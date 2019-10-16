Why Is Andrew Yang Wearing a Math Pin During the Debate?

Andrew Yang wore a pin during the debate that just said “MATH” and it got a lot of attention on social media. Yang has been known for taking a unique approach to how he dresses for the debates, such as avoiding ties, which helps him stand out as an entrepreneur among a sea of politicians. His math pin tonight was no exception and got a lot of attention.

Yang was wearing the MATH pin because “MATH” is one of his debate slogans. He often refers to himself as “the Asian guy who’s good with math” and says that this distinction makes him the opposite of President Donald Trump.

….does Yang seriously have a Lapel pin that says “math” #DemDebate — Verónica Bayetti Flores (@veroconplatanos) October 16, 2019

In fact, one of his big merchandise items that his supporters love is a cap that just reads MATH.

What you might not realize is that MATH doesn’t just mean mathematics. It also stands for Make America Think Harder.

WHY IS YANG WEARING A MATH PIN #DemocraticDebate — Jay Shelat (@jshelat1) October 16, 2019

Today also just happens to be World Math Day, which is likely another reason he chose to wear the pin.

His supporters call themselves the Yang Gang and Yang often uses “Math” as his slogan because the 44-year-old entrepreneur likes to solve problems with math. He studied economics at Brown University and then obtain a law degree from Columbia University School of Law. For the last eight years, he’s run Venture for America and is the CEO and founder.

People on Twitter are commenting on Yang’s MATH lapel.

Having said that I love Yang’s “MATH” lapel — Nick Hurley (@BvpHurley) October 16, 2019

Hold up, does Andrew Yang really have a “MATH” pin on rn? 😂 #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/ZQfdOYFQH1 — Savannah L. Barker (@savannah_lb) October 16, 2019

Yang with his “MATH” pin. Dude knows his base. — Angie the Optimist (@AngieTheOptimus) October 16, 2019

Yang’s known for setting his own trends during the debates, such as not wearing a tie. But his Math Pin is really getting a lot of attention.

Andrew Yang is wearing a pin that just says ‘Math’ and honestly that gives me extreme amounts of anxiety 🙃 — Ashley Green (@agreenphotog) October 16, 2019

Yang is perhaps one of the most unique candidates in a crowded Democratic primary race. His platform includes Medicare for All, requiring all police officers to wear cameras, paid family leave, media fragmentation, a call for UBI (Universal Basic Income), which he refers to as the Freedom Dividend, and more. The idea of a UBI has many supporters, including Elon Musk. Yang has said that a UBI will be necessary as America becomes increasingly automated. In fact, a phrase he often uses is “The Robots Are Coming,” based off Game of Thrones‘ “Winter Is Coming” phrase.

Although he doesn’t plan to make public college tuition-free, he will help students pay for college with a 10×10 Student Loan Emancipation Plan. He wants to expand vocational training and he supports Medicare for All, paid family leave, and creating a path to citizenship. You can read all about his policies on his detailed webpage here.

Throughout his campaign, his supporters have been growing and his rallies have been well attended. In April 2019, at least 2,000 people attended his rally in Los Angeles. According to NBC, about 3,000 to 4,000 people were there. Yang’s campaign noted in a press release that a crowd of 2,000 attended the rally.

Yang has already qualified for the November debates, even with the stricter requirements.