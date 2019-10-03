Smith Tower Shooting Standoff in Vancouver: 1 Dead, Many Critical

Police have swarmed Smith Tower in downtown Vancouver, Washington, after reported gunshots. First responders are at the scene and at least a dozen police vehicles and SWAT are patrolling the area at the intersection of Sixth and Washington Streets. One person is reportedly dead, and the Vancouver Fire Department said two people in critical condition have been transported out.

Vancouver Police said the shooting took place around 2:20 p.m. PT in the lobby of the high rise building, which is 15 stories high, and located at 515 Washington Street. Residents of Smith Tower have been evacuated, and the suspect was confirmed to be a resident of the building.

The suspect is described as an 80-year-old white male, wearing a blue hat, glasses, with beard, and wearing a tan hat, along with a tan and blue jacket. Police believe that the suspect has since barricaded himself inside an apartment and said that they are working on a “peaceful resolution.” FBI Seattle is on hand to assist with law enforcement, as is a special agent from ATF.

As of 3:50 p.m. PT, the situation remained active. A heavy police presence remained in the area, and the suspect was not yet in custody.



John Hendricks of KPTV reported that the victims are being transported to PeaceHealth SW Emergency Department. A third and fourth victim may also be on their way.

Shooting in downtown Vancouver at senior apartment facility Smith Tower. Vancouver Fire says 2 critical patients have been transported to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. Media briefing happening shortly. pic.twitter.com/RPlhYuNENS — Molly Solomon (@solomonout) October 3, 2019

The Smith Tower Apartments is an affordable retirement living home in Vancouver, and the Vancouver Police tweeted that they are “responding to shooting in downtown apartment building. Police activity at 5th/6th Washington Street. Avoid the area. More information will be released once it’s available. The investigation is still active.”

The Smith Tower Apartments, which is also considered to be located in the suburbs of Portland, Oregon, contains 170 one-bedroom and studio homes to seniors, and is owned by Mid-Columbia Manor Inc, a non profit comprised of local Labor Unions, and is helped run by city and government assistance. It houses people ages 62 and up, and is walking distance to Esther Short Park

The area surrounding the Smith Tower remains on lockdown as police continue to investigate the active shooter situation, and public access to City Hall has been shut down. Roads are closed from Ester to Main, and 7th to 5th street. The C-TRAN buses in the area are helping residents evacuate the area. These buses are not in service and no passengers should try to board these buses at the time.

Here’s the scene at Smith Tower apartments. Massive law enforcement presence. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/jahHwGXK9y — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) October 3, 2019

