Halloween Trick or Treat Cancellations Hit Kanawha County

Kanawha County, West Virginia has announced a series of Halloween trick or treating cancellations due to the bad weather on October 31, 2019. Don’t worry, though. The trick or treat time and days have been rescheduled. You can see the latest times and dates later in this article. Two communities are keeping trick or treating on Halloween.

Kanawha County reported on its Facebook page that wind gusts would remain an issue throughout the evening of Halloween night. “The National Weather Service has advised Emergency Management Officials that throughout the evening there is a potential for 20 mph sustained winds with gusts up to 30-35 mph. It appears at this point, the worst of the storm is over. Due to ground conditions, caution should be used around trees as ground saturation has set in and could cause trees to uproot,” the County wrote in the afternoon of October 31, 2019.

“Appalachian Power is reporting close to 10,000 customer outages in Kanawha County. Again, downed power lines are dangerous and should not be crossed. Charged lines can cause death if crossed. Report downed power lines to AEP or 911. The Kanawha County Emergency Operations Center remains on standby as officials continue to monitor the situation and the rising number of power outages throughout the County.”

Cabell and Putnam counties also switched their trick or treat hours to Saturday evening.

Here are the trick or treat times and dates announced by Kanawha county on October 31, 2019:

Kanawha County’s New Trick or Treat Times

October 31, 2019

The communities of Rand and Belle will keep trick or treating on October 31, 2019.

November 2, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Kanawha County moved trick or treating to 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on November 2. According to the West Virginia Gazette Mail, that action only affects unincorporated areas directly, but various municipalities then changed their times and dates to follow suit. “Trick or Treat was moved to Saturday 5pm-7pm,” the county announced on its website.

These communities are also switching to the November 2 date from 5-7 p.m.

Cedar Grove

Charleston

Clendenin

Dunbar

Handley

Marmet

Pratt

St. Albans

South Charleston

November 2, 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Nitro

You can see a list of other West Virginia trick or treat times here.

Here is the extended weather forecast for Charleston, West Virginia, from the National Weather Service.

“This Afternoon (October 31, 2019)

Showers. Highs around 70. Temperature falling to around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Tonight

Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

Saturday

Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Sunday

Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday Night And Monday

Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Tuesday And Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.”

