Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, November 1

Most fast-food chains in the United States are serving beef that came from cattle raised on too many antibiotics. This practice could end up getting a lot of people sick.

Lori Loughlin’s daughters could face legal jeopardy as part of the college admissions scandal.

And classes are back in session in Chicago after a deal was struck to end the teacher strike.

TOP STORY: Most Fast-Food Chains Receive Failing Grades For Antibiotic Use In the Beef

Is your favorite chain a leader in protecting antibiotics? @ChipotleTweets and @panerabread both took grades in the ‘A’ range for their approach to responsible antibiotic use in beef supplies. These early leaders are protecting our medicines, https://t.co/frGzpdlgVK pic.twitter.com/Xhr2rQUJNG — U.S. PIRG (@uspirg) October 31, 2019

Much of the beef we eat comes from cattle that were given too many antibiotics, according to a new consumer report focused on fast-food chains. Chains including Burger King, Applebee’s, Olive Garden, Pizza Hut, Arby’s and Panda Express all received “F” grades for not having policies aimed at reducing antibiotics in their beef supply.

Taco Bell received a “D” and Wendy’s had a “D+.” McDonald’s and Subway both received “C” grades due to recent efforts to improve their supply chains. Panera and Chipotle performed the best, with grades of “A-” and “A” respectively. According to Consumer Reports, Panera and Chipotle were the only chains on the list that “serve beef and chicken raised without antibiotics and have third parties conduct at least some audits of their practices.”

This is important because giving cattle too many drugs can ultimately make more humans sick with infections that cannot be treated with antibiotics. According to the Centers for Disease Control, drug-resistant infections impact more than 2 million people in the U.S each year and cause 23,000 deaths. The CDC says that “prescribers should only treat people and animals with antibiotics when they need them for medically sound reasons.”

The report was a collaboration between the Center for Food Safety, the Natural Resources Defense Council, the Antibiotic Resistance Action Center, the Food Animal Concerns Trust, Consumer Reports and the U.S. PIRG Education Fund.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Could Face Charges In the College Admissions Scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are among the parents indicted in the college admissions scandal who have decided to fight the charges in court, rather than accept a plea deal. That decision could end up putting their two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, in legal jeopardy.

Prosecutors say Loughlin and Giannulli submitted fraudulent applications to USC by trying to make it appear as if their daughters were recruits for the rowing team. They are facing charges of money laundering, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

Since Olivia and Isabella posed for pictures to advance the idea that they were rowers, prosecutors may argue that the two girls were involved in the illegal scheme. The pictures provide evidence that Olivia and Isabella knew what was going on and were active participants. Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani says that Loughlin’s daughters would likely be called to testify and could face charges themselves.

Rahmani explained in a recent interview that Loughlin’s case is different from the case of fellow actress Felicity Huffman, who admitted to paying $15,000 to boost her daughter’s SAT score. By pleading guilty and apologizing to her daughter, Rahmani says Huffman made it clear that she had acted alone and that her daughter had not been aware of the fraud. (Huffman later served nearly two weeks behind bars). Rahmani argued that “If Lori and her husband would come forward, assuming responsibility, it might protect their daughters from being prosecuted.”

OFF-BEAT: News Anchor Who Live-Streamed Her First Mammogram Was Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Oklahoma news anchor Ali Meyer decided to stream her first mammogram to Facebook Live in 2018 as a way to encourage other women to get the screening. She never expected to receive a diagnosis for breast cancer.

Meyer recently shared her journey back to health with her TV station, KFOR, in Oklahoma City. She explained that after turning 40, she scheduled the checkup without any worries. “I had no concerns; no lumps; no family history; no reason at all to think that my baseline mammogram would turn my world upside down.”

Meyer was diagnosed with non-invasive ductal breast cancer. She and the doctors caught it early, but she was devastated to learn that the best course of treatment was to have surgery to remove her right breast. Meyer described feeling at the time that the mastectomy was “like forced mutilation.” Meyer also had reconstructive surgery.

In the months following the surgery, Meyer says her body is cancer-free. Meyer said her experience is an example of why women should not wait to have mammograms. “My surgical options, my recovery and my outcome were all better because my mammogram found the cancer before I even knew it was there… I will never stop telling women to take care of their bodies and schedule their mammogram.”

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

New wildfires sparked near Los Angeles on Thursday.

Senator Rand Paul, Rep. Matt Gaetz, and Rush Limbaugh push report about the alleged whistleblower’s name.

Gene Lee, a detention officer in the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, was killed in the line of duty after deputies say an inmate attacked him.

Parts of the Keystone Pipeline was shut down in North Dakota after 383,040 gallons of oil leaked.

Kohl’s is the first major retailer to announce its upcoming Black Friday deals.

UPDATE TO A STORY WE BROUGHT YOU YESTERDAY

BREAKING: We have reached an agreement with the mayor and CPS to make up five days of student instruction. Students and educators will return to classes tomorrow. #CTUSEIUstrike #whenwefightwewin pic.twitter.com/p8zr9C6vgJ — ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) October 31, 2019

Public school students in Chicago are back in the classroom today for the first time in nearly two weeks. The strike ended after the teachers union and the city of Chicago agreed to a compromise about how many days should be added to the end of the school year.

Teachers are not paid for days they are on strike. The union had pushed to make up all 11 days. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot initially rejected the request, which was why the strike continued Thursday even after both sides had agreed to a new five-year contract. A compromise of five makeup days was ultimately decided upon.

The Chicago Teachers Union began the strike on October 17 after its leaders said that months of negotiations with Chicago Public Schools had been fruitless. The new deal includes promises from the city to add more nurses, counselors and support staff to schools and to reduce classroom sizes.

