Renard Spivey: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

An off-duty Texas sheriff’s deputy who gained celebrity as the bailiff on the courtroom television show Justice for All with Judge Cristina Perez, was arrested for the fatal shooting of his wife after they argued about possible steroid use and cheating. Harris County Deputy Renard Leon Spivey, 63, was charged with murder Patricia Marshall Spivey, 52.

Renard Spivey said the July 28 shooting was accidental and that he and his wife were fighting and “tussling with the gun.” Investigators say Spivey’s story was inconsistent with an accident and stemmed from a “domestic disturbance.”

Patricia and Renard Spivey were married in 2015. Harris County records show this was Renard Spivey’s third marriage. He’d started working for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office as a detention officer in 1996 and became a deputy two years later.

Patricia Spivey worked in Methodist Hospital’s administration department for 25 years. She was remembered by her family as an avid photographer and music lover. “My sister was just a joy. A lovable person,” brother Patricia Spivey’s brother Ezra Washington recalled.

Here’s what you need to know about Renard Spivey and the death of this wife, Patricia.

1. Patricia Spivey Suspected Her Husband was Having an Affair and “Back on Steroids”

Patricia Spivey angered her husband and accused him of having an affair. Washington said she was suspicious because of her husband’s lack of intimacy.

Renard Spivey told detectives his wife confronted him about “possibly being back on steroids.” Renard Spivey said he explained to her that the pills he was taking were for low testosterone. “She’s counting my pills (for low testosterone), claiming that I’m sleeping with someone else,” Spivey told Washington.

Washington revealed that Renard Spivey frequenly complained about maritial issues. “I’ve heard him whine and stuff before,” he told ABC 13, but didn’t take the problems seriously. “I never thought he’d go that far.”

2. Renard Spivey Said He’d Rise up Like “The Incredible Hulk”

Patricia Spivey’s brother Ezra Washington had been on the phone repeatedly with his brother-in-law and said the couple had been fighting all day.

By Sunday night, the argument had escalated. “She’s going to make me rise up like the Incredible Hulk and it ain’t gonna be good,” he told investigators. He made a similar comment to his brother-in-law. “I should have acted on it and that’s going to eat me up for a long time, forever. But him saying that and then acting on it, I gave him the benefit of the doubt,” Washington added.

Detectives discovered an elderly man who was at the Spivey’s home during the shooting. He said he did not hear or see anything.

There were no prior incidents of domestic violence reported to the police but court records state that Renard Spivey may have mental health problems. The court has ordered that he undergo a mental health assessment.

3. Patricia Spivey’s Body Was Found in the Bedroom Closet

Just now: HCSO deputy Renard Spivey got out of jail on a reduced bond three days after allegedly killing his wife, Patricia. Deputy Spivey was shot in the leg in what his attorney calls a struggle over a gun. I’ll have the latest on @KHOU at 4:30 + 5:00 #khou11 #htownrush pic.twitter.com/IzkweRcs6n — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) July 31, 2019

The incident occurred around 3:10 a.m. at the couple’s home, on the 5000 block of Briscoe Street in Houston. Houston Police discovered Patricia Spivey in the master bedroom closet with two gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators found her cell phone, three shell casings and a 9mm pistol on top of the clothes hamper.

Renard Spivey had a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to the Ben Taub hospital for treatment of his wound, then taken to the Harris County Jail. Spivey’s injury prevented him from appearing at his arraignment.

The medical examiner noted that a bullet entered Patricia’s right arm, then traveled through the right side of her chest. A second bullet hit Spivey on the left side of her chest, hitting her heart and lung. There was also minor bruising around her wrists.

4. Spivey Appeared on Justice For All With Cristina Perez

@SheriffEd_HCSO can you confirm what neighbors are telling us: the @HCSOTexas deputy involved in the overnight deadly shooting is Dep. Renard Spivey who played the bailiff for the TV show “Justice for All” with @judgecristina #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/ZeNBB5agG0 — Matt Dougherty (@MattKHOU) July 28, 2019

Spivey appeared as himself in the role of bailiff on the popular daytime series Justice For All with Judge Cristina Perez from 2012-2016. The staged courtroom show was nominated for a Best Court Program Emmy Award. Perez is a three-time Emmy award-winner for her first courtroom show Cristina’s Court.

Spivey’s resume also says that he was a drill sergeant with the U.S. Marine Corps and a personal trainer. It’s lists his height as 6’3″ and weighs 287 pounds. His skills include martial arts, firearms, bodybuilding, weightlifting and wrestling.

In addition to appearing on Justice For All, Spivey’s acting include work as an extra on the horror film Dead of Knight, and as a cast member in the films The Man Who Came Back, and Conflict of Interest.

5. Prosecutors Warned the Court That Spivey Is a Flight Risk

NEW: A judge lowered the bond for HCSO Deputy Renard Spivey to $50,000. Prosecutors had requested $100,000+. Spivey is accused of killing his wife. He claims he accidentally shot her. @KPRC2 #kprc2 pic.twitter.com/1rYmWtFQMv — KPRC Cathy Hernandez (@KPRC2Cathy) July 31, 2019

Spivey was released from jail after his attorney Mike DeGeurin had his bond reduced from $100,000 to $50,000. Prosecutors warned the court that Renard Spivey was a flight risk and danger to the community, citing his an extensive knowledge of firearms and law enforcement training.

DeGeurin said his client has no criminal record. “Mr. Spivey is a very, very good man with over thirty years of experience in law enforcement.” DeGuerin also stated that his client did everything possible to save his wife’s life and was on the phone with 911 as he attempted to administer CPR after the shooting.

Spivey has been ordered not to contact his wife’s family or friends and must wear an ankle monitor.