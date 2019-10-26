California Fire Map: Track Fires Near Me Today [October 26]

A historic wind event in California is leading to serious fire issues in the state that might get worse over the weekend depending on what happens with the weather. Here’s a look at the wildfires in California on Saturday, October 26, including the Kincade Fire, the Tick Fire, and more, along with Red Flag warnings and air quality reports.

This article will first include interactive fire maps for all of California, including Cal Fire and other sources. You can use these maps to track reported fires in your area. The second section will include air quality reports and Red Flag warning maps. Then the third section details specific fires in the region in alphabetical order.

If you’re looking for a specific fire, scroll down to that section or search for its name. Details like evacuations can change quickly, so stay tuned to your local news sources. When available, the sections on specific fires will also mention who you can follow for the latest updates.

Interactive Maps of California Fires

A number of interactive fire maps below can help you stay updated on the latest details about California fires. Don’t rely on just one map, since details can change quickly and some maps will have fires listed that others do not.

One of the best interactive maps available right now is Inciweb’s map. You can see the full map here. There’s an embeddable Google Map that includes Inciweb fires which you can see below. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map below using the + button within the map or change settings to only show Inciweb fires:

Another helpful interactive map is provided here from Ca.gov. A screenshot is below since the map can’t be embedded, but you’ll want to go to the full map for details, where you can input your address to see the fires near your location.

A new interactive fire map is below, provided by UCANR.edu. Note that this map is only updated up to twice daily, so it may not be not as current as the two interactive maps above. Because of this, you may need to click “OK” on the map below to indicate that you’re not using it for emergency planning.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services also has an interactive map of red flag warnings and new and active fires. The map is here and below. This map is updated every weekday morning, so it’s not the best for emergency planning but is still informative. A screenshot of the map is below.

Newer fires may not be listed on the above maps until they’ve been around for a few hours.

Air Quality Map & Red Flag Warnings in California

Next are sources for tracking air quality in California near you. First, you can sign up for Air Alerts in your region here. This is specifically for southern California residents.

You can see a map of air quality reports on AQMD’s page here. You can also view the map below.

You can see a map of the current Red Flag Warnings in California provided by MappingSupport.com here.

Next are more specific details on the fires for October 26, 2019. If you are looking for a specific fire such as the Kincade Fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California on October 26, 2019

Here are the active fires and updates about for Saturday, October 26, 2019. Most of these are in alphabetical order.

Cabrillo Fire

The Cabrillo Fire was located south of Pescadero in San Mateo County on October 24 near Highway 1 and Gazos Creek Road.

The fire is 62 acres in size and 95 percent contained as of October 26, Ca.gov noted.

The mushroom farm / rave spot two miles from my house is on fire… I'm safe house sitting in Oakland, but I hope everyone on the hill is okay! #CabrilloFire #calfire pic.twitter.com/AG8od0jrmG — B҉e҉t҉h҉a҉n҉y҉ (@BethanyHerron) October 25, 2019

Some residents said it was an old mushroom farm/rave spot.

Caples Fire (Prescribed Burn)

Prescribed burns are purposefully set to help decrease the possibility of unexpected, damaging fires in the future. This one is in the northern ridge region above Caples Creek north of Highway 88.

The fire is 3,434 acres and 80 percent contained as of October 24, according to Inciweb. It’s still within the planned prescribed burn project area. On October 10, this was converted from a prescribed burn to a wildfire to allow for additional resources to maintain full suppression.

On October 24, Inciweb noted: “The containment lines held through last night’s wind event with some interior burning remaining. There is a line around the fire. Crews continue suppression repair, cleanup, and patrolling activities. The containment will be re-evaluated after this weekend’s wind event. This southeast section of the fire is in a roadless area in the Caples Creek drainage. The area is predominately rocky terrain with islands and stringers of vegetation and timber. As there are no changes in the fire perimeter, a new map was not created for today. The Caples Fire is being managed by a Type 4 organization.”

Johnson Fire

This fire in Riverside County is 75 acres and now 90 percent contained as of the latest update from CA.gov. It’s on the Torres-Martinez Indian Reservation and started on October 14. Updates are available here from Riverside County, but the fire has now been turned over to the Bureau of Indian Affairs. It’s still listed as active on Ca.gov’s website.

Kincade Fire

The Kincade Fire (spelled Kincaid in some hashtags) is one of the larger fires at the moment. It started on October 24 around 4:26 a.m. near John Kincade Road and Burned Mountain Road, just northeast of Geyserville, according to CA.gov. It’s now 25,455 acres in size and 10 percent contained as of October 26 at 10:30 a.m.

