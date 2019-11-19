Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, November 19

Reset your passwords. Thousands of Disney Plus users say they were locked out of their accounts and hackers have been selling them on the dark web.

Burger King is facing a lawsuit over its meatless whopper.

And a brawl at a Popeyes in Milwaukee was caught on camera.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: Disney Plus Accounts Reportedly Hacked

Hacked Disney+ accounts are reportedly being sold for as little as $3 https://t.co/VGHEAGcguR — CNBC (@CNBC) November 19, 2019

If you have a Disney Plus account, you may want to consider updating your passwords. There are reports that hackers accessed thousands of accounts within hours of Disney Plus’ launch on November 12. The BBC reported that it located several of these stolen accounts for sale on the dark web for as little as $3.

Many subscribers have described getting locked out of their accounts before realizing that their emails and passwords associated with the accounts had been changed. CNBC cited a cybersecurity expert, Etay Maor, who theorized that hackers may have accessed passwords from other websites and then tried them out on the Disney Plus accounts. “Many people use the same password on multiple websites. This allows the attacker to ‘test’ and see if the password from the obtained database was used on the targeted site.”

ZDNet reported that it had heard from users who claimed they had set up unique passwords for Disney Plus. The outlet added that it had also found accounts for sale on the dark web.

However, Disney has disputed the idea that the streaming service may have been hacked. The company told CNBC that it “takes the privacy and security of our users’ data very seriously and there is no indication of a security breach on Disney+.”

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Burger King Sued Over Its Vegan Burger

Burger King is getting hit with a lawsuit over its new meatless sandwich. The fast-food chain has been selling the Impossible Whopper nationwide since August.

But a vegan customer named Phillip Williams has accused Burger King of false advertising. He filed a lawsuit this week in the Southern District of Florida, alleging that Burger King cooks the Impossible burger on the same grill as all of its other items. He argues that this practice means that the vegan burger is contaminated by meat by-products. In the lawsuit, Williams said he would not have purchased the whopper if he had known about the grill situation.

Burger King touts the Impossible Whopper on its website as “100% WHOPPER®, 0% Beef.” There is also a disclaimer that reads, “For guests looking for a meat-free option, a non-broiler method of preparation is available upon request.” The company has not yet commented on the lawsuit.

OFF-BEAT: Brawl Between Popeyes Employees Caught On Camera

VIDEO: 7 workers fired after brawl caught on video at PopeyesVIDEO: 7 workers fired after brawl caught on video at Popeyes 2019-11-16T21:01:13.000Z

Seven Popeyes employees are out of a job after a massive brawl erupted inside the restaurant. The confrontation happened at a chain in Milwaukee last week and was recorded on a cellphone camera.

Customer Richard Fourté went inside the store because he wanted to avoid the long line at the drive-thru. He told local news outlet WNCN-TV that he witnessed several of the employees fighting near the grills. When the violence spilled over into the dining area, Fourté began recording.

In the video embedded above, you can see several workers throwing punches. Fourté can be heard yelling at the group to “break it up.” He eventually left the restaurant without getting any food. Fourté joked that he “wasn’t even going to get the chicken sandwich.” Police responded to the scene but no one was arrested.

The franchise owner shared in a statement to the media that seven workers, including the manager, were all fired following the fight. The owner referred to the melee as an “unfortunate, isolated incident” and that the franchise was taking steps to “prevent this from happening again.”

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

Utility company PG&E is planning another round of power outages for Wednesday and Thursday as dry and windy conditions return to northern California.

Here are the witnesses who are testifying this week in the public impeachment hearings.

Thousands of teachers were expected to protest at the Indiana Statehouse today to push for increased pay.

Apple announces a surprise event for December that may reveal new apps and games.

Bei Bei the panda is leaving the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. for China.

UPDATE TO A STORY WE BROUGHT YOU LAST WEEK

Taylor Swift can perform her older songs at the American Music Awards this upcoming weekend after all. The singer had shared with fans on social media that her former label, Big Machine Records, had forbidden her from playing her old music in televised performances or using it in an upcoming Netflix documentary about her life. Swift alleged that Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta had claimed that a televised performance equated a re-recording of her earlier hits.

Big Machine Records negated Swift’s version of events. In a statement published by Entertainment Tonight, the company argued that “at no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special. In fact, we do not have the right to keep her from performing live anywhere.”

A spokesperson for Swift clapped back at that characterization, citing a letter that the label had sent to Swift that read in part, “Please be advised that BMLG will not agree to issue licenses for existing recordings or waivers of its re-recording restrictions.” The notice mentioned the Netflix project and a separate televised performance that Swift was participating in.

Swift will receive the Artist of the Decade Award during Sunday’s show.

