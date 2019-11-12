Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, November 12

President Jimmy Carter has been hospitalized due to complications after falling twice at his home. His spokesperson said doctors need to relieve pressure on his brain.

Amazon is planning a new chain of grocery stores to compete with the likes of Kroger and Walmart.

And a Popeyes in Virginia went viral after a worker was seen prepping the famous chicken sandwiches above a trash can.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: Former President Jimmy Carter Is Having Surgery Today to Relieve Pressure On His Brain

The oldest-living U.S. President, Jimmy Carter, is in the hospital today for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain. Carter was admitted to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta last night.

According to a statement from the Carter Center, the pressure in the former president’s brain was “caused by bleeding due to his recent falls.” His spokesperson added last night that Carter was “resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him.”

He was hospitalized twice in October after stumbles at his home. In early October, Carter needed stitches after hitting his forehead. Later in the month, he fractured his pelvis in a second fall.

Carter celebrated his 95th birthday on October 1. He has previously battled both liver and brain cancer.

Carter was the 39th president of the United States, serving one term beginning in 1977. After leaving the White House, he focused on volunteer work and has been active with Habitat for Humanity for more than three decades.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Amazon Is Planning a New Grocery Chain

Scoop: Amazon will launch another grocery store in 2020 that's an alternative to Whole Foods. The first store will be located in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Woodland Hills, says @benfoxrubin tip @Techmeme https://t.co/UY4LIej2nB — Roger Cheng (@RogerWCheng) November 11, 2019

Amazon is planning to expand its footprint in the grocery market with a new chain of stores. The company has confirmed that it is scheduled to open its “first” grocery store in Woodland Hills, California in 2020, suggesting that additional locations will follow.

CNET was the first to report on the new store after noticing job postings on Amazon. The Wall Street Journal reported back in March that Amazon was working on acquiring additional properties in Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington D.C. that could be used for grocery stores.

An Amazon spokesperson told CNET that the new store would take a different approach than Whole Foods. “When it comes to grocery shopping, we know customers love choice, and this new store offers another grocery option that’s distinct from Whole Foods Market, which continues to grow and remain the leader in quality natural and organic food.”

Amazon has not revealed many more details about the new store. The New York Times reported over the summer that, according to an internal Amazon memo, the company was working on a concept to combine in-person and online shopping. Customers could pick out fresh items such as vegetables and meats while store associates grab non-perishable items that the customer ordered ahead of time on an app. The new store will also reportedly have a traditional checkout line, as opposed to the company’s Amazon Go convenience stores in which customers pay using an app.

OFF-BEAT: Popeyes Worker Prepared Sandwiches On a Trash Bin

Popeyes Employee Made Chicken Sandwiches on Trash Bin, Owner Apologizes https://t.co/ZPNnfpECYp — TMZ (@TMZ) November 11, 2019

Popeyes is once again in the headlines amid the recent craze over its chicken sandwich. TMZ published photos that show a worker preparing the popular sandwiches on a tray that was placed on top of a trash can. This happened at a restaurant in Fairfax, Virginia and was reportedly in plain sight of the customers.

The pictures immediately prompted concerns about the franchise’s cleanliness. The location’s owner explained to TMZ that the restaurant had received an order for 100 sandwiches and that the employee had used the tray due to a lack of counter space. The owner has apologized but also insisted that the trash can was empty at the time. The restaurant has since added a new prep table to the kitchen.

Popeyes has been in the news often lately due to violent confrontations at several of its restaurants. Last week in Oxon Hill, Maryland, a victim identified as Kevin Tyrell Davis was stabbed to death following an argument about whether someone had been trying to cut the line.

A physical brawl behind the counter of a restaurant in Edgewood, Maryland was also caught on video last week. And a now-fired Popeyes worker, Deriance Hughes of Columbia, Tennessee, faces criminal charges after police said he was the person caught on camera body-slamming a customer following a heated exchange.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

200 million in the path of dangerous cold and snow. @RobMarciano has the latest from Syracuse, New York. https://t.co/mXZJC0vhuz pic.twitter.com/KQXfF3x54f — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 12, 2019

200 million Americans are experiencing potentially record-setting cold this week and snow is causing trouble on roads and runways.

Rapper Lil Reese was shot in Chicago on Monday. He was in critical condition but is reportedly recovering.

College gymnast Melanie Coleman passed away after she fell during practice and damaged her spinal cord.

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek became visibly emotional after a contestant wrote “We love you, Alex!” as his final answer.

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings is running to replace her late husband, Elijah Cummings, in Congress.

CHECK THIS OUT

Elephant Squishes Car in Khao Yai National Park in ThailandAn elephant squished a visiting car Oct. 29, 2019 in Khao Yai National Park. Story: http://www.khaosodenglish.com/news/2019/10/30/elephant-squishes-car-in-khao-yai-national-park/ 2019-10-30T10:32:39.000Z

The Khao Yai National Park in Thailand is a great place to see big animals, but a pair of visitors got a little too close to a curious elephant. The encounter was recorded on a cellphone and the video has been spreading around the globe.

Local media reported that the 35-year-old elephant named Deu is known for “greeting” tourists. In the video, the animal is seen rubbing against a vehicle for several seconds before appearing to straddle it. Only at that point did the driver manage to move the car away from Deu. The car was damaged but the two people inside were not hurt.

Officials at the National Park have warned future visitors to stay at least 30 yards away from an elephant while in their vehicles and to avoid honking their horns at an elephant.

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here.