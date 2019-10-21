Dallas Tornado Damage: See Photos & Locations of Reported Damage

A tornado confirmed in North Dallas left damage in its wake after it touched down after 9 p.m. on Sunday night, October 20, 2019. Businesses, homes, and churches were destroyed from the tornado, and now many people in Dallas are going to be starting the long path toward rebuilding. Here’s a look at the damage reports coming in so far.

The tornado touched down near 635 and Skillman in Dallas around 9:30 p.m., Fox 4 reported. Two supercells capable of producing tornadoes were reported in the Dallas area around that time, ABC 57 reported.

The National Weather Service noted around that time: “At 9:26 PM CDT, a confirmed large tornado was located over Richardson, moving northeast at 25 mph. This tornado has produced damage on I-635. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW!”

Residents in the area were instructed to take shelter, including those in Richardson and Sachse.

Debris Was Reported Near Dallas Love Field & Homes & Businesses Near Walnut Hill & Surrounding Areas Were Damaged or Destroyed

Radar picked up debris near Dallas Love Field, WBAP reported. Flights were delayed at Dallas Love and at DFW due to the storms. But delayed flights were a minor inconvenience compared to the rebuilding families, business owners, and pastors will be doing after the tornado touched down.

The photo below shows damage near Harry Hines and Walnut Hill.

NEW: First look at damage near Harry Hines and Walnut Hill near Love Field in #Dallas pic.twitter.com/ZB7NsDlA8K — Alex Rozier (@RozierReports) October 21, 2019

This map below shows the location of Harry Hines and Walnut Hill, where some reports of damage were noted, and how far it is from Dallas Love Field.

Some residents reported roofs blown off near the Preston Hollow region, WBAP reported.

Priscilla Castro Orozco shared these next heartbreaking photos from Primera Iglesia Bautista of Dallas. Orozco told Heavy that the pastor is Ricardo Bramblia and her father, a retired pastor, is a member of the church. She will be sharing with Heavy where people can donate to help the church once that information is available. She said that another church nearby was also destroyed.

Buildings along Walnut Hill were damaged, WFAA reported. This includes a structure collapse reported near Walnut Hill Lane and Harry Hines Boulevard.

This next video shows damage near Preston and Royal:

The damage from the video above is near this area:

This video shows damage at a home near Walnut Hill and Midway.

Severe damage was reported near Dallas North Tollway and Royal Lane in North Dallas. The tweet below shows before-and-after pictures of a home at the Tollway and Royal Lane, along with a map of where this was reported.

NEW: Before and after images of home near Dallas North Tollway and Royal Lane in North Dallas — that was badly damaged during the tornado tonight. #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/xGMLhg0TSU — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) October 21, 2019

This mansion was later confirmed to belong to Tyler Seguin of the Dallas Stars, WFAA reported. No one was home and the house was believed to be up for sale, according to reports that are just coming in.

Confirmed @DallasStars Tyler Seguin’s home destroyed. Nobody was home and believe the house is up for sale. He may no longer be living there. But bad, nonetheless. pic.twitter.com/kNjh8eAuTX — DrewL (@adlgator86) October 21, 2019

Apparently Seguin no longer lives at the house, to the relief of worried fans.

For those panicking about Tyler Seguin's house being damaged by the tornado, his current home looks like this. It's on the Open Ice: Stronger video #GoStars pic.twitter.com/osT8ig4aph — Jan (@justjanrose) October 21, 2019

This next video shows tornado damage on I-35 in Dallas.

Tornado damage in Dallas on 35. It’s crazy how a matter of minutes could mean being in the path of a touchdown and not. Thanking God for protection pic.twitter.com/k1T03Am7uG — PoiZon Ivy The DJ (@poiZonivytheDJ) October 21, 2019

This video was taken at I-35 near Loop 12.

Here’s the video from I-35 near Loop 12 after a tornado was reported near Dallas Love Field. 🎥: Vicky Castillo pic.twitter.com/l5IxFNrtdT — Marjorie Owens (@clumsyandshy) October 21, 2019

The Home Depot on Forest and 75 was severely damaged from the storm, possibly destroyed according to some reports, but that has not been confirmed.

