Amber Guyger: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Amber Guyger, who has been on the Dallas police force for almost five years and was involved in a previous shooting, was named by The Dallas Morning News as the officer who shot and killed a well-liked Saint Lucian businessman named Botham Shem Jean after authorities say she may have mistakenly gone to Jean’s apartment, thinking it was her own.

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall had said that the Dallas police officer who shot Jean was being charged with manslaughter, but the Associated Press reported on Saturday that is no longer clear as the Texas Rangers are still investigating and wanted to wait on any warrant. Online records show that Amber Guyger has long ties to Texas and is 30-years-old.

Morning News reporter Naomi Martin confirmed the officer’s name through a Dallas police source after it widely circulated on social media, where outraged people raised questions about the lack of a publicly released warrant, arrest or name. Police have not officially released the officer’s name yet. The law firm of S. Lee Merritt also shared the officer’s name on Twitter, saying the firm was representing Jean’s family. Heavy confirmed that Guyger is a Dallas police officer who was involved in a previous on-duty shooting.

Mothers Against Police Brutality and Merritt called for the officer’s “swift arrest” in a September 8, 2018 news conference. A leader of the group said in the news conference, “We are calling for justice…It’s unacceptable. This is an unacceptable way for Dallas to represent itself to the world. This is an opportunity for the city to be transparent and take swift and immediate actions to correct the wrongs.”

Breaking: Dallas officer Amber Guyger who shot Botham Jean in his own apartment was involved in 2017 shooting of a suspect – source says Guyger and Jean had never met. She had moved into that complex a month earlier. https://t.co/rlLOEAGnwx @danabranham — Naomi Martin (@NaomiMartin) September 8, 2018

Botham Shem Jean was from a prominent Saint Lucian family of parliamentarians and government ministers. He was also a recent college graduate who studied accounting and was known for his leadership on campus and his beautiful singing voice in his Christian Church.

Dallas police haven’t explained how the officer could have mistaken Jean’s apartment for her own residence. His family is traumatized and disbelieving, and many people have expressed outrage against the police officer on social media, questioning the story. “I work 14 hour days regularly, and get wrecked regularly, and I’ve never once forgotten where I lived,” wrote one upset Twitter user.

On LinkedIn, Botham Jean described himself as an “aspiring young professional” who was “engaged in developing a career built upon integrity, dedication and relationships, leveraging useful technologies to gain an understanding of and add value in a range industries, striving towards leadership in my career, my community and society.” He was working in Dallas as a risk assurance associate for PricewaterhouseCoopers, according to his LinkedIn page. In college, he was president of a Young Leaders group.

A former classmate who attended college with Jean in Arkansas, Landis Tindell, told Heavy in an email that he was a “great leader on our campus.” Tindell explained, “He was a campus leader. Very active in leading worship and campus student government. I don’t think there was a student on campus who didn’t know Botham. He was always friendly, always smiling, and just all around a great person.”

When her name first circulated on social media, different variants were posted, such as Amber Guyger George, Amber Guyer, and Amber or Amy Gyger. However, her name has been confirmed as Officer Amber Rene Guyger and employment databases say she is Amber R. Guyger. Her sister posted photos of Amber Guyger on Facebook that you can see throughout this article before the sister scrubbed her page of photos that can be seen publicly. A photo that circulated widely on social media early on – and which shows Botham Jean with several women – came from Jean’s Instagram account but does not show Amber Guyger. In one photo on Facebook, Guyger posed with a woman wearing an All Lives Matter shirt.

Here’s what you need to know about Amber Guyger:

1. Dallas Police Say Amber Guyger Was in Uniform When She Approached Jean’s Apartment & Guyger Is Reportedly ‘Devastated’

Dallas police released some details of what occurred in a news release. “On September 6, 2018 at about 9:59 p.m., an off duty Dallas Police officer called police dispatch and said she was involved in a shooting at the apartments located at 1210 S. Lamar,” they wrote.

Martin, the Dallas News reporter, wrote on Twitter that her source also says that Guyger did not know Jean before the shooting and had moved into the upscale apartment complex only the month before.

Martin’s source told her that Guyger is “devastated. She is so, so sorry for his family.” This photo from a family member’s Facebook page was also causing some controversy on social media, however.

S. Lee Merritt law office wrote on Twitter, “Our office has been retained to represent the estate of #BothamShemJean. Our first & foremost priority will be to ensure justice is served for this family. That includes holding Amber Guyger accountable for her crimes as well as ID’ing all responsible for enabling this incident.”

