposed to meet special conditions, such as refraining from drug use, providing tax returns to to the probation office, and participating in a vocational training program.

However, in 2013, as a result of “not answering truthfully the inquiries” of the probation officer, the court “modified the defendant conditions of release to include placement in a residential reentry center for a period of 60 days,” the court records say.

On May 15, 2014, Hill appeared before Magistrate Judge M. Faith Angell and the “court released the defendant on $10,000 OR bail, and placed him on home confinement with electronic monitoring pending disposition of the violation petition,” according to the records.

The court documents listed the following accusations from the probation officer about Hill: Hill was arrested by Philadelphia police in 2014 and accused of possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, criminal conspiracy and violation of the controlled substance act.

The documents say a complainant told police that Hill wanted her to sell marijuana for him. She saw a black handgun on a dresser in a bedroom and crack cocaine and marijuana in the residence, the reports content. She feared Hill would harm her and called 911. She alleged that Hill and another man put drugs behind a car tire. Officers went to the home and found 83 grams of marijuana above the car tire, valued at $830. They also found packaging materials used in drug dealing, according to the federal court records reviewed by Heavy.

In the August 14, 2019 shooting, police dispatch audio indicated at one point that the gunman was in a kitchen shooting at officers up through the floor. An officer on the dispatch audio says the suspect was “shooting from inside a kitchen. Shooting upwards and forwards from the position of the police.” Officers were pinned down inside the home at one point, according to the audio.

Video showed officers crouched down behind their police vehicles. There was also a daycare center in the area, although the children were unharmed. An armored vehicle was at the scene.

A witness told ABC News she heard more than 100 gunshots. “Officers are attempting to communicate with the shooter; imploring him to surrender and avoid further injuries,” Gripp wrote hours into the standoff with the barricaded suspect. And: “Officers continue to attempt to communicate with suspect; suspect is still firing at officers. STAY AWAY FROM THE AREA.”

Around 4:30 p.m., the first dispatches came across the scanner. You can listen to them here, starting at about 26:00 in.

“Shots fired, shots fired,” an officer says. Another officer says, “Shots fired…Shots fired at police…inside the property.”

At about 27:51, you can hear the gunshots. The suspect was firing what was described as a “long gun.”

One officer was shot in the leg, according to dispatch audio. “I’ve got officers shot at this location…they’re still being shot at…We’ll be transporting a shot officer to Temple,” says an officer in the audio.

2. A Witness Described the Scene as a ‘War Zone’

Major police response heading to 3700 N. 15th Street. Heading to scene now. @6abc pic.twitter.com/V3zJTPLcJ6 — Bob Brooks (@BobBrooks6abc) August 14, 2019

The Philadelphia police commissioner, Richard Ross Jr., said in a news conference that the suspect fired multiple rounds. The commissioner said “even when I was on scene, he fired multiple rounds, some of which struck the SWAT truck and buildings across the street. He continued to fire. It’s a grave concern to us. We want him out safely, even telling him the officers are going to be OK and there’s nothing we can’t work through,” Ross told the media.

He added of the officers that “thankfully everyone’s going to be OK” and said the officers are in good spirits. The police commissioner called it a volatile situation that was still unfolding. He said two officers trapped inside the home are okay.

Ross said early on that he wasn’t sure if there was just one shooter. He said there were people taken into custody initially but right now “this male is holed up inside and… there is no indication that he is trying to surrender right now. We do know he’s still alive… because of the shots that keep ringing out. We’re doing everything in our power to get him to come out.”

NBC Philadelphia reported that the scene was described as a war scene with many shots being fired. A seventh police officer was also injured in a car accident.

NBC10 reported that the officers had suffered non life-threatening injuries. They said there were as many as 100 law enforcement officers at the scene.

Gripp wrote on Twitter: “Shooting situation ACTIVE and ONGOING on 3700 15th St. Avoid Area. Several PPD Officers have been injured. Updates will be provided as received.”

He also implored: “MEDIA HELICOPTERS: PULL BACK FROM THE AREA – YOU ARE HINDERING OPERATIONS.”

3. The Shots Were Fired as Part of a Narcotics Operation

Witness says she heard more than 100 gunshots as at least one suspect fired at officers in shooting incident in Philadelphia; multiple police officers have been injured, police say. https://t.co/GgihNme8ar pic.twitter.com/K84ti0JULA — ABC News (@ABC) August 14, 2019

The shooting broke out when a Narcotics Strike Force unit went to serve a search warrant.

Police dispatch audio said a “shot officer” was being transported. There was a “shot officer,” the officer frantically repeated in the dispatch audio.

Officials confirmed they were trying to serve a warrant when the shooting occurred. The home was located near the corner of North 15th and West Butler street.

As they were serving the warrant, the gunman had an AK47 rifle and was shooting from the downstairs as officers went upstairs to take other people into custody, NBC10 reported.

The police commissioner said he even went so far as to talk to the suspect himself. He said police were trying to “resolve this peacefully. We’re trying to use and leverage everything possible. There were multiple attempts to talk to him by myself and others…(to tell the suspect) he’s not going to be harmed when he comes out… I have police officers in a very volatile situation.”

The mayor said the officer with a head wound has two boys, and he thought about how different their lives would be if the bullet struck just a little farther over. The mayor described the suspect as having “all that weaponry and firepower.”

4. The Suspect May Have Livestreamed Part of the Standoff on Facebook, Reports Say

WATCH: Chopper 3 video shows a man being taken into custody after at least 4 Philadelphia police officers were shot in Philly's Nicetown-Tioga section. The man's role in the shooting is not known at this time.https://t.co/IAdGfpTp4H pic.twitter.com/nX8F9d3Kku — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) August 14, 2019

CBS3 reported, through sources, that the suspect was “live-streaming some of the shootout while he barricaded himself inside a building” and authorities were trying to shut it down. The video was not visible on his public Facebook page, however. Authorities had not confirmed this information. Social media reports indicated it derived from scanner traffic.

The ATF was among the agencies who responded to the scene.

A television video showed a different man being taken into custody, but it wasn’t clear why.

5. Four Women Were Rescued From the Home’s Second Floor

WATCH: A massive police presence is seen at the location of an "active and ongoing" standoff with a gunman in Philadelphia, where at least six officers were shot. https://t.co/vDtZcFHxcU pic.twitter.com/hwPsQPogQ5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 14, 2019

According to CBS3, four women were rescued from the second floor of the home and said that officers saved them.

Temple University tweeted: “Lockdown is in effect for Health Sciences Center Campus. Seek shelter. Secure doors. Be silent. Be still. Police are responding.”

CNN reported that President Donald Trump was briefed on the shooting.