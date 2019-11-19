Impeachment Hearing Schedule: Who’s Testifying This Week

The public impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump continues on Capitol Hill this week with several key witnesses testifying before the House Intelligence Committee, including former U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union.

Last week, former U.S. Ambassadors to Ukraine Bill Taylor and Marie Yovanovitch and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent testified before the House committee.

Here’s what you need to know.

The Public Hearings in the Impeachment Inquiry Against President Donald Trump Continue on Tuesday With Four Key Witnesses, Including former U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker

New and Important for #ImpeachmentInquiry@rgoodlaw writes that Ambassador Volker, who has been called to testify via Rep. Devin Nunes, appears to have lied to Congress about Ukraine effort Chart outlines 13 topics of concern.https://t.co/ZJwPdqZWoM — Just Security (@just_security) November 18, 2019

On Tuesday at 9 a.m. EST, the House Intelligence Committee will hear public testimony from two witnesses, Jennifer Williams, Vice President Mike Pence’s special advisor for Europe and Russia, and Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the National Security Council’s director for European Affairs.

In the afternoon, former U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker, who has already testified before the committee behind closed doors, will give public testimony. Tim Morrison, the National Security Council’s former director of Russia and Europe will also testify.

READ: Tim Morrison said he was “uncomfortable” with what Gordon Sondland was telling him, that the president wanted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce investigations that would help him politically. https://t.co/TlkZkfqXi2 — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) November 18, 2019

The Spotlight Is On Wednesday’s Testimony From Gordon Sondland, the U.S. Ambassador to the European Union

Gordon Sondland kept Trump administration officials apprised of effort to get Ukraine to launch investigations sought by the president, emails show https://t.co/RnNEvxtVpo — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) November 18, 2019

During former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor’s public hearing before the House Intelligence Committee last he, he testified that Gordon Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union, made it clear that newly elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would not receive U.S. military aid or a visit to meet President Donald Trump at the White House unless he publicly announced that he was investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

According to a transcript of Taylor’s testimony last week:

Ambassador Sondland also told me that he now recognized that he had made a mistake by earlier telling Ukrainian officials that only a White

House meeting with President Zelenskyy was dependent on a public announcement of investigations—in fact, Ambassador Sondland said, “everything” was dependent on such an announcement, including security assistance. He said that President Trump wanted President Zelenskyy “in a public box” by making a public statement about ordering such investigations.

Fiona Hill, President Donald Trump’s former Russia adviser, Testifies on Thursday Alongside David Holmes, the State Department Aide Who Said He Overheard a Phone Call With President Donald Trump and Gordon Sondland NEW: David Holmes has been added to Thursday's public hearing with Fiona Hill, per a Dem aide. Read about Holmes' testimony here: https://t.co/ToEVj2ub6k — Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) November 18, 2019

Fiona Hill, who was President Donald Trump’s adviser on Russia and Europe until she resigned in July, testified in a closed hearing in Congress and told lawmakers that former National Security Adviser John Bolton described Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani as a “hand grenade that is going to blow everybody up.”