“There was at least enough evidence for a charge of manslaughter, and there is likely evidence for even stiffer penalty charges,” Merritt said in a press conference, saying it was “incumbent on law enforcement and the District Attorney’s office” to issue a warrant for the officer’s arrest. Merritt called it “deferential treatment for law enforcement officers,” saying that Jean’s family is very upset. “We ask that they (law enforcement officers) be treated like any other citizen… for an arrest to be made.”

Police haven’t given out a lot of information, but they did provide some details previously. “Preliminary information suggests that the officer arrived home in full uniform after working a full shift. The officer reported to the responding officers that she entered the victim’s apartment believing that it was her own. At some point, the officer fired her weapon striking the victim. Responding officers administered aid to the victim, a 26-year-old male, at the scene. The victim was then transported to the hospital and pronounced deceased.”

Dallas Police told Fox 4 News’ Steve Eagar that the officer was on the wrong floor of the apartment building, the South Side Flats, when the shooting occurred. Her apartment was on another floor, Eagar reports. “Her key didn’t work in the door. Shooting happened shortly after resident opened his own door,” he wrote on Twitter. He said she was continuing to try to open the door with her key when the door was opened.

The hallway and then doorway where police say Botham Jean was shot and killed by a DPD Officer who thought she was outside her own apartment. She was on the wrong floor! Neighbors have left flowers at Jean’s door. Chief talked about manslaughter warrant Fri., still no arrest. pic.twitter.com/pC70g7BSRM — Steve Eagar (@steveeagar) September 8, 2018

Police Chief Renee Hall said at a press conference that she does not know when the officer’s shift ended. A blood draw was taken from the officer to test for drugs and alcohol, Hall said. She told reporters, “we are in the process of obtaining a warrant based on the circumstances that we have right now.” However, by Saturday, no warrant had been issued.

The Dallas Morning News asked police whether the officer mistakenly thought Jean was an intruder – in Jean’s own apartment.

“I won’t go into that information right now,” Dallas police spokesman Sgt. Warren Mitchell said to the newspaper. “I mean, we have not interviewed her, and like I said this is just a preliminary statement. We still have a lot to do in this investigation. … This is all we can give you at this time.”

Here’s a photo of his door. It shows he had a red rug outside it, at least after the shooting.

More memorials grew into the next day.

Hall told reporters “it’s not clear what interaction was between them, but at some point, she fired her weapon, striking the victim. She called 911, officers responded in about four minutes. Dallas Fire Rescue also responded and took Mr. Jean to the hospital, where he later died. At the very early stages of this investigation early indications were that we were dealing with an officer-involved shooting. However, as we continued the investigation it became clear we were dealing with much of what appears to be a very unique situation. Therefore, we have ceased handling it under our normal officer-involved shooting protocol.”

A family member of Jean told St. Lucia Times that he lived in a gated community in Dallas and alleged that “the police officer’s key was found in the lock of the door of the apartment belonging to the deceased, after she tried unsuccessfully to open it.”

2. Officer Amber Rene Guyger, Who Has Worked for the Department for Almost 5 Years, Cried in the Hall for Minutes, a Witness Alleges

A spreadsheet of Dallas police officers lists Amber Guyger with the following information: “Guyger, Amber R. Police Officer 11/6/2013 Dallas Police Dept – Uniform 24.85 Active Full-time (Permanent) WHT F 2080.”

Amber Guyger has deleted her Facebook account.

A woman who uses the name @bunny.babbs posted two videos on Instagram that she wrote captured the aftermath of the shooting. Heavy was able to confirm that the hallway and circumstances shown in the videos matched the scene through an interview with Jean’s next-door neighbor, Alyssa Kinsey, who heard the gunshot and watched some of it unfold through her apartment door peephole. The Instagram user has now privatized her account. Here are the videos she posted. The first one shows the CPR attempt; it’s tilted sideways in part because that’s how the user posted it.

Here is the second video:

The Instagram user wrote the following with the videos:

“My night was interrupted by a cop ‘mistakenly’ murdering a neighbor. I seem to be the only one with any footage of this , so here you go.. first video is the cop a few seconds after she pulled the trigger, crying. And the second video is them pretending to revive what I believe to be an already deseased (sic) victim. These clips come from a 10 minute video. First clip is 57 seconds into the video. The second clip is at 7:33… there was 6 minutes she spent crying in the hall. I’m not intrested in selling this footage so go ahead and tag the blogs you want cause I’m sure my post and/or IG will magically disappear soon. #BothamJean.”

