’60 Minutes’ Season 52 Premiere Time and Channel

“60 Minutes” Season 52 premieres with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy discussing the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman will also be questioned about the assassination of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

It airs on CBS at 7:30 p.m. EST September 29, 2019.

"60 Minutes" is one of the longest-running news shows on television. The year 2019 marks its 52nd season.

“60 MINUTES” SEASON 52 PREMIERE TIME & SCHEDULE: The season premiere of “60 Minutes” will air at 7:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, September 29, 2019. The show typically airs at 7:30 p.m. EST on Sundays.

“60 MINUTES” SEASON 52 PREMIERE CHANNEL: “60 Minutes” airs on CBS.

WHICH CORRESPONDENTS ARE RETURNING TO THE SHOW?: Following Steve Kroft‘s retirement at the end of Season 51, “60 Minutes” is returning with three seasoned journalists. Season 52’s main “60 Minutes” correspondents are Lesley Stahl, Bill Whitaker and Scott Pelley.

WHO WILL BE INTERVIEWED ON THE SEASON 52 “60 MINUTES” PREMIERE?: The season premiere of “60 Minutes” will include answered questions on some of the pressing topics in current affairs, and teases an answer to a long-unanswered question.

Scott Pelley will interview House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy about the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. “60 Minutes” will also take a trip to the beach, and find out why the great white shark has become so prevalent in waters of the North Atlantic. Then, Norah O’Donnell will ask the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Salman, about the assassination of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

“Did you order the murder of Jamal Khashoggi?” O’Donnell asks the prince.

It will be the first time Salman speaks about the murder of Khashoggi, who was killed and dismembered by Saudi agents in Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, marked the one year anniversary of his death. His last column for The Washington Post was about press freedom in the Middle East.

Pelley will have a slew of questions for Pelosi and McCarthy, digging deep into the impeachment inquiry. He also sat down for an interview with House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff (D-California). The formal impeachment inquiry was spurred by a phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump has acknowledged that he discussed former Vice President Joe Biden with Ukraine’s president, but denied pressuring him and denied saying anything inappropriate to the foreign leader.

Lastly, great white shark sightings were previously so rare that they were considered “vulnerable” and given protected status by the U.S. government. Correspondent Bill Whitaker sees them less than 10 feet from the shore of Cape Cod in Massachusetts on the “60 Minutes” premiere.

“60 MINUTES” SEASON 52 FUTURE EPISODE TOPICS: Season 52 of “60 Minutes” will include a visit to one of the oldest churches in the world, which is carved out of living rock. Viewers will also meet some of the youngest refugees in the world. Season 52 includes a ride on a bucking bronco and an investigation into the medical rebirth of psychedelics.