A satellite hotspot map is below provided by MappingSupport.com. This is not a real-time map, but shows where the fire burned about three hours ago.

Evacuations:

The map above is an evacuation and road closure map provided by Sonoma County. See the full map here.

Mandatory evacuation orders include:

City of Healdsburg, the town of Windsor and surrounding unincorporated areas. Residents must leave by 4 p.m. on October 26. Please drive SOUTH when leaving, according to SoCo’s emergency page on October 26.

The town of Geyserville

The area east of the town

Cloverdale Geysers Rd, Geysers Rd, Red Winery Rd, Alexander Mountain Rd, Pine Flat Rd, All roads east of Hwy 128 to Geyserville

Cal Fire noted the morning of October 26 that new evacuation orders are in place for Zone 2 and 3 of the Kincade Fire: Zone 2: Highway 128 to North Knights Valley Area to the Napa County Line Zone 3: Highway 101 Corridor from Geyersville South through the town of Windsor. This includes the entire city of Healdsburg and the town of Windsor and all areas East to the Chalk Hill Road area.



The following evacuation centers are open:

Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building – 1351 Maple Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Petaluma Veterans Building – 1094 Petaluma Blvd S, Petaluma, CA 94952

Petaluma Fairgrounds – 100 Fairgrounds Dr, Petaluma, CA 94952

Sonoma County Fairgrounds – 1350 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa. This is currently open to large animals only.

Evacuation warnings are in place for Zone 4 and 5 of the fire (which means be ready to evacuate) as of the morning of October 26, according to Cal Fire:

Zone 4 – The Dry Creek Valley West to Forestville

Larkfield and Mark West Drainage

On October 25, evacuation warnings were put in place for the communities of Gifford Springs, Whispering Pines, Anderson Springs, Adams Springs, Hobergs, and Cobb.

If evacuating, SoCo emergency says to bring:

Here are some essential items to include with your go-bag:

Pets, critical pet supplies (medications, food, pet carrier)

A change of clothes and sturdy shoes

Medications and copies of all prescriptions

Copies of important documents (e.g. ID, insurance cards, deeds, passport)

Extra eye glasses, batteries for hearing aids

Credit cards, ATM, and cash

Cell phones and chargers

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

KPIX reported that at least six homes were burned near Geysers Road and Red Winery Road. Forty-nine buildings have been damaged or destroyed.

We have confirmed at least a half dozen homes burned near Geysers Rd & Red Winery Rd. Firefighters are doing their best to save structures. Winds have calmed slightly. We are hoping for an update from CalFire any minute now on the size & containment on the #KincadeFire @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/I2IeLe6AiQ — Katie Nielsen (@KatieKPIX) October 24, 2019

To stay updated on the fire: The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is providing updates on Nixle here. You can also text your ZIP Code to 888777 for mobile alerts. The fire information number is 707-967-4207.

Sonoma Sheriff’s Facebook page is also providing updates, along with the County of Sonoma.

SoCo Emergency is providing updates here. You can sign up for alerts here.

CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit Facebook Page provides fire updates.

The cause of the fire isn’t known, but a PG&E report to CPUC noted a transmission tower had a broken jumper cable near the site of the fire around 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

PG&E report to CPUC says there was a transmission tower with a "broken jumper" cable found around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday near site of #KincadeFire. Documents from CPUC attached https://t.co/L1Bc3LRihk pic.twitter.com/wJ87FBmtvw — KTVU (@KTVU) October 24, 2019

Klamath NF Fall RX Burning

These are prescribed burns in the Klamath National Forest area to cut down on damage from unplanned fires.

Martinez 3 Fire

This fire is 31 acres and 50 percent contained as of October 26 at 10:01 a.m. The cause is under investigation. It was on the Torrez-Martinez Indian Reservation. It’s smoldering, creeping, and sometimes actively burning during wind events in mulch piles, Inciweb noted. The fire is in the county of Thermal, California.

Inciweb noted: “Ignited October 14, the mulch fire is contained to an area that is the size of 31 football fields, with very little chance of escaping. As the fire consumes grass, palms frowns, various wood chips (mulch), it is burning in a vertical direction. This is producing abundant smoke in the Coachella Valley. If you smell smoke due to a wildfire, limit your exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed or seeking alternate shelter, and avoiding vigorous physical activity.

To extinguish the fire, firefighters are using excavators to stir the mulch and break it apart. Bull-dozers are then pushing the mulch to an area within the confined space where firefighters can work with water tenders and engines to spray water on the mulch to extinguish it completely. This is a slow, tedious process that will take firefighters two to three weeks to complete.”