Here’s a screenshot of the post as it originally appeared on Instagram:

Alyssa Kinsey, Jean’s next-door neighbor who was so close she shared a wall with him, wrote on Facebook, “This happened in the apartment next to me, to my very kind and friendly neighbor. I am absolutely heartbroken. Please, please keep his family in your prayers and send love and light their way. I cannot even begin to imagine the pain they are in.” She shared a GoFundMe page for Jean’s family. It reads, “We are mourning the loss of our brother Botham Jean. He was a great Christian example and an inspiration to us all. We are asking for donations to cover funeral arrangements, his family’s travel expenses, and anything else they may encounter. He will be missed.”

In the interview with Heavy, Kinsey said, “I was talking to my boyfriend, heard a shot, then some sort of commotion. Sounded like yelling/running/some loudness so I jumped up, ran to the door, looked out the peep hole, didn’t see anything at that moment but I could hear a woman calling 911 and hyperventilating.”

Kinsey gave Heavy this video showing the hallway in the apartment.

Kinsey told Heavy that she saw the female officer pacing in the apartment hallway. She heard the officer say the apartment number and the words “was shot,” but she adds, “she was pacing away from me at that point.”

After hearing the shooting, Kinsey says, “I then posted on nextdoor app as a warning. I did not hear pounding or yelling before the shot. These halls are echoey so I feel like I’d hear it but maybe not.”

She added, “I’ve never seen a cop on this part of our floor” before. “This is just so so awful. I want justice for him and his family,” said Kinsey, who added that she had never seen the officer before.

She told Heavy that she tried to step outside her apartment “once the cops started swarming but they told me to stay inside.” She heard people saying things like, “We have an officer working on CPR” and “Where’s the stretcher.”

Kinsey added, “I heard the lady cop say ‘I need to call my partner’ and another cop said ‘okay go but don’t tell him anything.’” She called what happened an “absolute tragedy” and characterized the story as “bizarre.”

She said of her neighbor, “He’s the last person I could ever imagine this happening to.” To show what a good person Jean was, she told the story about how she was struggling to move furniture in the apartment complex hallway one day. “But it proved to be a challenge and he came down the hall and saw me struggling, kind of laughed at how ridiculous I looked, but he swooped in and helped me get everything in my place and made sure that was all of it out of my car,” she said.

Jean, she said, was the only neighbor who said “hi” when she moved into the apartment complex. They spoke about their jobs and Jean “always had a good attitude” and characterized his current job as a “stepping stone.”

“He helped me move furniture, we drank beers on the porch together, talked about living in Dallas and traffic and life, him and my boyfriend talked and argued sports. He always had a huge smile that would light up a room” and always made sure to say, “Hey, how are you?” recalled Kinsey.

“He was a genuinely great man.”

Amber Guyger does appear in a legal document as responding while an officer to an old unrelated domestic-violence incident, showing the kind of duties she had on the police force. “Amber Guyger, an officer with the Dallas Police Department, testified that she was dispatched to 8634 Cardella Avenue, Dallas, Texas, on a family violence call. She talked to (name removed by Heavy). Officer Guyger described (the woman) as afraid, scared, and frantic. She said that (the woman) was afraid that appellant would come back. Officer Guyger obtained statements from (the woman) and her sister and took photographs of (the woman’s) injuries. Although Officer Guyger noted red marks on (the woman’s) arm, she did not see any marks on Louise’s neck. Officer Guyger saw a car parked on the side of the street with broken windows.”

The Botham Jean shooting is under investigation. According to the Dallas police statement, the officer “was not injured and will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”

The officer has worked for the department for five years, police said in a statement. She had finished a 12-hour shift at some point before the shooting after working overtime because she made a late arrest, police said. A written statement from the police department said the officer was “tired” and thought she was in her apartment, but at a press conference, Chief Renee Hall would not confirm that the officer being tired was the reason she went to the wrong apartment.

Hall did not provide any other information about the officer other than saying she is a “Caucasian female” who worked in the patrol division.

Many people on social media have expressed outrage over the bizarre circumstances of Botham Shem Jean’s death.

