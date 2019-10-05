Joshua Brown Shooting: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Dallas Police Department is investigating the murder of a man who was found shot at the 4600 block of Cedar Springs Road late Friday night. Lee Merritt, an attorney for Botham Jean’s family, broke the news, saying on social media that an assistant district attorney identified the victim to him as Joshua Brown, a man who had testified in Amber Guyger’s murder trial. Local news sources and the police did not release the name right away, but his identity has now been identified. A suspect and motive are also not known at this time. Here is what we know so far about Joshua Brown and what happened.

1. Brown Was Shot Multiple Times Late Friday Night & a Suspect Isn’t Known, But Witnesses Said a Silver Sedan Left the Location After the Shooting

Brown was found at the 4600 block of Cedar Springs Road late Friday night with multiple gunshot wounds, Dallas News reported. Police did not officially identify the victim to the news, saying the identity was pending a medical examiner’s finding. A map above shows the approximate location of the shooting at Atera Apartments, located near the Dallas North Tollway and Lemmon Avenue.

A suspect hasn’t been identified and a motive isn’t known, according to local news sources. But witnesses said that a silver four-door sedan was seen leaving the parking lot quickly after they heard gunshots, Dallas News reported.

The victim was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital and later died from his injuries.

His identity was not released by police because he did not have ID cards on him, NBC DFW reported. Police said they were waiting on confirmation from the medical examiner.

Around the same time, two people drove themselves to the same hospital with gunshot wounds, but police later determined that those cases were not related, NBC DFW noted.

2. Lee Merrit, an Attorney for Botham Jean’s Family, Broke the News, Saying an Assistant DA Told Him that Joshua Brown Was Shot

Lee Merritt, an attorney representing Botham Jean’s family, first shared the heartbreaking news on Facebook. He said that an ADA with the Dallas District Attorney’s office had confirmed that it was Joshua Brown who was killed.

Local news has since confirmed the identity of the victim.

Joshua Brown said in his recent testimony that he was 28. A report by NBC DFW identified the victim as being 37, but that appears to be incorrect. Merritt said he spoke with Joshua Brown’s mother, who confirmed her son’s tragic death and was devastated.

3. Joshua Brown Was Botham Jean’s Neighbor & Testified in Amber Gugyer’s Trial

Joshua Brown had just testified in Amber Guyger’s trial, attorney Lee Merritt confirmed on Facebook. Brown’s apartment was directly across from Jean’s and he was walking to his apartment when he heard the gunshots, Merritt said.

Brown was still shaken up about the shooting when he testified, Merritt said. He wrote, in part:

Joshua Brown, the next door neighbor of #BothamJean was killed last night after being shot several times by an unknown assailant. Local media has reported on the shooting but have not confirmed Brown’s identity. Because, Brown worked closely with prosecutors just a week ago to ensure Amber Guyger was properly convicted in the murder trial, the DA’s office has fairly direct contact with Brown and his family. An ADA has confirmed that it was in fact Brown who was killed although they have yet to identify a suspect or motive for the shooting. The case is now in the hands of the Dallas Police Department. Brown’s testimony stood out as a fact witness who was approaching his apartment directly across from Botham Jean’s apartment when shots rang out. Brown was still visibly shaken up from the incident when he took the stand to testify on behalf of the prosecution. His murder underscores the reality of the black experience in America. A former athlete turned entrepreneur— Brown lived in constant fear that he could be the next victim of gun violence…”

In his testimony, Brown said he had met Botham Jean that day and had heard him singing music around the complex before the day of his shooting. He would sing Gospel music and songs by Drake, Brown testified.

Brown testified on September 24 and was very emotional during his testimony. At one point he needed to take a break because he was so shaken up.

He said he heard about a noise complaint from the leasing office earlier that day at 2 p.m. and that was when he met Botham Jean for the first time, just before Jean was later killed. He said the complaint was strange because there had been no noise. He left later that night to watch a football game.

4. Brown Was a Former Athlete & an Entrepreneur

In his post about Brown, Merritt wrote that he was a former athlete and now worked as an entrepreneur in Dallas.

Lee Merritt wrote on Facebook about Brown: “We have more work to do deal with the constant threats to our community both from within and without. Brown deserves the same justice he sought to ensure the Jean family. The Dallas County criminal justice system must mobilized to identify his killer and see that he is held accountable for this murder.”

Joshua Brown is originally from Jacksonville, Florida. He attended South Florida for college, studying interdisciplinary science. According to his testimony, he was a roofing contractor for a few years after graduating from college and now he’s been running a business managing AirBNBs, including two in Los Angeles, one in Atlanta, and was working on getting another AirBNB in Dallas.

5. Lee Merritt Said that Joshua’s Mother Was Devastated

Merritt shared on Twitter that he spoke with Brown’s mother and she was devastated. He wrote on Twitter: “I just spoke with Joshua Browns mother. She is devastated. We all are. Joshua Brown was key witness in the murder of Botham Jean that helped put Amber Guyger away. We need answers.” [sic]