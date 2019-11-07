Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, November 7

Get ready to turn on the heat in your home. The majority of the country is about to get an early, double dose of winter.

Congress has taken steps to protect the puppies! A bipartisan bill punishing animal cruelty is headed to the president’s desk.

And rapper T.I. had everyone buzzing when he revealed that he goes to the gynecologist with his teenage daughter to try to verify her virginity.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: Arctic Cold Will Blast Two-Thirds of the Country

One #cold blast is pushing through the country now. A second arctic surge next week will be the coldest air of the season, particularly in the Deep South. Details: https://t.co/YXUc1RWOEB pic.twitter.com/tqqI4mQdD7 — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) November 7, 2019

The start of winter is still more than a month away, but it’s definitely time to break out the heavy coats and gloves. The majority of the country is about to feel the effects of a double Arctic blast. Forecasters say the brutal cold system could set new records for mid-November.

The first cold front is hitting the Plains and Upper Midwest today. Temperatures fell below zero this morning in parts of Wisconsin and South Dakota, according to the Weather Channel. The system will continue shifting further east through Saturday.

#Snow will spread into the interior Northeast today, while rain is expected toward the coast: https://t.co/aihdbVEQBv pic.twitter.com/cDbEmnd02C — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) November 7, 2019

The Northeast and mid-Atlantic states will see temperatures in the 30s and low 40s for the rest of the week, and some areas can expect snowfall. Even parts of the southeast, including northern Louisiana and Tennessee, will feel chilly and may reach freezing temperatures.

But all of this is just a “warm-up” before a sharper cold that is expected to hit next week. Meteorologists say a second Arctic front will hit on Sunday, with freezing temperatures expected across the Plains, Midwest, the Ohio Valley and the Northeast. The Deep South could experience temperatures that dip into the 20s during the mornings next week.

OFF-BEAT: Congress Passes a Bill Making Animal Cruelty a Federal Crime

The Senate has unanimously passed a bill that would make animal cruelty a federal crime. All 50 states already have their own laws on the books prohibiting people from harming animals.

Currently, federal law only punishes animal cruelty if the suspect creates videos of the act and distributes them. Under the new “Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act,” a person could be convicted of a felony and face up to seven years in prison if they are found to have “purposely crushed, burned, drowned, suffocated, impaled, or otherwise subjected [an animal] to serious bodily injury.” There are exceptions for hunting.

The bill now heads to President Trump’s desk for his signature. The bipartisan bill passed in the House in October.

🎉VICTORY🎉 The Senate has unanimously passed the PACT Act 2 crack down on some of the most malicious acts of animal cruelty🙌 We now just need @realDonaldTrump's sig 2 finally create a fed anti-cruelty statute & it couldn't have happened w/o YOU🐶🐱🐾https://t.co/u7m5IqlDH7 pic.twitter.com/eoz1emCZt8 — HSLF (@HSLegFund) November 5, 2019

One of the bill’s sponsors, Republican Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, said in a statement, “Evidence shows that the deranged individuals who harm animals often move on to committing acts of violence against people. It is appropriate that the federal government have strong animal cruelty laws and penalties.”

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut added in a tweet, “There’s no place in a civilized society for maiming & torturing animals—period. @SenToomey & I’ve spent yrs working to hold the barbaric individuals who commit these crimes accountable. I’m glad Congress is finally sending the #PACTAct to the President’s desk to be signed into law.”

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: T.I. Receives Backlash After Saying He Asks His Daughter’s Doctor to ‘Check Her Hymen’

Rapper T.I. has set the internet buzzing over his parenting techniques. In an interview on the podcast “Ladies Like Us,” T.I. was asked whether he had spoken with his six children about sex. He explained in his response that he goes to the doctor with his oldest daughter, 18-year-old Deyjah Harris.

T.I. told the hosts that he goes to the gynecologist with Harris to “check her hymen” to ensure she is still a virgin. He said Harris had to sign a waiver allowing the doctor to talk to him about her medical results.

On the podcast, T.I. dismissed the idea that the hymen is not an indicator of virginity, because it can break while doing everyday physical activities. “So I say, ‘Look, Doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen, please, and give me back my results expeditiously.'”

The rapper has faced scrutiny on social media following his comments. Planned Parenthood posted to its Twitter page that “virginity is a made-up social construct, and it has absolutely nothing to do with your hymen,” and that “you can’t tell if someone’s had sex by checking their hymen.” The World Health Organization has also banned “virginity testing” as a human rights violation. The WHO further explains on its website that “there is no examination that can prove a girl or woman has had sex.”

Harris has not publicly commented directly on her father’s remarks. But she did “like” a few Twitter posts that point to her opinion on the matter: “this is disgusting, possessive and controlling *whew*” and “‘give me my results’ first of all mf, those are HER results!! Like WTF.”

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

More than 2 million pounds of chicken is being recalled in eight states because the poultry may be contaminated with metal. https://t.co/dChIovXG1X pic.twitter.com/pGMjRseaqc — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 7, 2019

More than 2 million pounds of chicken has been recalled in eight states.

Fake debt collectors are the most common robocall scams. Americans received 5.5 million telemarketing calls in October.

Two former Twitter employees are accused of spying for Saudi Arabia.

Ford is experimenting with electric vehicles and debuted a fully electric Mustang with over 900 horsepower at a car show in Las Vegas.

Elon Musk claims SpaceX could launch its Starship rocket for $2 million, which is about 1% of what it costs NASA to launch into space.

CHECK THIS OUT

The Mighty Ducks appears to be getting a reboot! Disney is reportedly planning a new series based on the popular 1990s movies that will be available on the new streaming channel.

According to a report by Discussing Film, the new series will shift in a new direction. The main character is said to be a 13-year-old boy who gets kicked off of his junior division team, which is apparently a “Mighty Ducks” team. In response, his mother forms their own team and finds a coach.

At least four executives who worked on the original movies are said to be collaborating on the TV series. No word yet on when the reported series will debut or who may star in it.

Disney Plus is scheduled to launch next week (November 12). All three of the original Mighty Ducks movies will be streaming on launch day.

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here.