“The tears won’t stop flowing for #BothamShemJean 😔 he was chilling in his own house, minding his business! This officer should be in JAIL!!!!” wrote one woman. “Now in America if a cop mistakenly walks into YOUR home… You will get shot… Because hey… This is ‘merica. #BothamShemJean,” wrote another.

PIO is on scene and gathering information at the officer involved shooting in the 1200 block of S. Lamar Street. pic.twitter.com/kGlrxCF3Sk — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) September 7, 2018

Police said the District Attorney’s office is heavily involved in the investigation.

“The Dallas Police Department is conducting a joint investigation with the District Attorney’s Office. This investigation is ongoing and we will release additional details as they become available and it is appropriate to do so,” police wrote.

The Texas Rangers, the state-level police department, has also been brought into the investigation.

Police Chief Renee Hall said her department requested the Texas Rangers conduct an independent investigation into the shooting. Hall said when they first responded to the call, they believed it was an “officer-involved shooting,” but the circumstances changed as more details were revealed, creating, “a very unique situation.” She said, “We have ceased handling it under our normal protocol as an officer-involved shooting.”

Hall said the fact the officer was off duty changed it from being an officer-involved shooting investigation.

“At my request we are in the process of obtaining a warrant based on the circumstances that we have right now,” Hall said. “We have also invited the Texas Rangers to begin an independent investigation. They have just arrived a moment ago and they are currently being briefed. I’ve spoken with the Jean family, his sister, Alissa, specifically. My condolences have been given to them and we have reassured them that we are working diligently and we have invited an outside agency to investigate this. Right now there are more questions than we have answers. We understand the concerns of this community and that is why we are working as vigorously and meticulous as we can to ensure the integrity of this case and the integrity of the department is upheld. In doing so, we hope to bring understanding and clarity to the family.”

On social media, people expressed confusion how the officer could have thought Jean’s apartment was her own. “So getting this straight, you ‘accidentally’ walk into someone else’s apt (how do you get in?) shoot them dead, realize then it wasn’t your apt, be like ‘oh my bad’? Y’all had identical furniture & family photos? #BothamShemJean,” wrote radio host @questlove on Twitter. He’s been a drummer for Roots, NBC’s talkshow in-house band.

3. Amber Guyger Was Involved in a Previous Officer-Related Shooting & Botham Shem Jean’s Mother Says Her Son ‘Did No One Any Wrong’

Stories posted online and a database of police shootings identified Amber Guyger as having been involved in a previous officer-involved shooting. In that one, the man lived and she was on duty, news reports show.

The blog Dallas Police Beat wrote in 2017, “The suspect in this offense has been identified as Uvaldo Perez L/M/46. He is being charged with Taking A Weapon from an Officer, Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, and Parole Violation. Mr. Perez remains hospitalized at this time. The officer involved in this incident is Officer Amber Guyger, #10702. She is assigned to the Southeast Crime Response Team (CRT) and has been on the department for three years and six months.”

Mundo Hispanico, a Spanish-language publication, also wrote a story on the Perez shooting. The translation indicates that police were searching for a woman and made a traffic stop. During it, Perez is accused of trying to take the officer’s taser, and it was at that point that he was shot. He was shot in the abdomen but was listed as being in stable condition.

Botham Shem Jean comes from a prominent family in Saint Lucia. According to St. Lucia Times, Jean was the son of Allison Jean, described as “former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and sustainable Development” and Bertram Jean, who was a store supervisor for Water and Sewerage Company Inc., known as WASCO. His uncle, Ignatius Jean, is “Chief Executive Officer of the Caribbean Water and Sewerage Association Inc. (CAWASA) and former government Minister and Parliamentarian,” St. Lucia Times reported.

Jean’s mother, who is also known as Allie Jean, told NBC News from Saint Lucia: “He did no one any wrong.” The shooting occurred at an upscale apartment complex called South Side Flats not far from downtown Dallas, NBC reported.

“Somebody has to be crazy not to realize that they walked into the wrong apartment,” Allie Jean said. “He’s a bachelor. Things are different inside.”

Botham Shem Jean’s uncle Earl Jean, who is a coach from Saint Lucia, posted a photo tribute to his deceased nephew on Facebook.

“My heart goes with you my boy…never thought this day would come ,wanted to be there for you always my boy …how can this nasty world take you away from me ….this is the worst day of my life thus far….uncle loves you so much …there goes Mr.botham shem Jean….iam lost for words…part of me has left !Gone with the Angel’s ….lord keep me sane,” wrote a heartbroken Earl Jean.

