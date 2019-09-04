Mia Johansson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mia Johansson is a California woman who is accused in court records of supplying a prostitute bearing drugs to rapper Mac Miller not long before Miller died from an overdose.

Although Johansson’s name comes up many, many times in court records, the charges – which were announced on September 4, 2019 – were filed against an alleged friend of hers named Cameron Pettit, who is accused of distribution of a controlled substance. Miller’s autopsy revealed he died due to a combination of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol. He could face 20 years in federal prison. Johansson has not been charged.

“Johansson arranged for a prostitute – whom Johansson referred to as ‘Carla’ – to deliver controlled substances to McCormick (Miller) on September 5, 2019,” court documents allege.

Authorities found evidence that Mac Miller snorted counterfeit oxycodone pills “containing fentanyl shortly before his death.” However, the affidavit with the criminal complaints alleges that they believe the counterfeit pills that caused Miller’s death were those supplied by Miller, not Johansson. Miller died on September 7, 2018.

“Fentanyl disguised as a genuine pharmaceutical is a killer – which is being proven every day in America,” U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Nick Hanna said in a statement. “Drugs laced with cheap and potent fentanyl are increasingly common, and we owe it to the victims and their families to aggressively target the drug dealers that cause these overdose deaths.”

1. Authorities Sought a Warrant to Search Johansson’s White Mercedes & Apartment, Alleging That She Was a ‘Madam’ Who Delivered a Prostitute Bearing Drugs to Mac Miller

The criminal complaint against Cameron James Pettit mentions Johansson many times. As noted, in it, Pettit was accused of distribution of a controlled substance.

A warrant was obtained to search “the person of Mia Pascal Johansson” as well as Johansson’s residence, an apartment in Woodland Hills, California. Authorities also sought to search Johansson’s 2013 white Mercedes Benz. In addition, they also sought to search the person of Karla (sometimes called Carla) Amador, AKA Carolina Cortez.

They were looking for evidence relating to narcotics offenses. The agent who filled out the affidavit was part of a task force assigned to look into suspected opioid-related overdose deaths in Los Angeles County. The affidavit refers to Mac Miller as Malcolm James McCormick, and says that he died of an overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol in 2018.

Two days before his death, Pettit delivered “counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl” – a dangerous synthetic opioid – cocaine and Xanax to McCormick, the affidavit says.

After Miller’s death became public, Pettit is accused of telling a friend that he would die in jail and asked whether he should post messages he had with McCormick. The affidavit alleges that Amador is a prostitute who delivered “genuine oxycodone, hydrocodone, amphetamine, Xanax and cocaine to McCormick.” The court records say that Johansson sent her to the rapper bearing the drugs.

The affidavit alleges that Johansson was the “madam” of Amador. It accuses Johansson of sending Amador to McCormick with drugs after “McCormick contacted Johansson for drugs because Pettit did not immediately respond to McCormick’s text messages.”

2. Mia Johansson Is a New Mother Who Fills Her Instagram Page With Glamour Shots

On Instagram, Mia Johansson goes by the name “Miamouse8.” Her profile reads, “❤️♣️♦️♠️ #rockstarbeauty #Cali ✌🏻💋.” She posted graphics with inspirational sayings, including, “An arrow can only be shot by pulling it backward. When life is dragging you back with difficulties, it means it’s going to launch you into something great. So just focus, and keep aiming.” Her last post was on August 27, 2019.

One recent photo shows her with a baby. “‘What doesn’t kill you only makes you stronger’ Cali you are my everything ❤️” she wrote. Johansson wrote on Instagram about motherhood. With another photo of the baby, she wrote, “My world 🌎 #Cali #myeverything.”

She wrote #facts with the saying, “I’m not a one in a million kind of girl. I am a one in a lifetime kind of woman.” Some photos showed her traveling. One was hashtagged Cannes. Other pictures show her dressed up for nights on the town and out with friends.

3. The Affidavit Accuses Johnson of Working With Pettit to Supply Mac Miller With Drugs & Shares Text Messages Between Miller & Johansson

According to the court affidavit, Johansson is Pettit’s “associate and had worked in the past with Pettit to sell drugs to McCormick (Miller).”

After Miller died, authorities recovered his cell phone. They found text messages between McCormick and Pettit and between McCormick and Johansson in the months before his death, court records allege.

“These text messages establish that Johansson introduced Pettit to McCormick and that Johansson and Pettit were jointly involved in distributing controlled substances to McCormick,” the affidavit says (again, McCormick is more commonly known as Mac Miller.)

