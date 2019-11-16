Ivany Wright Shooting: Ivany Most Wanted Survives After Being Shot 3 Times

Ivany Wright is the Jamaican Instagram star who was shot three times in Kingston on November 14.

Popular Ig h@cker Ivany Wright sh0t and injur3d, at Mega Mart Kingston———————————————————————————————————— ———————————————————————————————————— Subscribe ► https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ24… Facebook ► https://www.facebook.com/iamdjpower Instagram ► https://www.instagram.com/iamdjpower/ Twitter ► https://twitter.com/djpower17/ 2019-11-15T18:19:18.000Z

Loop Jamaica reports that Wright, 21, had been going to get food in the upper St. Andrew neighborhood of the Jamaican capital on the night of November 14 when she was wounded three times. A witness told Loop Jamaica that prior to going to the store, Wright had been posting live on Instagram, disclosing her location. That witness said that Wright was the victim of a drive-by shooting. The witness says Wright was hit in the “hand” and “buttocks.” Wright was also shot in her side. In total, Wright was hit three times.

Wright, who also goes by the name Lexi, was rushed to Kingson Public Hospital where she was treated for her wounds and released the following day, reports the Jamaica Star. Wright’s mother, Marcia, spoke to the newspaper about the incident saying, “I have been always telling her that she needs to let go of social media because she don’t have a private life. She needs to limit her social media time because people know her every move. She was getting a lot of threats and I had told her to keep a low profile, but she didn’t listen.”

Wright is known in her homeland for her humorous. In recent times, Wright has been criticized after she publicly admitted to hacking into other people’s pages. Wright also gained negative attention when she discussed the intimate relationships she had with Jamaican dancehall singers, both male and female. In October 2019, Wright’s father said that he had “already bought a coffin” for his daughter because of his certainty that she would be attacked.

VideoVideo related to ivany wright shooting: ivany most wanted survives after being shot 3 times 2019-11-16T09:35:39-05:00

rior to the shooting, Wright had begun performing stand-up comedy. Wright previously worked as an exotic dancer. Wright’s mother told the Star in the aftermath of her daughter’s shooting, “I really don’t support the lifestyle that Lexi is living where she is always on social media but I can only encourage her because she is an adult.”

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School