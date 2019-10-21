Dallas School & Street Closures After Devastating Tornado

As Dallas picks up the pieces from a devastating tornado that cut a swatch through parts of the city, a series of street and school closures have been announced by the city and school district. You can see a list of each below.
In an early morning update, the city wrote, “The City of Dallas is currently assessing the damages as a result of a storm with a radar-confirmed tornado that came through the Dallas area Sunday, October 20, at approximately 9.p.m. At this time, there are no reports of fatalities or serious injuries. The Dallas Police Department and Dallas Fire-Rescue are assessing damaged structures.”
In addition to Dallas school closures, Richardson, Texas schools are closed, with that community saying in a statement, “Due to substantial storm damage, power outages and unsafe conditions, all RISD schools will be closed on Monday, October 21. All school and district activities and will also be cancelled on Monday. At this time, RISD anticipates all schools being open on Tuesday, October 22.”
Rescue workers continued that quest throughout the night. The powerful twister sent at least three people to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries and damaged homes and businesses.
Here’s what you need to know:
The City of Dallas Announced These Street Closures
In a 6 a.m. update on October 21, 2019, the city provided this list of street closures:
“Below is information regarding the storm that came through the Dallas area on October 20, 2019. UPDATE 10/21 6:00 A.M.”
Street Closures for the North Central Section of the city:
Hillcrest Road/Walnut Hill Lane
Hillcrest Road/Royal Lane
No Westbound Royal Lane at St. Michaels Drive
No Northbound St. Michaels Drive at Royal Lane
Preston Road/Royal Lane
Street Closures for the Northwest Section of the city:
Marsh Lane/Walnut Hill Lane
Harry Hines Boulevard/Manana Drive
Denton Drive/Lombardy Lane
Walnut Hill Lane/Monroe Drive
Harry Hines Boulevard/Freewood Drive
Harry Hines Boulevard/Walnut Hill Lane
Walnut Hill Lane/Webb Chapel Road
Walnut Hill Lane/Midway Road
Shady Trail/Andjon Drive
Walnut Hill Lane/Marsh Lane
Walnut Hill Lane/Woodleigh Drive
Preston Road/Norway Road
Shady Trail/Southwell Road
Webb Chapel Road/Kinkaid Drive
Marsh Lane/Woodleigh Drive
Walnut Hill Lane/Shady Trail
Harry Hines Boulevard/Brenner Drive
The Dallas Independent School District Announced School Closures
The school district website can be found here. The school district wrote:
Due to the severe weather, a number of campuses sustained extensive damage. As a result, classes at the following schools will be cancelled Monday, October 21:
David G. Burnet Elementary School
George Bannerman Dealey Montessori Academy
F.P. Caillet Elementary School
Edward H. Cary Middle School
Stephen C. Foster Elementary School
Benjamin Franklin International Exploratory Academy
Leonides Gonzalez Cigarroa Elementary School
Victor H. Hexter Elementary School
Hillcrest High School
Arthur Kramer Elementary School
José “Joe” May Elementary School
Francisco “Pancho” Medrano Middle School
John J. Pershing Elementary School
Thelma Elizabeth Page Richardson Elementary School
Franklin D. Roosevelt High School
Julian T. Saldivar Elementary School
South Oak Cliff High School at Village Fair
Thomas Jefferson High School
Mark Twain School for the Talented & Gifted
Walnut Hill Elementary School
“Staff at Cary, Cigarroa, TJ and Walnut Hill must report for work by 10 a.m at Thomas A. Edison Learning Center, 2940 Singleton Blvd. Staff at Pershing must report by 10 a.m. to the Dallas ISD Administration building, 9400 N. Central Expressway. Staff at Caillet, Dealey, Foster, Franklin, Hexter, Kramer, Joe May, Francisco Medrano, Thelma Page Richardson, Roosevelt, Twain, and SOC at Village Fair do not report to work today,” the district wrote.
The school district then posted an update on Twitter (Note: Some of the schools are on both lists).
Due to safety concerns & power outages, @dallasschools will also cancel classes at:
Caillet ES
Dealey
Foster ES
Franklin MS
Hexter ES
Hillcrest HS
Ireland ES — Note: The district later provided this update for Ireland: “Attention John Ireland ES Parents: The power is back up and running at the school. Therefore there will be classes today, Monday, October 21 at the school. Buses will run, although there may be some delays. Please forgive any confusion.”
Kramer ES
Joe May ES
Francisco Medrano MS
Thelma Page Richardson ES
Roosevelt HS
Twain ES
South Oak Cliff at Village Fair
