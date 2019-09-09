9/11 Pentagon Victims List: Who Died in the Attack?

September 11, 2001 was a day that shocked the nation and that few Americans will ever forget.

A shocked nation mourned as terrorists targeted pillars of American strength. First, they hit the World Trade Center, the nation’s symbol of commerce. Then they targeted the Pentagon, the country’s symbol of military fortitude.

Passengers and crew members of Flight 93 thwarted an attack on the U.S. Capitol, the symbol of U.S. government. Their efforts stonewalled an attempted destruction of the U.S. government, and turned it into a display of American heroism.

A total of 2,966 people died on 9/11, and an additional 6,000 were injured. Among those victims were 184 who died in the Pentagon. The National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial includes photos and tributes to each of the victims who died. You can read those stories here.

“The events of September 11, 2001 are forever etched into the hearts and souls of the family members and loved ones of those who died, our nation, and the world. The United States experienced the worst incident of terrorism in its history; the coordinated hijacking of four commercial planes, the planned attack on symbolic targets, and the murder of innocent people were all tragic and shocking events. The extraordinary responses of individuals to the challenges they faced are inspiring and worthy of remembrance,” the memorial page says.

Here are the names of those who died in the Pentagon attack:

US Army:

Lt. Col. Canfield Boone

Sgt. First Class Jose Calderon, Puerto Rico

Lt. Col. Jerry Dickerson, MS

Maj. Wallace Cole Hogan Jr., FL

Lt. Col. Stephen Neil Hyland Jr., CA

Sgt. Maj. Lacey Ivory, MO

Lt. Col. Dennis Johnson, WI

Maj. Steve Long, GA

Lt. Col. Dean Mattson, CA

Lt. Gen. Timothy Maude, 53, Fort Meyer, VA

Maj. Ron Milam, OK

Spc. Chin Sun Pak, OK

Capt. Clifford Patterson, Alexandria, VA

William Ruth, Maryland

Lt. Col. Dave Scales, Cleveland, OH

Sgt. Maj. Larry Strickland, Washington, D.C.

Maj. Kip Taylor, MI

Sgt. Tamara Thurmond, AA

Lt. Col. Karen Wagner, TX

Staff Sgt. Maudlyn White, Virgin Islands

Maj. Dwayne Williams, AL

US Army Civilian Employees:

Samantha Allen, Hillside, MD

Craig Amundson, 28, KS

Melissa Rose Barnes, 27, Redlands, CA

Retired Master Sgt. Max Beilke, Laurel, MD

Carrie Blagburn, Temple Hills, MD

Angelene Carter, Forestville, MD

Sharon Carver, MD

John Chada, Manassas, VA

Ada Davis, Camp Springs, MD

Amelia Fields, Dumfries, VA

Cortz Ghee, Reisterstown, MD

Brenda Gibson, Falls Church, VA

Ron Golinski, Columbia, MD

Carolyn Halmon, Washington, D.C.

Sheila Hein, University Park, MD

Jimmie Holley, Lanham, MD

Peggie Hurt, Crewe, VA

Brenda Kegler, Washington, D.C.

David Laychak, Manassas, VA

Teresa Martin, Stafford, VA

Ada Mason, Springfield, VA

Robert Maxwell, Manassas, VA

Molly McKenzie, Dale City, VA

Diane Hale McKinzy, Alexandria, VA

Odessa Morris, Upper Marlboro, MD

Ted Moy, Silver Spring, MD

Diana Padro, Woodbridge, VA

Debbie Ramsaur, Annandale, VA

Rhonda Rasmussen, Woodbridge, VA

Martha Reszke, Stafford, VA

Cecelia Richard, Fort Washington, MD

Edward Rowenhorst, Fredricksburg, VA

Judy Rowlett, Woodbridge, VA

Robert Russell, Oxen Hill, MD

Marjorie Salamone, Springfield, VA

Janice Scott, Springfield, VA

Michael Selves, Fairfax, VA

Marion Serva, Stafford, VA

Don Simmons, Dumfries, VA

Cheryle Sincock, Dale City, VA

Retired Lt. Col. Gary Smith, Alexandria, VA

Pat Statz, Tacoma Park, MD

Edna Stephens, Washington, D.C.