Jean’s family members repeatedly expressed pride in him on Facebook. On a photo of Jean wearing a suit and tie, another relative wrote, “This is my work of art – dedicated, committed, hard-working, intelligent – Vote Botham for President!”

General Manager of WASCO Edmund Regis told St. Lucia Times that the company was extending sympathies to Jean’s family, saying, “this is undoubtedly what can only be described as a difficult time of bereavement for the Jean family.”

In Arkansas, while attending college, Jean was involved in the College Church of Christ. “He led singing often in HU Chapel and at the College Church of Christ in Searcy,” Glenn Dillard, Harding’s assistant vice president for enrollment management, said to The Christian Chronicle. “He had a beautiful voice.”

Tracy Moore, a preacher who knew Jean through church, told the Christian news site, “I used to go to the Caribbean Lectures and met him there. An impressive young man. A powerful singer and always a spirit of joy that flowed from him.” Christian Chronicle reported that Jean and his family are involved in Church of Christ in Saint Lucia as well. He was known for running the technology for a series of church lectures in the Caribbean.

He appears in this video of a church lecture.

4. Amber Guyger Was the Only Woman on an Elite Police Unit & Commented on Fitness Websites

The Dallas Morning News reports that Guyger was the “sole woman” selected to serve on an “elite critical response team of about 10 officers who make high-risk arrests in the division’s crime hot spots.”

Online property records indicate that Amber Guyger might not have lived in the apartment complex where the shooting occurred for long. She has long-standing ties to Arlington, Texas, per online records.

On the Internet, she appears to have shown an interest in fitness, sometimes commenting on fitness stories or websites.

On Facebook, Botham Shem Jean wrote that he had studied “accountancy” at Harding University. He also studied at Sir Arthur Lewis Community College, went to St. Mary’s College, and was from Castries, Saint Lucia. At St. Mary’s, Jean studied accounting and mathematics, and was the Young Leaders president and on the debate teams and in the choir.

His Facebook page said that he had lived in Searcy, Arkansas. He wrote in 2013, “I miss St. Lucian food :( I really want a breadfruit, dasheen, greenfig and saltfish now.”

Harding University is a private college in Searcy, so it appears Jean was there to study accounting several years ago. A former classmate confirmed this in an email to Heavy, writing, “I went to Harding with Botham. I can confirm he graduated from there and was living in Dallas. A great leader on our campus and will be missed.”

The university released a statement to the Dallas Morning News that read, “We’re all deeply grieved. He was just one of those people who really stood out, with his voice and his leadership.”

He graduated from college in 2015, news reports say. “I always saw Botham around campus. He always wanted to lead in chapel in whatever way he could. He was always so nice and so kind. He was definitely a light at Harding – one who I could never forget. Prayers for his family and friends,” wrote Amy Johnson on Twitter.

His page also says he worked for a company named Harris Paints. More recently, according to his LinkedIn page, Botham Shem Jean was working for the major consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers in Dallas, Texas, as a “title risk assurance experienced associate.” He had held the position since July 2016, his page says, but had worked for the company since 2015.

“This is a terrible tragedy. Botham Jean was a member of the PwC family in our Dallas office and we are simply heartbroken to hear of his death,” PricewaterhouseCoopers said in a statement.

5. Family Members Had High Hopes for Botham Jean, With His Uncle Once Writing That ‘the World Is at Your Door’

Jean’s uncle Earl commented on his thread three years ago that the future looked very bright for Jean.

“Good looking and intelligent young Jean….the world is at your door…But everything in Gods timing. ..always proud of you!!” wrote Earl Jean.

On Twitter, Jean’s cover photo reads “Resist.” His tweets are private. “IzaLucian 🇱🇨 — Can do anything, Can’t do everything,” his profile reads.

His mother, who still lives in St. Lucia, wrote, “Looking good my son!” Other comment threads similarly filled with flattery. “Look up Man in the dictionary and this photo will be next to it,” wrote one friend. “Presidential photo,” wrote one.

“This boy is and WILL ALWAYS BE a STAR!!!” wrote a woman named Desi Charles.

Omar Suleiman, a Dallas-based activist, wrote on Facebook that a vigil would be held Friday night at the Dallas Police Headquarters at 7 p.m. “You don’t just get to walk in someone’s house, shoot them dead, and say whoops I thought it was my own house. Join us tonight and demand justice for #BothamShemJean,” he wrote. He added that any other suspect would be in jail.

