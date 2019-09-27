Sandeep Dhaliwal: A Tribute to the Harris County Deputy

Sandeep Dhaliwal, the Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop, made a historical first on the department when he was allowed to wear his turban on patrol because of his Sikh religion.

“Deputy Dhaliwal is known to everybody as someone with a giving heart,” the sheriff, Ed Gonzalez, said in a news conference. “He was the “first member of the Sikh community to become a Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy. He wore the turban. He represented his community with integrity, respect and pride, and… he was respected by all.”

Dhaliwal’s death left the department and community heartbroken, as he was remembered as a trailblazing law enforcement officer who was dedicated to service. Authorities say that Dhaliwal was “ambushed” by a suspect.

“I’m sad to share with you that we’ve lost one of our own. Our @HCSOTexas was unable to recover from his injuries. There are no words to convey our sadness. Please keep his family and our agency in your prayers,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced on Twitter.

The sheriff added in a press conference that Dhaliwal “was a hero, a respected member of the community and a trailblazer.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Sandeep Dhaliwal Was a Sheriff’s Department Employee for 10 Years in Harris County, Texas

BREAKING: Harris Co. Deputy shot & killed identified as #SandeepDhaliwal. In 2015, he got natl. attn as the 1st Texas law enforcement ofcr. approved to wear a turban on duty, bringing awareness to his Sikh faith. He was a husband, father, and 10 year HCSO veteran. pic.twitter.com/XAy7bNDzVo — Jonathan Martin Fox26 (@JMartinTV) September 27, 2019

According to Click 2, Dhaliwal joined the Harris County Sheriff’s Department in 2008, when he started serving as a detention officer before becoming a deputy four years later. In the press conference, Gonzalez confirmed that Dhaliwal had served on the department for 10 years.

In 2015, he was allowed to wear his beard and turban (called a dastaar) while on patrol as a deputy because they are required by his Sikh faith, the television station reported. He was the first Texas law enforcement officer allowed to wear a turban on duty.

“Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal beamed with pride when then-Sheriff @AdrianGarciaHTX announced he could wear his Sikh turbin and a beard while on duty,” The Harris County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Twitter.

The Slain Deputy Helped the Community During Hurricane Harvey & Flew to Puerto Rico to Help There Too

REMEMBERING DEPUTY DHALIWAL: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, who was shot while conducting a traffic stop, has died. pic.twitter.com/jmPy2ovsJS — FOX26Houston (@FOX26Houston) September 27, 2019

When Houston and surrounding areas suffered the ravages of Hurricane Harvey, Dhaliwal was there to help the community.

Post Harvey, “when we needed the most help, he brought an 18 wheeler of people he gathered together who came all the way from California to deliver goods to our community,” Gonzalez recalled. “When a colleague needed help because his relatives were in Puerto Rico after the hurricane there,” continued the sheriff, Deputy Dhaliwal “went on a trip with Commissioner Garcia to help support the Puerto Rican community.”

Many stories were told about Deputy Dhaliwal, said Gonzalez. “We try to reflect on the life he lived and not how he died. Truly, he died a hero. He died serving the Harris County community…”

David Cuevas, president of the Harris County Deputies’ Organization, told KHOU: “He’s as great as they come. This is a very trying time, it’s very tough on us, but we’re going to continue to do our jobs.”

Dhaliwal, a Respected Member of the Force, Leaves Behind a Wife & Children

Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal beamed with pride when then-Sheriff @AdrianGarciaHTX announced he could wear his Sikh turbin and a beard while on duty. #hounews pic.twitter.com/BN3wnqYoCP — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) September 27, 2019

He was also a husband and a father of three. Dhaliwal was in his early 40s, according to KHOU-TV.

The sheriff described him as “a well-liked and respected deputy who was a leader with the department.”

“He was a father, I believe of three children. He was a husband, a brother, and a son,” Gonzalez said.

A Suspect Ambushed Deputy Dhaliwal as the Deputy Walked Back to His Car After a Routine Traffic Stop, Authorities Say

.@HCSOPatrol Major Mike Lee provides an update on the fatal shooting of Deputy Dahliwal in NW Harris County #HouNews https://t.co/8WHz583Rfw — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) September 27, 2019

Major Mike Lee of the Houston County Sheriff’s Department said that Deputy Dhaliwal made a “routine traffic stop” on September 27, 2019. “He was shot and has succumbed to his injuries.”

Dhaliwal first called dispatch at 12:23 p.m. At 12:26, the dispatcher checked in with him, and he updated his situation and said he was fine. When Lee arrived at the scene, he looked at the dashcam video. Thus, in a press conference, Lee was able to describe what he saw on it:

“Deputy Dhaliwal had the driver’s door open speaking to the driver….it looked to just be conversational. There was no combat, no arguing. It looked like a routine traffic stop that we conduct every day,” said Lee.

He said that the deputy shut the door and began to walk back to his patrol car. Within 3 to 4 seconds, the driver’s door opened. The suspect exited the car “almost immediately running with the gun already out and ran up from behind and basically ambushed Deputy Dhaliwal and struck him in the back of the head,” alleged Lee.

There was a neighbor a few houses over who was outside doing yardwork. She saw the traffic stop occur but then she heard two gunshots and saw the suspect “running from the scene and get into a getaway car and leave the scene,” Lee said. She called 911 and ran over to check on Deputy Dhaliwal.

A photo of the suspect was taken from the dashcam video and distributed. The suspect was located at a nearby business a quarter mile from the scene. A deputy noticed he looked nervous and put him in custody, Lee said.

The weapon was recovered in the same parking lot of that nearby business. “We also have a female in custody that was believed to be the passenger of the car, Lee said. The suspect’s name was not released.

Gonzalez also described the shooting as an ambush, saying, “he was on a traffic stop…a male suspect exited the vehicle armed with a pistol and in a cold-blooded manner, ambush-style, shot Deputy Dhaliwal from behind.”

KHOU-TV reported that the suspect is a 47-year-old ex-con with an extremely serious past including a conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released in 2014 after serving only 12 years of a 29-year prison sentence, the television station reported. He was then accused of drunk driving but a parole board didn’t send him back for prison. In 2017, a warrant was issued after he was again accused of violating parole for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and weapon possession. He was still wanted on the warrant at the time of Dhaliwal’s death.

This post is being updated as more information is learned about Sandeep Dhaliwal.