Sandra Taylor, Alexandria, VA

Willie Troy, MD

Meta Waller, Alexandria, VA

Sandra White, Dumfries, VA

Lisa Young, Germantown, MD

US Navy:

Kris Romeo Bishundat, 23, Waldorf, MD

Christopher Lee Burford, 23, Hubert, N.C.

Daniel Martin Caballero, 21, Houston, TX

Lt. Eric Allen Cranford, 32, Drexel, N.C.

Captain Gerald Francis Deconto, 44, Sandwich, MA

Johnnie Doctor Jr., 32, Jacksonville, FL

Commander Robert Edward Dolan, 43, Florham Park, NJ

Commander William Howard Donovan Jr., 37, Nunda, NY

Commander Patrick Dunn, 39, Fords, NJ

Edward Thomas Earhart, 26, Salt Lick, KY

Lt. Commander Robert Randolph Elseth, 37, NY

Jamie Lynn Fallon, 23, Woodbridge, VA

Matthew Michael Flocco, 21, Newark, DE

Captain Lawrence Daniel Getzfred, 57, Elgin, NE

Ronald John Hemenway, 37, Shawnee, KS

Lt. Michael Scott Lamana, 31, Baton Rouge, LA

Nehamon Lyons IV, 30, Mobile, AL

Brian Anthony Moss, 34, Sperry, OK

Lt. Commander Patrick Jude Murphy, 38, IL

Michael Allen Noeth, 30, Jackson Heights, NY

Lt. Jonas Martin Panik, 26, Mingoville, PA

Lt. J.G. Darin Howard Pontell, 26, Columbia, MD

Joseph John Pycior Jr., 39, Carlstadt, NJ

Marsha Dianah Ratchford, 34, Prichard, AL

Commander Robert Allan Schlegel, 38, Gray, ME

Commander Dan Frederic Shanower, 40, IL

Gregg Harold Smallwood, 44, Overland Park, KS

Lt. Commander Otis Vincent Tolbert, 38, CA

Lt. Commander Ronald James Vauk, 37, ID

Lt. Commander David Lucian Williams, 32, OR

Kevin Wayne Yokum, 27, Lake Charles, LA

Donald McArthur Young, 41, Roanoke, VA

US Navy Civilian Employees:

Angela Houtz, 27, La Plata, MD

Brady Howell, 26, Arlington, VA

Judith Jones, 53, Woodbridge, VA

James Lynch, Manassas, VA

Retired Capt. Jack Punches, 51, Clifton, VA

US Navy contractors:

Julian Cooper, 39, Springdale, MD

Jerry Moran, 39, Upper Marlboro, MD

Khang Nguyen, Fairfax, VA

Marvin Woods, 58, Great Mills, MD

Others:

Donna Bowen, Verizon Communications

Allen Boyle, Fredericksburg, VA

Rosa Maria Rosemary Chapa, Springfield, VA

Gerald Fisher, consultant, Booz-Allen Inc.

Sandra N. Foster, Clinton, MD

Herbert Homer, Milford, MA

Robert J. Hymel, Woodbridge, VA

Terrance Lynch, consultant, Booz-Allen Inc.

Shelley A. Marshall, Marbury, MD

Patricia E. (Patti) Mickley, Springfield, VA

Scott Powell, BTG Inc.

Charles E. Sabin, Burke, VA

Karl W. Teepe, Centreville, VA

Ernest Willcher,consultant, Booz-Allen Inc.

Edmond Young, BTG Inc.

READ NEXT: 9/11 Pentagon Attack Videos & Photos to Remember

