Kel Mitchell’s Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tonight, Kel Mitchell will be competing on the Season 28 finale of Dancing With the Stars. And as he takes to the stage, some fans may grow curious about the actor’s personal life. Who, for instance, is Mitchell married to? Does he have any children?

Here’s what you need to know.

1. His Wife Is a Rapper

In January 2012, Kel married Asia Lee.

Just days after the wedding, Kel took to Twitter to write, “My wedding day on Sunday was everything I dreamed of! My wife is so beautiful! God is so good! I thank him for blessing me with her!” Then added, “I can’t stop smiling.”

Little is known about Lee. Her bio on Instagram reads, “Wife of @iamkelmitchell , 1st time Mommy, God’s Daughter and Sometimes I post funny stuff to make you 😂 🤦🏽‍♀️😀” Lee is extremely supportive of her husband on social media, and is doing all she can to rake in the votes.

Last week during the semifinals, Lee posted the Instagram photo below to social media, urging fans to vote for her husband to get him to the finals.

2. He Has Been Married Twice

From 1999 to 2005, Kel Mitchell was married to a woman named Tyisha Hampton.

The actress, according to her IMDB, appeared on Keenan & Kel in 1998. She has since acted in one project: Voyeur: In Hindsight.

According to Page Six, Kel suffered from depression and suicidal thoughts and used drugs after his marriage to Tyisha ended. The outlet quotes him as saying, “After my divorce, I just felt like life was not working out.”

Things changed when Kel became the stage manager for a church in Los Angeles. “Before, it was just about me, but now it is more about Christ,” he shared. “That’s when things started to turn around in my life. I went through a rough time, but now I have peace.”

3. He Has Three Children

With his first wife, Kel has two children: Allure and Lyric.

In 2017, he welcomed his third child, Wisdom, with his wife, Lee. The actor wrote on Instagram, “Fun reading all the post for the 20th anniversary of Good Burger today thx for the love! We have also been celebrating here at the Mitchell household since the weekend. My love @therealasialee gave birth to our baby girl Wisdom on Saturday afternoon.”

Wisdom was born 7lb, 11oz at birth.

The couple announced news of their pregnancy in February with a Good Burger themed photo that delighted fans.

4. He Recently Dropped His Daughter Allure off at College

In August, Kel dropped his middle child, Allure, off at college for the first time. He posted a selfie of the two that read, “First day of college! Class started today and she is officially a college student! So proud!”

Three months prior, he posted a congratulatory series of pictures to his daughter, who had just graduated high school, writing, “She did it!! 👩🏽‍🎓 Congratulations @alluremariah So proud of all your accomplishments and you have a blessed, bright beautiful future ahead!”… I love you so much! And I am very proud of you!”

Allure’s Instagram is private. She has 1,561 followers to date.

5. He Has Two Sisters

Kel grew up with two sisters, Kenyatta and Kyra.

The actor is a convert to Christianity and finds the time to work as a youth pastor at Spirit Food Christian Center in Winnetka, Los Angeles.

A 2015 post in The Christian Post reveals that Kel grew up on Chicago’s south side and his grandfather was a pastor. The article outlines how Mitchell found “clarity” after turning to religion after experiencing depression, addiction, and a divorce. “I was trying to figure it all out on my own. But what I needed to do was turn to Him,” the actor said. “Once I found that clarity with Christ, I knew everything would work out.”

“Let go of your past, be a new creature in Christ!” Mitchell is quoted as saying. “I did! I let him in and Life is GOOD now, my eyes have been opened. I have always known God but now I have a true understanding of who he is and why I am here, and why God has kept me safe, and sinful ways are no longer around me because I am surrounded with the love of Jesus, and I have allowed him to make the decisions in my life. I study the word, I worship his name with praying and song.”

