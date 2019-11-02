Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, November 2

The cookie dough in your refrigerator may need to be tossed in the trash. Read on to see which Nestle products are being recalled.

The woman who became internet-famous for climbing into the lion exhibit at the Bronx Zoo insists the animal would not have hurt her and that she had a “spiritual” moment with the lion.

And a young trick-or-treater has the world buzzing after his adorable act of giving was caught on camera.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: Nestle Recalls Refrigerated Cookie Dough

Planning on making cookies this weekend? If you have ready-to-bake dough from Nestle in the refrigerator, check the labeling carefully before you start baking. Nestle has recalled multiple Toll House Cookie Dough products because they could be contaminated with “food-grade rubber pieces.”

Nestle says the products were distributed across the United States and in Puerto Rico. The products included in the recall are labeled with batch codes that begin with the numbers 9189 through 9295. That reference number can be found just after the “use or freeze-by” date.

The following items are included in the recall:

Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz)

Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz)

Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Dough (18oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (30oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Lovers Club Tub (80oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (36oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (80oz)

Nestlé Toll House Fall’n Leaves Cookie Dough (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Frozen II Cookie Dough (14oz)

Nestlé Toll House Holiday Chocolate Chip Tree Sprinkle (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Monster Munch (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Pinch of Grinch Cookie Dough (14oz)

Nestlé Toll House Triple Chip Cookie Dough Bar (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Chocolate Chip Lovers (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Turtles Cookie Bar (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House White Chip Macadamia Nut (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Mini Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Bar (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Bar (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Bar (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Cookie Bar (16oz)

M&M’S® Everyday Cookie Dough (14oz)

M&M’S® Ghouls Mix Cookie Dough (14oz)

M&M’S® Holiday Cookie Dough (14oz)

Nestle says they have identified the source of the rubber and that the issue has been fixed for future batches. No injuries have been reported and Nestle says they issued the recall out of an “abundance of caution.” Customers with further questions are advised to contact Nestlé Consumer Services at nestleproductinquiry@casupport.com.

OFF-BEAT: Woman Who Climbed Into Lion Exhibit Says She Had a ‘Spiritual’ Experience With the Animal

Woman Who Taunted Bronx Zoo Lion Says 'I Am The Lion Now' | NBC New YorkThe lions may have been the ones taunted, but on Thursday Myah Autry is the one who roared. The woman who was captured on viral video entering the lion’s enclosure at the Bronx Zoo in September spoke to reporters for the first time after a court appearance for a shoplifting charge in Kearny, New Jersey. Autry’s wild interaction with the media — almost as strange as her interaction with the animals at the zoo — began with her bowing to the reporters as she warmly greeted them with “shalom.” In an often-rambling, 15-minute session outside the courthouse, Autry said her reasoning for jumping into the lion’s den was “a lot more spiritual” and that she was never afraid while she was in there. NBC 4 New York on Twitter: http://4.nbcny.com/kAuuwUN NBC 4 New York on Facebook: http://4.nbcny.com/mbeh714 NBC 4 New York on Instagram: http://4.nbcny.com/g5YlkcI NBC 4 New York on Youtube: http://4.nbcny.com/iTUpy5e #News #BronxZoo #NYC #Lion ———————————————– NBC 4 New York / WNBC is the flagship station of the NBC Owned Television Stations division of NBCUniversal, serving the New York Tri-State area with an unparalleled commitment to broadcast excellence for more than 75 years. For more information about NBC 4 New York, visit NBCNewYork.com. 2019-10-31T23:34:57.000Z

Myah Autry is the woman who took the internet by storm when she climbed into the lion enclosure at the Bronx Zoo in late September. Other visitors shared videos of Autry standing across from the lion, speaking to the animal and dancing around. A moat separated her from the lion, but it was not clear if the water would have prevented the lion from approaching her. Throughout the exchange, the lion just stood and watched Autry until she left the exhibit.

The Bronx Zoo notified the NYPD after the videos of Autry’s stunt went viral. Zookeepers noted that she could have been killed and that her stunt also endangered the life of the lion. The NYPD has a warrant out for Autry’s arrest on a trespassing charge.

Autry has not yet turned herself in, but this week she appeared in a New Jersey court on a separate shoplifting charge. She spoke with reporters outside of the courthouse about her encounter with the lion. Autry described the moment as a “spiritual” experience and that she was never afraid of the lion. “I fear nobody. No animal, no one. So no, I wasn’t fearing of the lion because the lion loved me. That’s why he came to me and I let the lion know: Lion, I love you.” She insisted that she and the lion had “connected.”

NBC New York reported that Autry spoke to them for about 15 minutes about the incident. She directly addressed the lion, saying that she hopes the zoo is treating the lion right and that she never meant to “mistreat you or nothing.” She also allegedly added, “Do your history, it’s called reincarnation. I am the lion now.”

Autry said she has respect for the law and plans to turn herself in and face the trespassing charge.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Trick-Or-Treater Filled Empty Candy Bowl With His Own Stash

A young child in Maryland has people buzzing about his selfless act of kindness during Halloween. A little boy named Jackson walked up to a home and noticed that the tub on the front porch was empty. He turned around and was heard telling his aunt, “Oh no! There ain’t no more candy!” Jackson then reached down into his bag and put some of his own candy into the bowl.

The moment was recorded on the home’s security camera. The homeowner, Leslie Hodges, posted it to Facebook with the caption, “this has got to give hope to everyone that there are still amazing people in this world. What a selfless act from this little guy! ❤️ Kudos to his parents!!!” The video quickly racked up millions of views.

Hodges told the Washington Post that she left the candy bowl out while she took her own child trick-or-treating. Her husband is a firefighter and had to work that evening. After the video went viral, Jackson’s parents reached out to the Hodges. The two families planned to meet this weekend.

Jackson’s father, Ty Champagne, said he wasn’t surprised to hear of his son’s giving. “He’s a very sweet, kind and soft-spoken kid. I’ve never seen a moment where he acts out negatively toward humanity.” He says when he asked Jackson why he left his own candy in the bowl, Jackon’s responded simply, “For the kids after me.”

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

Shannon Phillips, a former regional manager for Starbucks, has accused the company of racial discrimination against white employees in a federal lawsuit.

Beto O’Rourke has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race.

Google is buying Fitbit for $2.1 billion. CEO James Park says he is excited to “make health even more accessible to everyone.”

Toys ‘R’ Us plans to open new stores before Black Friday with a new focus on experiences for kids.

A Massachusetts man has won a $1 million lottery for a second time.

CHECK THIS OUT

Remember to set the clocks back one hour before you go to bed tonight. For the majority of the country, daylight saving time comes to an end early Sunday morning. At 2 a.m., the clock falls back one hour. Your smartphones will update automatically, but you’ll need to manually switch over physical clocks.

The only states that do not observe daylight saving time are Hawaii and Arizona.

Daylight saving time became a practice in 1918 and became federal law in 1966. Several states have pushed to make daylight saving time permanent year-round.

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here.