Middle Fire

The Middle Fire is 1,339 acres as of October 6 and now listed as 100 percent contained according to Inciweb. It’s still listed as active on the map. It was located one mile east of Canyon Creek Trailhead and was caused by lightning. It started on September 5 and is in the Trinity Alps Wilderness. “Please be aware that the forest’s Middle Fire Closure Order remains in effect until the fire is declared out.”

Miller Fire in Valley Center

A fire was reported near Miller Lane and Cole Grade Lane in the Valley Center region on October 25 at 1 p.m. It grew to six acres in just 30 minutes. It’s now 37 acres and 70 percent contained as of October 26 at 6:39 a.m. Here’s where it was located:

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vegetation fire near Miller Lane and Cole Grade Lane in the Valley Center area. 6 acres, burning in heavy fuels. #MillerFire pic.twitter.com/3Hp6IOlwnn — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 25, 2019

Evacuations were ordered for people in the region but those orders have been lifted.

Miller Fire Evacuation Order Lifted https://t.co/vbHc45d60o — ReadySanDiego (@ReadySanDiego) October 26, 2019

Access to Coyote Run and Rabbit Run is limited to residents only.

For updates on the fire, including evacuation details, follow San Diego Sheriff on Twitter @SDSheriff and @CALFIRESANDIEGO.

Mines Fire

This fire started on October 24. It’s 35 acres and 95 percent contained on October 26, according to CA.gov, located southeast of Livermore near Mines Road and Del Valle Road.

Oak Fire

This fire started on October 22 near Basilone Road and Las Pulgas Road near Camp Pendleton North, Ca.gov noted. The cause is under investigation. The fire grew to 140 acres and has now been contained, but is still listed as active on CA.gov.

Old Water Fire

The Old Water Fire started on October 24 around 2 a.m. near Old Waterman Canyon Road and Highway 18, Ca.gov noted. The cause is under investigation. It’s now 145 acres in size and 85 percent contained.

#OldWaterFire (Update): With improving weather conditions, the fire experienced no growth today and remains at 145 acres. Fire crews increased containment to 85% and will remain on scene overnight. @SanBernardinoNF ^eas — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) October 26, 2019

This is a map of the fire below, though the containment in the tweet below is lower than current containment:

#OldWaterFire 145 ac, 55% contained, all roads open & evacs lifted. Use caution, as fire crews will be in the area building fire containment lines. pic.twitter.com/5IaQVZqLhG — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) October 25, 2019

For updates, follow San Bernardino County Fire. Also follow @SanBernardinoNF, @sbcountysheriff, and @SanBernardinoPD.

The fire information center number is 909-383-5688.

Palisades Fire

The Palisades brush fire in Los Angeles is located near 500 Palisades Drive in the Pacific Palisades. It was first reported on October 21 at 10:39 a.m. It’s 45 acres in size and 75 percent contained as of LAFD’s latest update.

LAFD notes: “We are working vigorously ahead of an anticipated Santa Ana Wind event that is expected to begin Wednesday night through Friday.”

Evacuation orders were briefly in place but lifted by 8 p.m. on October 21. LAFD shared its final update on October 25 but it’s still listed as active on Ca.gov’s website.

Ramshorn/SHF Lightning Fires 2019

The lightning fires from storms that moved into the area in September are now 100 percent contained and declared out, according to Inciweb.

Saddleridge Fire

The Saddleridge Fire quickly exploded in size and caused tens of thousands to evacuate, but now it’s under control. Inciweb’s page for this fire is here. The fire is now 8,799 acres in size with 98 percent containment as of October 24 at 9:13 a.m.

It started near I-210 at the Yarnell exit on October 10 around 9 p.m. Pacific. There was one death from this fire: a civilian went into cardiac arrest and died on the way to the hospital. At least 88 structures are destroyed and 19 destroyed.

All evacuations related to Saddleridge have been lifted, LAFD reported on October 15, and evacuation centers have been closed.

The cause of the Saddle Ridge Fire remains under active investigation. Inciweb noted on October 24 that planned actions include: “Continue to strengthen and improve containment line, monitor open line in inaccessible areas, point protection, Continue to manage and support the damage inspection and suppression repair plans. Identify and release all excess resources. Involved agencies are will be operating under single IAP for the operational period.”

Ca.gov won’t be providing further updates after October 23 because of good suppression.

If you live in the LA area, sign up for updates about evacuations and other emergency alerts here: https://emergency.lacity.org/notifyla. You can also text READY to NotifyLA at 888777 for updates on the fire.

Sawday Fire

This fire was first reported the morning of Friday, October 25, in the area of Sawday Truck Trail in east Ramona. Cal Fire San Diego is providing updates. It’s 97 acres and 70 percent contained as of 10:51 a.m. on October 26. All evacuations and road closures have been lifted.