#Breaking video of a Home Depot on Forest and 75 in Dallas. Store has been destroyed by storm/possible tornado. No emergency crews on the scene yet pic.twitter.com/e7nQVFEhP4 — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) October 21, 2019

Here is a map of where this store is located.

Another photo of the Home Depot is below.

The Home Depot at Forest and 75 took a direct hit. pic.twitter.com/mUS7Rs4egQ — Jesus Jimenez 🌩 (@jesus_jimz) October 21, 2019

KNON Studios was also hit by the tornado.

No one was injured and everyone was safe, Reckless Rock Radio confirmed later. This is where KNON is located:

Northway Church in Dallas was badly damaged. It appears to have taken a direct hit from the storm. It’s located near Walnut Hill and Marsh.

Northway Church in Dallas near Walnut Hill & Marsh, sanctuary badly damaged. A friend of mine is a member, she’s sending me photos. She lives about a mile away, their house is fine. #iamup #wfaa #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/9Pk9CZM6eb — Kara Sewell (@KaraSewellTV) October 21, 2019

The Preston Royal shopping mall was also damaged.

My stepsister’s friend sent her this video of the tornado damage from the Preston Royal shopping mall in Dallas, Texas. He was almost trapped at work but thankfully made it out ok. pic.twitter.com/lVnThue708 — Collin Gross (@CollinGrossWx) October 21, 2019

Here’s a photo from the Preston Royal shopping center.

This is Preston and Royal, after the tornado touchdown.#DallasTornado pic.twitter.com/5Ruph17Yts — Santos Bazan (@SBIV54) October 21, 2019

And a closeup of some of the shops there.

These are what the stores look like. #DallasTornado pic.twitter.com/i6W6j8WTwE — Santos Bazan (@SBIV54) October 21, 2019

Here is a map where some of the above damage was found.

Here is a photo of a home badly damaged in Richardson.

Just one of many badly damaged homes in Richardson tonight. Firefighters going door to door to make sure no one is trapped. @NBCDFW #DallasTornado pic.twitter.com/s28dxfDAHy — Scott Friedman (@ScottNBC5) October 21, 2019

The 7-11 at Walnut Hill and Monroe also had extreme damage.

The owner of the 7-11 at Walnut Hill and Monroe told me he can’t speak to the media but he did tell me that everyone made it out ok. pic.twitter.com/Fc874L9QRm — Alex Rozier (@RozierReports) October 21, 2019

Here’s a map of the approximate location where that 7-11 was damaged:

The region of Walnut Hill and Monroe was hit hard by the tornado. Search and rescue efforts were underway.

This is the scene at Walnut Hill and Monroe in NW Dallas. This is awful! Search and Rescue efforts are underway in this area now. Crews going door to door. Stay clear of this area and say a prayer for these folks. @CBSDFW #DallasTornado #txwx pic.twitter.com/kPHgnqEHfl — Ken Molestina (@cbs11ken) October 21, 2019

And here is damage seen at an apartment in the region that was hit.

Tornado hit bruh I was so scared pic.twitter.com/0MaOASpJzK — devany (@luvvbecks) October 21, 2019

There was some damage at Thomas Jefferson High School too.

Construction trailer tossed and storage container on top of a vehicle at Thomas Jefferson High School @wfaa pic.twitter.com/ZNSKJaO3oe — Kevin Reece (@KevinReeceWFAA) October 21, 2019

You can see the track of the tornado by following the congestion on Google Maps north of Love Field.

#DallasTornado track seems to follow areas of congestion on Google Maps from north of Love Field toward the northeast to I635 and Greenville near Richland College. Cross referenced several locations against feed for Dallas City Fire and Rescue. https://t.co/jMjBpoQrGx pic.twitter.com/x0m5aVgzLK — Kevin Huyck (@WeatherHike) October 21, 2019

This story will be updated as more damage reports come in.