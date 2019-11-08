Jordyn Jones: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alexis Crawford’s body was found on November 8 after she had been missing since late night on October 30. Her roommate had claimed that she hadn’t seen Alexis Crawford since she drove her back from a liquor store and saw her in the apartment later that night. But Atlanta Police reported on November 8 that either Crawford’s roommate or her roommate’s boyfriend led police to Crawford’s body. Both Crawford’s roommate Jordyn Jones (sometimes spelled on social media as Jordan) and Barron Brantley are considered suspects in Crawford’s death. Here is what we know so far. This is a developing story.

1. Jordyn Jones or Her Boyfriend Led Investigators to Alexis Crawford’s Body

Alexis Crawford’s body was found in a park off Columbia Drive in DeKalb County, Atlanta Police Chief Erica Shields said during a press conference on November 8.

Either Jordyn Jones, Crawford’s roommate, or Jones’ boyfriend, Barron Brantley, led police to Alexis Crawford’s body. Shields didn’t clarify which led them to Crawford’s body.

.@Atlanta_Police have issued arrest warrants for Jordyn Jones, 21 and Barron Brantley, 21 in the murder of 21-year-old Alexis Crawford. They’re both expected to be charged w/ murder. — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) November 8, 2019

Police have secured arrest warrants for both Jordyn Jones, 21, and Barron Brantley, 21. WSBTV reports that both are expected to be charged with murder.

2. Just Days Before She Went Missing, Crawford Filed a Police Report Against Jones’ Boyfriend

The department took a police report from Alexis Crawford on October 27, 2019, just days before she disappeared, the police shared during the press conference.

In the police report, Crawford talked about being subjected to unwanted kissing and touching from Jones’ boyfriend. But police said they have not fully determined a motive.

“The case has come to one of the saddest conclusions possible,” Shields said during the press conference.

You can watch the press conference where the heartbreaking announcement was made in the video below.

A Twitter account is circulating that some say belongs to Jones. The account was made private and Heavy has not yet verified if it belongs to the Jones in this case or not.

3. Jones Said She Took Crawford to a Liquor Story Late at Night on October 30 & Then Saw Her in the Apartment Later

Jordyn Jones, Alexis Crawford’s roommate, had originally said that she took Alexis to a liquor store around 11:30 p.m. on October 30 and then went back home, 11 Alive shared. She said she saw Alexis around 12:30 a.m. on October 31. When she woke up, Alexis wasn’t there and the front door was locked, she claimed.

Alexis’ cell phone, ID card and debit card are all missing. But her cell phone charger and her apartment key were left behind, CBS 46 reported.

Police did find images of Crawford at the liquor store at 595 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard in Atlanta, 12 News Now reported. These were the last known images of Crawford alive.

4. Crawford Wasn’t Comfortable Sleeping in Her Bedroom

Crawford hadn’t been comfortable sleeping in her own bedroom, although the reason why wasn’t shared.

She had some kind of unknown incident on October 26 in her bedroom that left her not feeling comfortable sleeping there, 11 Alive reported. Ever since that night, she had been sleeping in the living room.

5. Her Family Last Spoke to Her the Night of October 30

21 year old Clark Atlanta student Alexis Crawford has been missing since October 30th. Please share! 😢 pic.twitter.com/c7SV1cPHH2 — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) November 5, 2019

Alexis Crawford’s family last spoke to her on October 30 and said she was in happy and laughing, 11 Alive reported. They talked during a FaceTime call around 3:23 p.m. on October 30. Monica Wright told 11 Alive that her sister asked for some money through Cash App, her father agreed.

Alexandria Crawford, another sister, said she texted Alexis around 8:44 p.m. on October 30 and asked what her weekend plans were, 11 Alive shared. Alexis texted back “nothing” and didn’t say anything else. Then around 9:03 p.m. on October 30, she posted to Instagram and around 9:24 p.m. she posted laughing emojis in response to an Instagram message. That was the last they heard from Crawford.

This is a developing story.

