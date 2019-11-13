Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, November 13

After months of build up, Disney Plus to some outstanding reviews despite a few hiccups.

Entertainer John Legend was named PEOPLE’S Sexist Man Alive and his wife Chrissy Teigen was loving it.

And a giant meteor caused a ruckus over the Gateway Arch in St. Louis.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: Streamers React as Disney Plus Makes Long-Awaited Launch

After months of waiting and hype building, Disney’s streaming service “Disney Plus” made its debut on Tuesday. Rabid fans of the classics and new content alike were eager to sit in front of their TVs — some even calling out of work to have some personal binge time.

Your reactions to Disney Plus are great 😂😂 https://t.co/rht3Tqks3Q pic.twitter.com/RssqxTSiL2 — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) November 12, 2019

The lineup includes movies from the Disney Vault, like the Little Mermaid, Lion King and The Jungle Book, popular TV series that ranged from Lizzie McGuire and Hannah Montana to Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers and Darkwing Duck, and tons of content from National Geographic, Marvel and Star Wars.

Probably the most anticipated new series attached to the service at launch was The Mandalorian — an old-fashioned space Western that takes a look at the life of a bounty hunter in the Star Wars universe. The series is created by Jon Favreau and stars Pedro Pascal, of Game of Thrones and Narcos fame.

The small-screen Star Wars series meets the high bar set by the movies and debuted to mostly positive positive reviews, garnering a 94% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“The Mandalorian owes more to the westerns of yore rather than the sci-fi of today, and it’s the best decision that creator Jon Favreau could have been made for the series,” reviewer Tim Surette of TV Guide wrote.

THE MANDALORIAN IS SO GOOD THANK YOU JON FAVREAU@themandalorian @disneyplus pic.twitter.com/f7by6Vv0E8 — Jonathan Diener (@jonodiener) November 13, 2019

But there were also some speed bumps as the service rolled out, with various problems keeping streamers from getting online. With so many people flocking to get into Disney Plus at launch, some users who rushed in were met with an error message on their screen that read “unable to connect,” accompanied by a Wreck-It Ralph graphic.

It forced the company to put out a response addressing the early hiccups.

“The consumer demand for Disney+ has exceeded our highest expectations. While we are pleased by this incredible response, we are aware of the current user issues and are working to swiftly resolve them,” the company wrote in a tweet.

The consumer demand for Disney+ has exceeded our high expectations. We are working to quickly resolve the current user issue. We appreciate your patience. — Disney+ Help (@DisneyPlusHelp) November 12, 2019

You can order Disney Plus for $6.99/month or for $69.99/year right from the Disneyplus.com website.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: John Legend Named PEOPLE’S Sexist Man Alive

John Legend is one of just 15 people to reach EGOT status, having won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award for his diverse and stellar portfolio of work. The 40-year-old is now part of another exclusive new club.

Legend was named PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive on Tuesday, joining a group that includes recent winners Idris Elba, Blake Shelton, David Beckham and Chris Hemsworth.

John Legend Is PEOPLE's #SexiestManAlive 2019: 'I'm Excited but a Little Scared at the Same Time' https://t.co/qBIpYSozLf pic.twitter.com/gByepXc7dN — People (@people) November 13, 2019

“I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure,” Legend told the magazine. “Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!”

Legend has gained a reputation as one of the nicest guys in the entertainment business, which he said is a reflection on his parents.

“My father taught me about character. He taught us by example. He always conducted himself with such grace and dignity,” Legend told PEOPLE. “My parents always taught me that if you’re going to succeed in life, part of success is having humility. It’s a good way to live life, treating other people the way you want to be treated.”

The person most excited to hear about the announcement was his wife, Chrissy Teigen.

my secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people's sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xu7ygnhOZk — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

“My secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned PEOPLE’s sexiest man alive!! An honor!!!!!” Teigen wrote on Twitter, promptly updating her bio on Twitter to reflect the accomplishment.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

VideoVideo related to your must-see news headlines for today, november 13 2019-11-13T01:40:47-05:00

CHECK THIS OUT

VideoVideo related to your must-see news headlines for today, november 13 2019-11-13T01:40:47-05:00

A meteor that lit up the night sky in St. Louis, Missouri was caught on video from a variety of angles.

“Out of the corner of my eye, I saw it go over the field. It was so large and bright, brighter than your usual falling star,” Jill Wooldridge told the Springfield News-Leader. “Most falling stars burn out so fast, but this one was much longer and brighter and left a trail behind.”

The American Meteor Society said it received over 120 reports from eight states from people who say they spotted the blazing meteor that put on a light show for a few seconds. The AMS said the event was mainly seen from the Missouri but we also received reports from Indiana, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Nevada, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

And now, there’s a reward out for anyone who can retrieve a piece of the space rock.

The Maine Mineral and Gem Museum is offering a $25,000 reward for the first 1-kilogram (2.2 pounds) of meteorite recovered.

In a release, the museum said the meteorite “will receive a place of honor in the museum which is set to open next month from today, December 12th.”

“It’s an exciting opportunity to have a sample from a fireball seen one month before our official opening and we wish to enlist the public’s assistance,” said Museum Director Barbra Barrett. “Preliminary reports indicate a fall site approximately 50 kilometers northeast of Columbia.”

The museum encouraged amateur meteor hunters to go on the internet to gather information on what they were looking for. If they are lucky enough to stumble upon a piece of the meteor, it could end up being a lucrative scavenger hunt.

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here.