Dallas School & Street Closures After Devastating Tornado

As Dallas picks up the pieces from a devastating tornado that cut a swatch through parts of the city, a series of street and school closures have been announced by the city and school district. You can see a list of each below.

In an early morning update, the city wrote, “The City of Dallas is currently assessing the damages as a result of a storm with a radar-confirmed tornado that came through the Dallas area Sunday, October 20, at approximately 9.p.m. At this time, there are no reports of fatalities or serious injuries. The Dallas Police Department and Dallas Fire-Rescue are assessing damaged structures.”

In addition to Dallas school closures, Richardson, Texas schools are closed, with that community saying in a statement, “Due to substantial storm damage, power outages and unsafe conditions, all RISD schools will be closed on Monday, October 21. All school and district activities and will also be cancelled on Monday. At this time, RISD anticipates all schools being open on Tuesday, October 22.”

Rescue workers continued that quest throughout the night. The powerful twister sent at least three people to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries and damaged homes and businesses.

Here’s what you need to know:

The City of Dallas Announced These Street Closures

Whoa… Insane view of Dallas tornado, that moved through moments ago. pic.twitter.com/Uzmzy2JGBA — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) October 21, 2019

In a 6 a.m. update on October 21, 2019, the city provided this list of street closures:

“Below is information regarding the storm that came through the Dallas area on October 20, 2019. UPDATE 10/21 6:00 A.M.”

Street Closures for the North Central Section of the city:

Hillcrest Road/Walnut Hill Lane

Hillcrest Road/Royal Lane

No Westbound Royal Lane at St. Michaels Drive

No Northbound St. Michaels Drive at Royal Lane

Preston Road/Royal Lane

Street Closures for the Northwest Section of the city:

Marsh Lane/Walnut Hill Lane

Harry Hines Boulevard/Manana Drive

Denton Drive/Lombardy Lane

Walnut Hill Lane/Monroe Drive

Harry Hines Boulevard/Freewood Drive

Harry Hines Boulevard/Walnut Hill Lane

Walnut Hill Lane/Webb Chapel Road

Walnut Hill Lane/Midway Road

Shady Trail/Andjon Drive

Walnut Hill Lane/Marsh Lane

Walnut Hill Lane/Woodleigh Drive

Preston Road/Norway Road

Shady Trail/Southwell Road

Webb Chapel Road/Kinkaid Drive

Marsh Lane/Woodleigh Drive

Walnut Hill Lane/Shady Trail

Harry Hines Boulevard/Brenner Drive

The Dallas Independent School District Announced School Closures

The school district website can be found here. The school district wrote:

Due to the severe weather, a number of campuses sustained extensive damage. As a result, classes at the following schools will be cancelled Monday, October 21:

David G. Burnet Elementary School

George Bannerman Dealey Montessori Academy

F.P. Caillet Elementary School

Edward H. Cary Middle School

Stephen C. Foster Elementary School

Benjamin Franklin International Exploratory Academy

Leonides Gonzalez Cigarroa Elementary School

Victor H. Hexter Elementary School

Hillcrest High School

Arthur Kramer Elementary School

José “Joe” May Elementary School

Francisco “Pancho” Medrano Middle School

John J. Pershing Elementary School

Thelma Elizabeth Page Richardson Elementary School

Franklin D. Roosevelt High School

Julian T. Saldivar Elementary School

South Oak Cliff High School at Village Fair

Thomas Jefferson High School

Mark Twain School for the Talented & Gifted

Walnut Hill Elementary School

“Staff at Cary, Cigarroa, TJ and Walnut Hill must report for work by 10 a.m at Thomas A. Edison Learning Center, 2940 Singleton Blvd. Staff at Pershing must report by 10 a.m. to the Dallas ISD Administration building, 9400 N. Central Expressway. Staff at Caillet, Dealey, Foster, Franklin, Hexter, Kramer, Joe May, Francisco Medrano, Thelma Page Richardson, Roosevelt, Twain, and SOC at Village Fair do not report to work today,” the district wrote.

The school district then posted an update on Twitter (Note: Some of the schools are on both lists).

Due to safety concerns & power outages, @dallasschools will also cancel classes at:

Caillet ES

Dealey

Foster ES

Franklin MS

Hexter ES

Hillcrest HS

Ireland ES — Note: The district later provided this update for Ireland: “Attention John Ireland ES Parents: The power is back up and running at the school. Therefore there will be classes today, Monday, October 21 at the school. Buses will run, although there may be some delays. Please forgive any confusion.”

Kramer ES

Joe May ES

Francisco Medrano MS

Thelma Page Richardson ES

Roosevelt HS

Twain ES

South Oak Cliff at Village Fair

