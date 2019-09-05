North Carolina Hurricane Dorian Outage Map

Duke Energy estimates 700,000 of its customers will lose power as a result of Hurricane Dorian. Dorian is expected to bring hurricane and tropical storm-force winds and rain in the coastal, Pee Dee and Triangle regions of the Carolinas.

Duke has crews ready to respond.

Aerial footage from our drone team shows about 1,500 Duke Energy and partner utility workers descending on Florence, S.C. from the western Carolinas and beyond to assist with impacts from #Dorian. pic.twitter.com/ql6lSqzlL3 — Duke Energy (@DukeEnergy) September 4, 2019

For some, a power outage is an inconvenience, at best, and for others, life threatening at worst. People who require electrically-powered medical equipment for example would be particularity vulnerable.

Here is a state-wide map of power outages.

Most of the customers expected to be affected by power loss as a result of Dorian, are Duke Energy customers.

Here’s what you need to know about power outages and restoration:

Here’s How to Report Your Power Outage. Don’t Assume the Utility Knows You’re Without Electricity

The whole block is without power so the utility company knows that, right? Maybe not. Power companies find out there’s an outage when it’s reported.

So when the lights go out, let Duke Energy know right away.

Hurricane #Dorian will bring powerful winds and significant rain to the Carolinas potentially causing 700,000+ power outages. Crews will begin repairs when it is safe. We urge customers to plan ahead & prepare for extended outages. https://t.co/0xPguJvmlc pic.twitter.com/xEdy1oETsa — Duke Energy (@DukeEnergy) September 4, 2019

Duke customers call 800-769-3766 or go online and report it when the lights go out.

The Duke Energy Power Outage Map is Updated Every 15 Minutes. The NC Electric Co-op Outage Map is Similarly Updated

The Duke Energy interactive, area-wide outage map shows where all the outages are. Customers can search by zip code, street address or can check entire towns, cities, counties, indeed, the entire Duke Energy coverage area.

It’s also the place the utility reminds people that they need to report their outages.