For example, on June 15, 2018, Johansson allegedly sent a group text message to both McCormick and Pettit stating: “Cam (Pettit) I included boy Mac in this message – take care of him.”

Following that text message, Miller requested controlled substances from Pettit, and Pettit agreed to provide them, on various occasions between July and September 2018, authorities said.

At times, when Pettit was not able to promptly deliver controlled substances, Miller contacted Johansson. In August 2018, Miller texted Pettit to ask if he could “cop,” which is a term that refers to purchasing controlled suubstances, the court records allege.

Pettit said he was at work, so Miller wrote Johansson:

Miller: “…are you close to the cribbo.”

Johansson: “Huh?…I’m at my house why wats up hun.”

Miller: “cam (Pettit) just at work another 30.”

Johansson: “I’m out love.”

Johansson: “Do you want me to see if my other boy can come now or you waiting for Cameron.”

Miller: “See what the deal with him is…just need a quick g.”

Johansson: “OK.”

McCormick: “Muchos gracias…Anything?”

Johansson: “No hun sorry.”

McCormick: “All good I can wait on cam.”

The complaint says that Miller also paid Johansson for drugs Pettit supplied.

Miller stated, “Just threw Mia…cash,” the documents say.

In one transaction, Miller’s Venmo account sent $340 to Mia’s with a note saying “For cam,” says the records.

4. Johansson Had Known Pettit Since At Least 2017 & They Stayed Acquainted After Miller’s Death

Mia’s Instagram account is mentioned in the affidavit, which says it establishes that Johansson and Pettit have known each other since at least 2017 and that their association continued after Miller’s death.

For example, a photograph posted on April 4, 20117 depicts Pettit with his arm around Johannson and says “good time with good friends.”

Another photo says, “Good time like old times with the fam” and shows the two together.

The affidavit stresses that text messages between McCormick and Pettit and between McCormick and Johansson show that “Pettit supplied McCormick with drugs during the early morning hours of September 5, 2018, and that Johansson arranged for a prostitute – Amador, using the alias ‘Carla’ to provide drugs to McCormick around the same time.”

On Sept. 4, 2018, Miller asked Pettit for controlled substances.

5. The Court Records Allege That Johansson Had Previously Supplied a Prostitute to Miller

The affidavit alleges that both Johansson (through Amador) and Pettit supplied Miller with drugs. Johannson supplied him with oxycodone, Xanax, Adderall, and Norco, documents allege.

After Miller died, a plastic bag containing pills was recovered in a coat hanging in his bathroom closet.

It contained a variety of pills, including opioids. Authorities argue it contains pills supplied both from Pettit and Johansson (through Amador) to Mac Miller.

They believe that the bag is missing the pills that Miller ingested before his death.

Authorities believe that Pettit supplied Miller with the counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and some of the Xanax, while Johansson supplied Miller with Oxycodone, Amphetamine, Hydrocodone, and the remainder of the Xanax.

After Miller died, authorities discovered blue colored powder leaving them to believe that he had crushed pills and snorted them.

It’s believed Miller snorted blue counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl before his death. The bag containing pills still had all of the ten Oxycodone pills that Johansson supplied but only six of the 10 counterfeit Oxycodone pills containing fentanyl that Pettit provided, says the court documents.

He consumed these pills before he died, toxicology reports show.

After news of Miller’s death circulated, Pettit used his Instagram account to share direct messages with a user whose initials were given as PR, the documents contend.

He said things like, “Most likely I will die in jail” and I’m nervy.” His friend tried to call him down, saying things like, “you’re just paranoid” and “I’ve been worried about you all day.” Pettit said he was “gonna get off the grid” and “move to another country.”

His friend suggested moving to Stockholm and changing his name to “sweet baby dang daddy.”

He also asked another friend whether he should post a photograph of a text message exchange between him and Mac Miller to his Instagram account but decided against it, documents allege.

Court documents allege that Johansson had arranged prostitution services for Miller on multiple occasions in August and September 2018, at one point texting him a photograph of a blond woman lying on a bed wearing lingerie and texting “I can do $600 an hr for the blonde girl.”

In another exchange, they discussed the prices of prostitutes named Carla and Gia, with Miller choosing Gia at first but then after looking at pictures asking her to resend Carla, documents say.

The photo shows “Carla” has distinctive tattoos including a skull with tentacles and a skull wrapped in flowers. Johansson resides with one adult and one child, according to the court documents.