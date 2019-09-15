Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, September 15

The recently battered Bahamas were hit by some dumping rains from Tropical Storm Humberto, which is projected to become a hurricane later this week. Find out what’s in the forecast going forward.

Bill Maher and late-night host James Corden spar over the topic of “fat shaming,” and the theft of a solid gold toilet in England is causing quite the commotion.

TOP STORY: Tropical Storm Humberto Delivers Rain to Bahamas, Projected to Become Hurricane

Tropical storm warnings have been dropped in the Bahamas as #Humberto moves northward. Humberto could become a hurricane threat for Bermuda by midweek. The latest: https://t.co/AxRnEkuqS3 pic.twitter.com/UQntoRpGP8 — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 14, 2019

Just two weeks removed from the devastation of Hurricane Dorian, the Bahamas were dealt some major rain from Tropical Storm Humberto on Saturday. However, other than slowing down some recovery efforts, Humberto was not a major threat. Officials discontinued the tropical storm warning late Saturday.

According to the Associated Press, the storm briefly shuttered a couple of small airports, sent people in damaged homes to seek shelter and threatened to interrupt the distribution of sorely needed supplies including food and water.

A Sunday morning update from the National Hurricane Center said Humberto was moving away from the Bahamas. It was currently about 135 miles north of Great Abaco Island and 175 miles east of Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Forecasters say Humberto will likely become a hurricane at some point Sunday as it moves away from the Bahamas and the U.S. coast. That being said, it isn’t expected to threaten land by the time it grows to that strength.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: James Corden Spars With Bill Maher Over Fat-Shaming Comments

James Corden is not happy with Bill Maher’s latest comments that urged the public to “bring back fat shaming.” Recently on his HBO show “Real Time,” Maher discussed obesity and revealed his thoughts.

“We have gone to this weird place where fat is good. It’s pointing out that fat is unhealthy, that’s what’s bad,” Maher said. “Fat shaming doesn’t need to end. It needs to make a comeback. Some amount of shame is good.”

Corden took issue with Maher’s comments and used his own struggle with his weight to drive home his point.

“There’s a common and insulting misconception that fat people are stupid and lazy and we’re not,” Corden said. “We get it. We know that being overweight isn’t good for us and I’ve struggled my entire life with trying to manage my weight and I suck at it.”

“We’re not all as lucky as Bill Maher,” Corden continued. “We don’t all have a sense of superiority that burns 35,000 calories a day… Fat-shaming is just bullying and bullying only makes the problem worse.”

The walk-off line by the “Late Late Show” host might was a mic drop, with Corden saying: “While you’re encouraging people to think about what goes into their mouths, just think a little harder about what comes out of yours.”

Maher has yet to respond to Corden.

OFF-BEAT: Solid Gold Toilet Worth $1M Stolen From Blenheim Palace

Police have arrested a 66-year-old man over the theft of £1m worth golden toilet from Blenheim Palace https://t.co/UrxrhWjPzv — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 14, 2019

Somebody has a new golden throne to sit on — and it’s an expensive one.

An 18-karat solid gold toilet that is reportedly worth more than $1 million was stolen on Saturday at Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of Winston Churchill. The toilet is a piece of art that is titled “America” and was previously on display at the Guggenheim in New York.

“We can confirm ‘America,’ the art piece by Maurizio Cattelan has been stolen in the early hours of this morning. We are saddened by the extraordinary event, but also relieved that no one was hurt,” the palace tweeted on Saturday.

**OFFICIAL STATEMENT** Following the Thames Valley Police statement we can confirm ‘America’, the art piece by Maurizio Cattelan has been stolen in the early hours of this morning. We are saddened by this extraordinary event, but also relieved no-one was hurt. — Blenheim Palace (@BlenheimPalace) September 14, 2019

The toilet is still missing but it also left behind quite the mess since it was functional.

“Due to the toilet being plumbed in to the building, this has caused significant damage and flooding,” Jess Milne, the officer overseeing the investigation, said.

The palace owner, Edward Spencer-Churchill, touted that the it would be extremely hard for someone to steal the golden loo, noting that it would have a unique defense.

“Firstly, it’s plumbed in and secondly, a potential thief will have no idea who last used the toilet or what they ate. So no, I don’t plan to be guarding it,” Spencer-Churchill told the Times newspaper in August.

A 66-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the crime.

J.K. Rowling, author of much-loved Harry Potter series, donates almost $20 million to support research into neurological conditions in honor of her late mother. https://t.co/mDSfU8ESxD — ABC News (@ABC) September 12, 2019

Author J.K. Rowling donates almost $20 million to multiple sclerosis research following mother’s death

Teenager sues vaping company Juul after being left with ‘lungs like a 70-year-old’s’

At least 22 people injured after deck collapse at New Jersey event

Texas girl fighting for life after contracting brain-eating amoeba

This newly-released 'never-before-seen' deleted alternate scene from 2008's #IronMan reveals Nick Fury mentioning "radioactive bug bites" and "mutants" in his Avengers Initiative dialogue! (via @SaturnAwards) pic.twitter.com/n75fGeQB4S — MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) September 14, 2019

A previously unseen post-credits scene from the original Iron Man movie shows that the Marvel Cinematic Universe was almost very different than it turned out to be.

In a newly revealed clip from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury character arrives to invite Tony Stark/Ironman to help build the Avengers. However, in the unreleased version, Fury teases at some big additions.

“As if gamma accidents, radioactive bug bites, and assorted mutants weren’t enough, I have to deal with a spoiled brat who doesn’t play well with others and wants to keep all his toys to himself.”

Those are references to the Incredible Hulk, Spider-Man and the X-Men, which would have have been a huge change to the landscape of the MCU. Various rights issues between movie studios have kept heroes like the X-Men out of the MCU — although is set to change — and a recent spat between Sony and Marvel has sucked Spider-Man out of the movie universe as well.

