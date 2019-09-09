9/11 Memorial Ceremony 2019 Time & Channel

Today marks the 18th anniversary of the September 11th attacks on the United States. Every year a ceremony takes place at the 9/11 Memorial to remember this day in U.S. history and to honor those who lost their lives. For all the details on the time schedules for the program and what TV channels to watch the memorial ceremony on, read on below.

TIMES: The 9/11 Memorial Ceremony begins at 8:39 a.m. ET. The coverage for the event will begin slightly earlier, with CBS going live at around 8:25 a.m. ET. It concludes at 12:30 p.m. ET. Check out the full rundown for the ceremony below:

8:39 a.m. – ceremony begins

8:46 a.m. – Moment of silence, observance of time AA Flight 11 struck the North Tower. Afterwards, the families of the victims from the 2001 and 1993 attacks will read their names.

9:03 a.m. – Moment of silence in observance of time UA Flight 175 struck the South Tower.

9:37 a.m. – Moment of silence in observance of time AA Flight 77 struck the Pentagon.

9:59 a.m. – Moment of silence in observance of time of fall of the South Tower.

10:03 a.m. – Moment of silence in observance of time UA Flight 93 crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Reading of names continue throughout.

10:28 a.m. – Moment of silence in observance of time of fall of the North Tower. Reading of names continues ends.

12:30 p.m. – Memorial comes to an end.

CHANNELS: NBC, CBS and ABC affiliates will provide live coverage of local morning memorial ceremonies in New York City. CBS will be providing a live stream of the ceremony starting at 8:25 a.m. ET from the 9/11 Memorial Plaza in Manhattan. You will be also able to watch the ceremony on the CBS News app.

Additional Coverage

Past the memorial, there are several 9/11 programs on television tonight. HBO will be airing a documentary titled What Happened on September 11 at 6 p.m. ET/PT. According to the website’s description, the doc “provides a sensitive and informative account of the events of 9/11 for a young audience. Designed in response to children’s questions about the attacks, the film features kids in conversation with survivors and family members, historical segments, and classroom scenes exploring 9/11 through artwork and poetry.”

What Happened on September 11 has a half-hour runtime, and will be available to stream on HBO GO and HBO Now through Thursday. HBO will also be airing a separate documentary at 9 p.m. ET/PT titled In the Shadow of the Towers: Stuyvesant High on 9/11. The doc features interviews and a unique perspective given by former Stuyvesant students.

For additional coverage, tune into the History Channel at 9 p.m. ET to watch 9/11: Inside Air Force One. The special includes interviews with President George W. Bush, his Secret Service agents, the pilot of Air Force One, and the military aides who were on board during the World Trade Center attack.