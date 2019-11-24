Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Update: Timberlake Praised Wife as ‘His Person’

What’s the latest update with Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel? Many fans are wondering whether the pair are still together after photographs were revealed of Timberlake, sans wedding ring, with actress Alisha Wainwright. Timberlake is still married to Biel; he was seen wearing his wedding ring earlier that week, while filming in New Orleans.

Neither Biel nor Timberlake nor Wainwright have spoken out about the alleged rumors, or about the photographs and video taken while Timberlake and Wainwright were in New Orleans together. However, Timberlake recently gave an interview with Entertainment Tonight in which he called Biel “his person.”

In that same interview, Timberlake talked about being married, and how he never wanted to return to life before Biel.

Here’s what you need to know:

Timberlake Talked About Wife Biel in October: ‘It’s Like a Baptism’

Weeks before he was photographed holding Wainwright’s hand, Timberlake told Entertainment Tonight that Biel had changed his life.

He said, “It’s like once you find that person, it’s like a baptism, where you’re like, ‘I can’t go back,’ you know what I mean? Like, I don’t, I can’t go back, so, which is what fatherhood’s like too.” When asked what he thought about the future for his family, he replied, “I’m just enjoying the ride.”

Timberlake also talked about how Biel had helped him through a particularly hard time last year, when he had to cancel some of his shows for health reasons. He said to the news network, “I think anybody out there, you know, you go through anything, to have somebody by your side to really go through it with you and get in the mud with you, so to speak, I’m sure you know what that’s like.”

For Halloween, the married couple went viral when Biel dressed up as her husband during his boy band days. Timberlake wrote of the hilarious costume choice, “This is what happens when your wife admits on TV that she doesn’t know any NSYNC songs.”

Biel wrote similarly of the costume choice, “This is what happens when you admit on TV that you don’t know any NSYNC songs and you’re married to @justintimberlake. Well played, husband, well played.”

Timberlake’s Book Details Why He Wrote Mirrors For Biel: ‘She Changed Me. She Changed My Life.’

Timberlake’s book, Hindsight: And All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me, was released last year. In the book, Timberlake talked at length about his relationship with Biel, revealing that they were dating other people when they first got together, and that they broke up for a period of time before getting back together.

An excerpt first acquired by Entertainment Weekly shows how Timberlake was inspired by his relationship with Biel to write his hit song, Mirrors. Timberlake wrote,

I wrote the song “mirrors” for my wife. We were living together at the time. We weren’t engaged yet. In fact, it was years before I proposed. The song didn’t come out until just before we got married, years later. The video became a dedication to my grandparents. I learned about long-lasting love from them. I know that’s what I have with my wife. When I met Jess, it was undeniable how beautiful she is. We were at a surprise party in Hollywood at a speakeasy kind of a bar, a private club, and we were standing around in a group of people. I made some sort of sarcastic comment, really dry. Nobody got it except her. She laughed, and I noticed, all of a sudden, and in the way where you wonder if a person’s like you, if they have a very dry, dark sense of humor, too. We talked that night. The DJ played “Lucky Star,” and we danced. And then she was gone. I didn’t ask for her number. It wasn’t the time. But I was thinking about her. Thoughts kept leaping into my mind: I’m kind of really interested in that girl. There was just something about that girl. Kind of interested in that girl. Goddamn it. I had to psych myself up. I had to remind myself that I was me—giving myself a pep talk, shadowboxing with myself, rubbing my own shoulders. Time went by. My first show for the FutureSex/LoveSounds tour was in San Diego. A friend who also knew Jess was going to come to the show, and she asked me, “What if I was to bring a certain somebody?” I said, “I could be into that.” Patience may not be my strong suit but, apparently, playing coy is. My friend brought her to the show. They were with a whole crew of girls, and they all came into the dressing room and hung out. After the show, they were going to go back to LA, and I was going on to Anaheim. I asked them if they wanted to come with me. “I’ll give you a ride, you can come on my bus. If you want . . . ” And they did. Jess and I talked the whole way up, joking around. Before she got off the tour bus, I said, “Can I have your number?” That was when we started talking on the phone. We didn’t date at first. For about two weeks, we talked on the phone, because I was on tour. …We’ve had a lot of unforgettable times. She’s become a huge influence on my life, and I have such admiration for her, especially seeing her as a mother now. But I had admiration for her before. She’s a very good writer. She’s a poet. She’s a tremendous actor. She’s funny. Very funny. And she’s one of the most patient people I’ve ever met. So, could finding someone who covers for your shortcomings be a thing that plays well for relationships? She changed me. She changed my life. All of that is in “Mirrors.” Not the details. But the way it felt to have my life be touched by her.

