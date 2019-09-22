Orange Wristband Deaths Reported on Pittsburgh South Side

Seven people wearing orange wristbands were hospitalized – and three of them are dead – after a bizarre incident on the South Side of Pittsburgh on September 21, 2019.

In an 8:43 a.m. update on September 22, Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich confirmed three people were dead and four people were in the hospital with conditions ranging from serious to critical. “Five victims found in apartment, one in elevator outside apartment and one on street at 26th/Carson,” a news release from Pittsburgh Public Safety read.

It’s not clear yet what the cause of the ailments is, and police have not identified the location that gave out the orange wristbands because they say they’ve identified two such events in the city that night. “Police have identified two venues that were using orange wrist bands last night,” they wrote in the release.

The Pittsburgh Public Safety office wrote in the news release early on that, “Pittsburgh Police are responding to a medical situation in the South Side. Police can confirm multiple hospitalizations and deaths. All of the victims are wearing orange paper bands on their wrists.”

The victims were not yet identified, but, according to CNN, they are all middle-aged men (another report says one is 33 years old). Police who responded to a 911 call around 2 a.m. on Saturday September 21, 2019 found men either unconscious or partially conscious.

Police Are Seeking Knowledge of a Party or Event Where People Were Given Orange Wristbands

According to WPXI-TV, police said there were “no initial signs of any drug paraphernalia or needles found during their investigation so far,” and that “early indications” point to the problem occurring somewhere else, not where the victims were later found.

The calls for help came in at different times, including 3:20 and 5:40 a.m., according to The New York Times.

Pittsburgh authorities are still trying to trace the orange wristbands. A video circulating on Twitter and Instagram shows people at a DJ Pauly D event wearing orange wristbands (and DJ Paul D wrote on Saturday, “PITTSBURGH TONIGHT!!!!” on his Twitter page), but authorities haven’t confirmed that the DJ Pauly D event was involved at all and, again, they say they’ve unearthed two events where orange wristbands were given out (they haven’t named those venues).

WPXI reported that area hospitals were asked to keep an eye out for more patients with orange wristbands who might be suffering similar symptoms.

“Anyone who attended or has knowledge of a party or event in which guests were given orange wrist bands, please call Police at (412) 323-7141,” the public safety officials wrote. “More details will be released when available.”

According to WTAE-TV, police received a 911 call alerting them to the incident. Air quality has been ruled out as a possible cause. The station reported that police were at South Side Works City Apartments on Tunnel Boulevard. According to USA Today, “The South Side Flats area includes a bevy of bars, restaurants and eclectic stores.”

People Reacted on Social Media to the Orange Wristband Angle

This post is being updated as more information is learned about the orange wristband deaths.

