Why Are Flags Half-Staff Today? See the State Proclamations for Nov. 22

Why are flags half-staff today on Friday, November 22? There are no national half-staff proclamations from President Donald Trump today, but a number of states have proclamations in place from sunrise to sunset today. These states are honoring people who have served their state or country and are no longer with us. Here’s a look at the people being honored today by lowered flags across the country.

States Are Lowering Their Flags in Honor of Those No Longer with Us

In Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont has directed state flags to fly at half-staff until the day of burial for State Representative Linda Orange. Orange recently announced that she was stepping down from office in early November after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and she died on November 20. She was the state representative for 23 years and her resignation was set to go into effect on February 1, 2020.

Gov. Lamont said: “Linda Orange truly loved serving the people of her district – it was her passion and she always kept her constituents at the forefront of all her efforts. She had an undeniably witty sense of humor and a charming character that brightened even the gloomiest of days. In particular, she will be remembered as being one of the most ardent champions advocating on behalf of our state’s first responders. She did lasting good work for Connecticut, and she will be missed.”

In North Carolina, state flags are flying half-staff through sunset on Saturday, Nov. 23 to honor Northampton County Sheriff’s Deputy Makeem Brooks, who died on November 13 in the line of duty. He had only served in the sheriff’s office for six months. Individuals, businesses, schools and others are invited to fly their flags at half-staff.

Brooks died in a crash while responding to a call, Charlotte Observer shared. He was only 27. He was responding to a call about shots being fired when he lost control of his car. Brooks had four children.

In Texas, state and U.S. flags are flying half-staff at the Capitol building until sunset on Friday, November 22, in honor of U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Two David C. Knadle and Chief Warrant Officer Two Kirk T. Fuchigami Jr. Individuals, businesses, and others are invited to lower their flags to half-staff also.

Knadle and Fuchigami died on November 20 in Afghanistan. They died in a helicopter crash in Logar and had been providing security for troops on the ground, Stars and Stripes shared. They were from Fort Hood. Fuchigami was 25 and Knadle was 33. Fuchigami had just gotten married in the spring. Knadle had recently taken up body building and placed second in his first competition. He was married and had two children.

In Virginia, the state flags will be flown at half-staff for 30 days, from October 29 to November 28, in honor of Gov. Gerald Baliles. He died at the age of 79 after a battle with cancer. He served as Virginia’s governor from 1986 to 1990. Gov. Ralph Northam issued the following statement:

I am deeply sorry to hear of the passing of Governor Gerald Baliles. As the 65th Governor of Virginia, he understood and valued the role government can play in improving citizens’ lives. He transformed Virginia’s transportation infrastructure, signed Virginia into the Chesapeake Bay agreement under which we still operate today, and focused on expanding access to higher education, among many other accomplishments. Governor Baliles fought for rural Virginians, promoted civil discourse, and was the epitome of a true public servant. While his accomplishments in office were, and remain, impressive, I will miss him for the kind ear and the sound advice he was always willing to give to me. Pam and I send our deepest sympathies to his wife, children, and loved ones. I have directed that Virginia state flags be flown at half-staff in Governor Baliles’ honor for the next 30 days.”

Flag Half-Staff Traditions

It’s customary to only display the American flag from sunrise to sunset, unless the flag is well illuminated overnight. In those cases, the flag might be displayed 24 hours a day. A number of holidays call for the U.S. flags to be lowered to half-staff every year. In addition, the President of the United States may order a proclamation for the flags to fly half-staff when someone of prominence dies or when there is a national tragedy. State governors may also call for national flags to be flown at half-staff in their state when a present or former government official passes away.

If you’re wondering about the term half-mast vs. half-staff, in the United States half-mast refers to flags being lowered on a ship, while half-staff refers to a pole on a building. However, outside the United States, the more commonly used term is actually half-mast. The terms tend to be used interchangeably in common vernacular.

