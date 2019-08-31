Odessa Active Shooter Reports Near Home Depot: VIDEO

There are reports of possible active shooters – as many as two – in Odessa and Midland, Texas. Some videos and photos circulated on social media, and you can see them throughout this article.

CBS News is reporting that 30 people have been shot. “As of 5:05p EST today, per police: 10 victims shot in Midland 20 victims shot in Odessa,” wrote CBS correspondent Dave Begnaud on Twitter. He also wrote that a trooper was injured. People are urged to avoid I-20 in Odessa, Midland and Big Spring.

Information on the possible mass shooting is still very fluid and preliminary. Often in such active shooter situations, details can be contradictory or even wrong in the early stages. However, it’s clear that something major was going down in Odessa and that it possibly centered, at least at one point, on a Home Depot store. Here’s a video that circulated:

Mass shooting in twin peaks at odessa tx pic.twitter.com/pZlWM6WRGS — halsey (@mercylizzle16) August 31, 2019

Reports went live from part of the scene, which was chaotic and appeared widespread. That reporter said there was a mail van that was “down” and that a shooter might have been driving it. The journalist was reporting from the scene of Cinergy. CBS is reporting that one suspect was taken into custody at Cinergy.

“There are reports of an active shooter at the Home Depot in Odessa. For the safety of the public and law enforcement please stay away from the area and stay in your homes. We will update will more information as soon as possible,” Midland, Texas police wrote on Facebook. Police told Heavy there were multiple injuries.

MY BOSS JUST GOT SHOT AT ON TANGLEWOOD AND MAPLE PLEASE GUYS STAY OFF THE ROADS AT CENTRAL ODESSA BE SAFE pic.twitter.com/v38B49Q2rk — 𓃰 puff daddy 𓂉 (@deniseperezzzz) August 31, 2019

This man posted a live video on Facebook in which he claimed that people were shot in trucks on the side of the road. That information had not been confirmed. “I don’t know what’s going on, but it’s chaos,” he said. “It’s not safe.” He said he’d seen dozens of officers. “There’s truck people, people laid out…”

Here’s what you need to know:

Midland Police Say There Are Two Shooters

HI FRIENDS IN MIDLAND/ ODESSA PLEASE BE SAFE MT COP FRIEND JUST SENT ME THIS!!! pic.twitter.com/3BAEIzUXG1 — mika (@earakim8) August 31, 2019

Midland police later said there are two shooters. “Update * We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland and the other is believed to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland. The two vehicles in question are: gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Jeep. Please stay away from these areas and stay indoors,” wrote police.

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin also wrote about the situation on Twitter. “Falcons: law enforcement in Midland and Odessa are working to locate and contain a shooter. Please stay in your dorm or office and do not open your doors. There were initial reports that the suspect was in east odessa. We will post here as soon as the situation is under control,” the Twitter page for UT wrote.

And: “Lock DownLock down in place. Officers are looking for suspect in shooting in the are of UTPB Campus. LOCK DOWN NOW.”

This post is being updated as more information is learned about the active shooter situation.