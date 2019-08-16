Nora Kenney, Jim Kenney’s Daughter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nora Kenney, 25, the daughter of Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney, faces a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct after police said she got into a physical brawl with another woman at the Jersey Shore.

The confrontation happened in North Wildwood around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, August 11, according to the arrest report obtained by Heavy.

Police officers witnessed Kenney and Tara Tolomeo fighting in the street. Tolomeo, 27, is the daughter of a City Councilwoman in North Wildwood. Both women were put in handcuffs as the officers questioned them.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Police: The Fight Had ‘No Legitimate Purpose’

The arrest report by the North Wildwood Police Department lists that the fight between Nora Kenney and Tara Tolomeo occurred along Chestnut Avenue and Olde New Jersey Avenue around 1:40 in the morning on August 11.

The report does not explain what the two women were arguing about or what prompted them to get physical.

The report reads that Kenney and Tolomeo are accused of “purposely cause or recklessly create the risk of public inconvenience, annoyance or alarm by engaging in fighting, threatening or tumultuous behavior by an act which served no legitimate purpose of the defendant.”

2. Nora Kenney & Tara Tolomeo Were Both Arrested & Will Face a Judge on August 22

Mayor Jim Kenney’s daughter handcuffed in North Wildwood after brawl with daughter of local councilwoman https://t.co/ANCTa2tD9j — The Philadelphia Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) August 15, 2019

Captain John Stevenson of the North Wildwood Police department confirmed to Heavy that both Nora Kenny and Tara Tolomeo were both formally arrested for the public fight. The police report states that they were both handcuffed as the officers questioned them.

The charge is disorderly conduct. Both women are scheduled to face a judge on Thursday, August 22.

The case was moved from North Wildwood Municipal Court to the Lower Township Municipal Court in order to avoid a conflict of interest, as reported by the Philadelphia Enquirer. As referenced above, Tolomeo’s mother is North Wildwood City councilwoman Kellyann Tolomeo.

3. Nora Kenney Works as an Event Coordinator in Philadelphia

Nora Kenney is an event coordinator at Cashman & Associates Communications in Philadelphia, as stated on the arrest report. According to her LinkedIn profile, Kenney has been working with the firm since February of 2018.

Prior to that, Kenney interned with ChatterBlast Media, also in Philadelphia. In a blog post focused on the company’s interns during the fall of 2017, Kenney joked that in her future, she hoped to “marry a professional athlete so I don’t have to work ever again.” She also shared, “Twitter is my favorite social platform because people think I’m funny. Of course I’m funny” and that she enjoyed following Chrissy Teigen’s account.

Kenney completed her undergraduate education in six years, according to the aforementioned blog post. She graduated from Temple University in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in public relations and advertising.

4. Nora & Her Brother Brendan Stood Beside Their Father as He Was Sworn in as Philadelphia’s Mayor

Nora Kenney is the daughter of Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. He was elected in 2015 after serving more than two decades as a city councilman.

Mayor Kenney was sworn into office on January 4, 2016. Nora and her older brother, Brendan, were by their father’s side for the ceremony. Nora’s parents are no longer together.

5. Tara Tolomeo Works as a Nurse

The other woman involved in the late night brawl, Tara Tolomeo, lives in North Wildwood, New Jersey. The arrest report states that she is a registered nurse. Her employer is listed as Home Infusion.

