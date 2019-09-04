Cameron James Pettit: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cameron James Pettit is a 28-year-old man who has been charged in connection with the death of the late rapper Mac Miller, according to court papers.

Per the complaint, Pettit allegedly gave Miller oxycodone pills which were counterfeit and which contained traces of fentanyl. Miller’s autopsy revealed that he died due to a combination of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol.

The complaint also reveals excerpts of Pettit’s Instagram messages with friends following Miller’s death. One such direct message reads, “I think I should probably not post anything …just to be smart.” Another message reads, “I am not great … Most likely I will die in jail.”

In another section of the court papers, there are transcripts of a conversation Pettit allegedly had with a friend over Instagram DM on September 11, four days after Miller’s death. “Nothing has happened yet…but it might,” he wrote at one point.

Later on in that same conversation, Pettit wrote, “I’m gonna get off the grid…move to another country”

Pettit seems to have since deleted his original Instagram and created a new handle. What’s more, his alleged associate, Mia Johansson, still has a public instagram with photos of Pettit.

Pettit is originally from Granite Bay, California. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Prosecutors Say Pettit Delivered Pills to Miller Two Days Prior to Death

In the court papers, which you can read here in full , a special agent reveals that Pettit delivered pills to Miller two days prior to his death on September 5, 2018 (the court papers accidentally note the year as 2019).

The court papers read in part, “McCormick’s phone contained numerous text messages between McCormick and Pettit, and McCormick and Johansson [Pettit’s associate], in the months before McCormick’s death.”

The court papers further allege that Miller sent $340 to Johansson on Venmo on September 3, with the caption “for Cam” to go with the transfer.

2. Petit Deleted His Old Instagram Account, & Has Since Created a New Handle Under “Lil.Cambam”

Though Pettit has deleted his older Instagram account, he appears to have created a new account under “Lil.Cambam.” This was revealed by a photo Johansson posted of the two of them earlier this summer, which tagged his new account. On July 19, Johansson wrote, “Good times like old times with the fam @lil.cambam”

Pettit’s current Instagram account was created in 2015, if his first post on the feed is any indication. His hair, which was originally dark, was dyed blonde in 2017; he wrote of the change, “New hair feat. @christiechristiee”

Most recently, he appears to have dyed his hair in a swirl of neon orange and yellow.

As the court papers note, Pettit made no comment of Miller’s death on his Instagram account.

3. Pettit’s Instagram Photos Display His Many Prominent & Notable Tattoos

Most of Pettit’s photos on Instagram are solo shots. Many of them show his myriad tattoos. In one such photo, he wrote, “I am constantly creating new versions of myself, shedding them, and continuing to create”

Pettit has several notable followers on Instagram, including: rapper Drew Chadwick, Evan Pearce, and Alaena, all of whom appear to be in the music industry.

4. The Criminal Complaint Against Pettit Reveal Extensive Conversations Between Pettit & the Late Rapper

The criminal complaint against Pettit, which was revealed on Wednesday, September 4, reveals a number of text messages between Pettit and Miller. One such exchange reads:

MILLER: Yoooo

PETTIT: Yoo what’s up

MILLER: did you hear back bout addy?

PETTIT: Nah I couldn’t find any

MILLER: All good. You don’t have lean do u?

MILLER: percs?

PETTIT: I got some dilaudid 2s but that’s about it

PETTIT: I could get yellows and blues tho

MILLER: blues as far as percs?

PETTIT: Yeah 30s

MILLER: those are my shitttts man

MILLER: when can u get em?

PETTIT: Probably in an hour or 2

PETTIT: They are 30 ea

MILLER: any chance I could get 10 of those bars and a ball?

PETTIT: yeah forsure

PETTIT: I will get back when I’m about to pick them up

The messages continue for a while after that. You can read the full conversation on page 10 of the court papers.

5. Prosecutors Say That Miller Bought ‘Time’ With a Prostitute Via Pettit’s Associate, Johansson

On page 15 of the court papers, the special agent alleges that a prostitute named Karla Amador, also known as “Carla,” was the one to actually deliver the drugs to Miller on September 5. What’s more, the papers alleged that Miller paid for “time” with Amador, specifically five hours, to the tune of $3,000.

The special agent writes that Amador “delivered to McCormick the type and quantity of drugs that Johansson agreed to provide him (in addition to the free cocaine), specifically: (1) five oxycodone pills, at a price of $30 per pill, for a total price $150; (2) five Xanax pills, at a price of $5 per pill, at a total price $25, (3) ten Adderall pills, at a price of $10 per pill, for a total price of $100; and (4) five Norco pills, at a price of $10 per pill, for a total price $50.”

READ NEXT: Flume’s Rumored Girlfriend, Paige Elkington: 5 Fast Facts