Stay updated on the fire by getting alerts from ReadySanDiego.org.

Shasta-Trinity Prescribed Fires

These are prescribed fires in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest area used to mitigate damage from unplanned fires in the future.

Sherman Prescribed Burn

Prescribed burns are purposefully set to help decrease the possibility of unexpected, damaging fires in the future. These are in the Giant Forest area of Sequoia National Park.

South Fire

The South Fire started in Shasta-Trinity National Forest in Tehama County, located in the southeast aspect of Tomhead Mountain, south of Platina. As of October 17, the fire was 5,332 acres in size and 75 percent contained, according to Inciweb. That was the latest update for the fire.

The fire is 15 miles south of Platina, California. The map above is the most recent map on Inciweb, but may not quite match the fire’s current size and containment.

Inciweb notes that the plans for this fire are to “Monitor fire activity and patrol existing containment and confinement lines. Complete unfinished repair to Suppression Repair Plan standards. Be prepared to take appropriate action if fire crosses established Management Action Points.”

Tick Fire in Agua Dulce

The map above is an official evacuation map from Santa Clarita Emergency.

The map above is an official evacuation map from LA County Fire.

The Tick Fire is now 4,615 acres in size and 25 percent contained as of 7:21 a.m. on October 26. Forward progress has been slowed, according to the LA County Fire Department. The map above is provided by the City of Santa Clarita.

It just started in Agua Dulce in the afternoon of October 24 and grew quickly, with at least six structures destroyed. It was first reported near the 31600 block of Tick Canyon Road around 1:45 p.m. on October 24. It grew to 200 acres in just 20 minutes in Canyon Country. The fire jumped the 14 Freeway around 3 a.m. on October 25.

Evacuations:

At one point, more than 40,000 were under evacuation orders. According to LA County Fire Department and Santa Clarita’s Emergency website here, most of those orders have now been lifted. But for Santa Clarita, two areas have not been repopulated yet.

LAFD said at 8 a.m. on October 26: “Public safety officials have lifted evacuation orders for the Tick Fire. Sheriff’s deputies will continue being on scene to support repopulation activities. Be aware – power may still be out… All areas are repopulated.” Two road closures are still in place.

Santa Clarita said that all areas were repopulated except two: “Effective Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 8AM Tick Fire Incident Command has approved the repopulation of all areas with the exception of: Baker Canyon Road from Sierra Highway, north of Vasquez Canyon Road, to where it ends near 15142 Sierra Highway and Tick Canyon Road from ABelia Road to Summit Knoll Road. These areas will be evaluated throughout the day to determine when repopulation is safe.”

TICK FIRE REPOPULATION: At 8am, ALL mandatory evacuation orders will be lifted WITH THE EXCEPTION OF Baker Canyon Rd from Sierra Hwy (entire stretch), and Tick Canyon Road from Abelia Road to Summit Knoll Road. #TickFire — Santa Clarita City (@santaclarita) October 26, 2019

Current evacuation centers include:

College of the Canyons Gymnasium

26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita

—Overnight stays, cots, showers, food are available

26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita —Overnight stays, cots, showers, food are available West Ranch High School – 26255 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita

Castaic Animal Care Center for small animals

Pierce College for large animals

24-hour line about animal centers: 562-940-6898

A video of the fire when it first started is below.

LAFD noted that the fire is running downhill and threatening structures.

How to get updates: The Santa Clarita Emergency Website is providing updates here. You can also get updates by texting SCEMERGENCY to 888777.

LA County Fire is also posting updates on its emergency webpage here.

Taboose Fire

This fire is 10,296 acres and 75 percent contained as of October 7, the most recent update on Inciweb. It’s southwest of Big Pine and northwest of Aberdeen. It was caused by lightning. It’s still listed as active on Ca.gov’s fire map.

Inciweb noted on October 24: “The Taboose Fire has been inactive in recent days. The fire remains 10,296 acres and at 75% containment. The western flank is in steep and inaccessible terrain in the John Muir Wilderness. Here the fire will be confined by either rain or snow or its spread will be stopped by rock barriers. Visitors and residents may see smoke, especially along the Hwy. 395 corridor. Please do not report the smoke. Currently, the south, east, and north flanks are secure and there is no threat to life or property. Visitors and residents will see smoke, especially along the Hwy. 395 corridor. Please do not report the smoke. Currently, the south, east, and north flanks are secure and there is no threat to life or property. Gusty wind and low relative humidity are in the forecast for this week and fire crews will continue to monitor and patrol in areas where the fire is active.”

