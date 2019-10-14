Owen Klinger Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Owen Klinger is a University of Portland freshman and lacrosse player who has been missing since Sunday, October 6, 2019. Family, friends, and the university community have banded together in an effort to highlight his disappearance and find him.

There aren’t many clues. Just that he was spotted on a couple of videos, withdrawing cash and leaving campus, bookbag and all. Then, he vanished. There is a major effort underway by Portland police and others to locate the teenager. There is a Facebook page devoted to finding Klinger. You can see that here.

The disappearance is baffling those who know Klinger because they said he was a seemingly happy athletic freshman who was getting good grades. No one’s reported noticing anything amiss before he simply vanished into thin air.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. There Is a Photograph of Klinger Leaving Campus

The Find Owen Klinger Facebook page shared the above photos and wrote, “This is Owen leaving his dorm on Oct 6, 2019 and Owen on a sunny day☀️🙏🏼 🐦 Please help us find Owen! #findOwen.”

Portland Police wrote in a news release that 18-year-old Owen Klinger “was last seen on the University of Portland’s campus in Northeast Portland around 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening” October 6.

“Owen is 6’1″, 165 pounds and was last seen wearing light-blue hooded sweatshirt, jeans and a drawstring backpack. The picture of Owen facing away from the camera shows the actual clothes he was wearing Sunday evening. School officials say it’s unusual for him to go more than a day without contacting loved ones.” Police asked anyone with information to call 911.

“Owen Klinger, a first-year, student has been reported missing by his schoolmates and family,” the university wrote in a statement. “He was last seen leaving Christie Hall on UP’s campus at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 6. Any individuals with pertinent information should contact UP Public Safety at (503) 943-7161.”

“UP shares in the concern of Owen’s family, roommates and friends in seeking knowledge of his whereabouts. For Owen to go more than 24 hours without any contact with those who know him is unusual. Anyone who may have seen or had contact with Owen since Sunday night is urged to call University of Portland Public Safety at (503) 943-7161; or the Portland Police Bureau (503) 823-3333. With the community’s help, we hope and pray for Owen’s safe return.”

2. Owen Was a Lacrosse Player But He Didn’t Show Up for Practice & Instead Withdrew Cash From an ATM

According to KPTV, Klinger told the roommates that he was going to a lacrosse practice, but didn’t take his normal gear. He didn’t show up for practice, which is also considered unusual.

Instead, it’s been documented that he withdrew cash from a campus ATM, although no one knows why. He was then seen briefly on another surveillance video nearby, but that was it.

“Portland Police did find a TriMet video, the bit where he was outside a bus last seen walking on Portsmouth toward Lombard,” Dustin Klinger, his dad, said to KPTV. “We’ve been canvassing the area trying to see if businesses will share video to figure out which way he may have gone.”

A family friend described Klinger as athletic to KGW8-TV. “This is so unlike Owen and just so baffling to everyone that we’re just doing what we can to support the family,” said Michelle Kinsella to the television station.

“He’s a great kid, very athletic, played lacrosse for University of Portland, just a real curious, very sincere kid, a real helper, and just the kind of person you want to be growing up in our world,” Kinsella said to KGWB.

3. Klinger Was Getting Good Grades & Seemed Happy; He Was Described as Stable & Responsible

Klinger’s disappearance has vexed investigators and left his family distraught. His mother told KPTV that he seemed happy and was getting good grades.

Kaylee Deloye told KATU-TV that she was Owen’s workshop leader on campus designed to help freshmen with the transition to college. She didn’t notice anything amiss with Klinger.

“Owen’s doing great. He’s one of my most constant, stable, responsible students,” said Deloye to the television station. “He seems to be doing great with his classes. And academically and emotionally is something I check in on with each of them, and there was never any alarm with him.”

4. Owen’s Family Has Launched a Major Effort to Find Him

“All we can ask is that you please keep an eye out,” Owen’s dad said in a video (above) shared on Facebook. His mother also shared a video, which you can see here.

The family has also spoken publicly at a vigil.

“We want Owen to know how much he’s loved by us, and this community,” Owen’s mother, Mary Klinger, said at that vigil. “We want him to know how much we love him, unconditionally.”

5. A Candlelight Vigil Was Held at the University for Klinger

Last night our UP community came together for a candlelight vigil in support of student Owen Klinger. We turn to our faith during difficult times like these as we await news about Owen. The UP community joins with the Klinger family in prayerful hope for Owen’s safe return. pic.twitter.com/6lDOJHTO7T — UniversityOfPortland (@UPortland) October 11, 2019

The University of Portland voiced the campus support for efforts to find Klinger.

“Last night our UP community came together for a candlelight vigil in support of student Owen Klinger. We turn to our faith during difficult times like these as we await news about Owen,” the university tweeted. “The UP community joins with the Klinger family in prayerful hope for Owen’s safe return.”

The Find Owen Klinger shared photos of other search efforts. “Here are some photos from our efforts today. Wow, we are tremendously thankful to everyone for your ongoing support, concern, & commitment to finding Owen,” the page wrote.