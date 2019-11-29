London Bridge Stabbing Attack Treated as Terror Related

A London Bridge terror attack has left multiple victims injured, the Metropolitan Police in London, England confirmed on November 29, 2019.

“Police were called at 1:58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge,” Met Police wrote in a statement. “Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met and @CityPolice. A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow.”

The man’s name was not released, but police said that they think it was a terror attack. “At this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident at #LondonBridge remain unclear. However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related,” the police wrote. “One man has been shot by police. We will provide further information when possible. A number of people have been stabbed. We will provide further information when possible.”

Police were called at 1:58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge. Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met and @CityPolice. A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 29, 2019

The British Transport Police wrote on Twitter, “We continue to assist @metpoliceuk and @CityPolice

with the incident at #LondonBridge. London Bridge mainline station is closed. Tubes are not stopping at London Bridge Underground station.”

TFL Traffic News, an official government feed, wrote, “UPDATE: London Bridge remains closed in both directions between Fenchurch Street to the north and Southwark Street to the south. There are long delays in both directions on Tower Bridge Road and on Southwark Bridge Road. Use alternative routes.”