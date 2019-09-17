Andrew Yang’s Boston Rally Draws Large Crowd: Photos & Videos

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang had a big turnout for his Boston rally at Cambridge Common Park on Monday night, September 19, 2019. The Democratic candidate for President has been making a stir, quickly qualifying for the September and October debates and getting $1 million donations since the debate last week. Here are photos, videos, and stories from his recent rally in Boston.

Yang’s Boston Rally Was Packed on Monday

Many people attending Yang’s rally wore “MATH” campaign hats, one of the slogans for the entrepreneur’s campaign. Others held large poster-sized currency to demonstrate Yang’s UBI (Freedom Dividend) plan of giving every American $1,000 a month.

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Andrew Yang takes pictures with supporters during a rally in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Photo by Faith Ninivaggi pic.twitter.com/aua9D0RiPJ — corinne_perkins (@corinne_perkins) September 17, 2019

Yang’s rally was technically in Cambridge, Massachusetts, but it was billed as a Boston rally. Some people pointed this out on Twitter, but Boston is really just a few miles away from Cambridge Common Park.

Ah Boston #YangGang you never cease to amaze. pic.twitter.com/i0VduL20h7 — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 16, 2019

Yang told the crowd that Trump’s solutions were “garbage and nonsense.” He said the economy needs to be accelerated quickly. “I am the ideal candidate for that job because the opposite of Donald Trump is an Asian man who likes math,” he told the crowd. This is one of Yang’s favorite lines that he’s shared during debates too.

It’s really all just a bunch of Reddit trolls that never leave their basement tbh pic.twitter.com/nyJE1X31kP — Zach Graumann (@Zach_Graumann) September 16, 2019

Yang has recently outpaced other candidates in the polls. A New Hampshire poll of Democratic primary voters showed Yang at 5.2 percent, ahead of Pete Buttigieg who polled at 4.5 percent, the Boston Herald shared.

Really tiny crowd here at our #YangGang rally in Boston pic.twitter.com/VXyuRSXMlK — Zach Graumann (@Zach_Graumann) September 16, 2019

Hundreds of people gathered at Andrew Yang’s rally in Cambridge, MA on the edge of @Harvard. pic.twitter.com/jVfXULOo72 — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) September 16, 2019

If you missed the rally, you can watch it in the video below. Yang begins speaking at 38:40 in the video below.

CBS News reported that about 1,000 people were at the rally today.

Yang campaign says 1000 people attended today’s rally. Among them were law students, retail workers, Trump supporters, a high schooler who had his AP calculus book signed, a couple from North Carolina who quit their jobs as servers to create a youtube channel dedicated to Yang. pic.twitter.com/p5NDCkIAm0 — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) September 17, 2019

CBS News noted that a mob “engulfed” Yang when he left the stage and police officers had to help him get safely back to his SUV. “I love you all!” Yang yelled as one person asked him to sign their laptop.

As Andrew Yang left the stage, a mob engulfed him and police officers had to intervene in order to safely direct him into a black SUV. “Sign my laptop!” one supporter screamed. “Sign my forehead,” another chimed in. “I love you all,” Yang bellowed back. pic.twitter.com/YPViDZczzh — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) September 17, 2019

When asked about the time he’s given at the debates, Yang said they make maximum use of the time they’re given. “We’re not really beholden to whatever amount of air time we’re given on the debate stage,” he said. “…I got a lot of work done in eight minutes as … we raised over a million dollars and almost half a million people have signed up for the Freedom Dividend.”

Elizabeth Warren had a rally tonight in New York near Yang’s home.

Tonight @ewarren was near Yang’s home in NYC with a rally and @AndrewYang was a 10 min walk from Warren’s home in Cambridge, Mass holding his own rally. #mapoli pic.twitter.com/ELm6ptRTja — James Pindell (@JamesPindell) September 16, 2019

Many People Shared Their Stories About the Rally on Social Media

A lot of people shared their experiences on social media. Here’s a thread from Reddit.

Here are more photos from the rally.

Not the best pics, but the Boston Yang rally was awesome 😄💰#YangGangBoston pic.twitter.com/V3h7yN3QYP — Yasmin Akhtar 🇭🇰 (@yasminxakh) September 17, 2019

One person accidentally ended up at the rally.

That moment when you go for a run around Cambridge and end up at a Andrew Yang rally. pic.twitter.com/sHVgH1reHe — Sher Rashidi (@SherKhashimov) September 16, 2019

Another person convinced his parents to go.

Convinced my parents to go to the Andrew Yang rally in Boston today. Here’s a legendary clip 🇺🇸 @AndrewYang #YangGang pic.twitter.com/M9hNwnX1uh — Dylan (@DylanReport) September 16, 2019

The crowd was large.

One man in a wheelchair had trouble getting to the front, so Yang’s staff opened the fence so he could go straight to the front and meet Yang in person.

#YangGangDeed at the Boston rally today, I saw a mobility impaired fellow who was having trouble getting up front, so I spoke up to the staff and they opened the fence so he could drive his wheelchair through and meet @AndrewYang!

Sadly all the pictures came out SO BAD XD pic.twitter.com/NbTmbH3ytc — Cyclone Dusk (@Stonehawk) September 17, 2019

Many people shared crowd photos on social media.

And other fun photos were shared too.

Yang’s next rally will be Tuesday, September 17 in Philadelphia. Then he will host a rally on September 26 in Peterborough, New Hampshire. Another rally is scheduled for Nashua, New Hampshire on September 27.

