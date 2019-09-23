Report: FBI Arrest Army Vet Who Allegedly Planned to Bomb News Outlet

Jarret William Smith is a U.S. Army soldier arrested by the FBI for allegedly discussing plans to “bomb a major U.S. news network,” according to ABC News.

The report says Smith “discussed traveling to Ukraine to fight with violent far-right group,” and, it was reported, “allegedly distributed info online on how to build bombs.”

The FBI has arrested a member of U.S. Army who allegedly discussed plans to bomb a major U.S. news network, discussed traveling to Ukraine to fight with violent far-right group, and allegedly distributed info online on how to build bombs. He also allegedly mentioned @BetoORourke. — Mike Levine (@MLevineReports) September 23, 2019

ABC News reported that according to charging documents in the case, Smith stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas, since July, “has been in communication with another American, Craig Lang, who traveled to Ukraine and fought with another far-right group, the Right Sector.”

According to CNBC, the Department of Justice has charged Smith with one count of distributing information related to explosives and weapons of mass destruction based on a Facebook post where he is alleged to have provided instructions for building bombs.

CNBC reported that officials charge that in a Facebook chat, Smith is alleged to have offered to “teach other Facebook users how to make cellphone explosive devices ‘in the style of the Afghans.'”

Apparently agents engaged with Smith: “On Aug. 19, 2019, Smith told an undercover investigator he was looking for ‘radicals’ like himself. Smith talked about killing members of Antifa and destroying nearby cell towers or a local news station.”

Smith faces a maximum two decades in federal prison if convicted.

This story will be updated.