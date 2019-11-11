Pink’s Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Pink had a normal middle-class, suburban childhood. Now, the punk rocker has two adorable kids and a loving husband, Carey Hart, a retired motocross athlete.

Pink was born Alecia Beth Moore on September 8, 1979 to Jim and Judy Moore in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. Although she quickly earned a reputation as a Philadephia punk rock singer, she grew up in a quiet town about an hour from the city, which she decided early in life that she wanted to leave, according to People.

Although she developed an early angst and became involved in drugs and the club seen as a young teen, her family supported her music endeavors and her dad became her manager. She also had some help from her family in launching her career. Her cousin, Bernie Resnick, is an entertainment lawyer who signed her first management deal, according to a 2000 article from the Philadelphia City Paper.

Pink married her husband, motocross competitor Carey Hart, on January 7, 2006. Their first child, a girl named Willow Sage Hart, was born in 2011. Their son, Jameson Moon Hart, was born in 2016.

1. Pink’s Dad, Jim Moore, Was Her Manager & Has Been Her ‘Person’ Throughout Life

Pink’s dad, Jim Moore, was her first manager and has served as her main supporter throughout her life. Moore is a Vietnam veteran, and worked as an insurance salesman, according to Notable Biographies.

They often sang together when she was young. The father and daughter duo took the stage together to sing a duet in 2018, which you can watch here. She called her dad her “first rock star.”

He served as her manager early in her career, according to the Philadephia City Paper. The article described him as a “notorious onetime wild man who still likes to jump on his motorcycle from time to time.” But no adventure in his life compared to launching his daughter’s music career, he told the paper.

“I’ve logged a lot of miles,” he said. “But nothing’s better than and wilder than seeing her do this. She said she was going to do it as a kid and she meant it.”

Once she hit star status, he stayed by her side in difficult times. She wrote about her father on Instagram on Father’s Day in 2018, sharing a story about a day years earlier when paparazzi photographed them. After she announced her split from husband Carey Hart in February, 2008, she said a member of the paparazzi confronted her about her divorce. After a few choice words for the photographer, she left, cried, and called her dad.

“He came right away,” she wrote. “He jumped on a train, no questions asked, and was in my room three hours later. He said, ‘lets go. We’re goin out.’ Here we are. He has been my person all of my life. He has fought monsters in my closet, and monsters that posed as principals in school buildings, you name it. He has taken on the world for and with me, no questions asked. He made me feel important. He made me think I was worth loving. He taught me how to do it all myself. And when no one else was there, he told me to love myself. I thank my stars for this man, that he was strong enough not only to fight his own monsters but mine too, and now my kids’. I love you daddy sir. happy Father’s Day.”

Pink also thanked her father during her speech at the Walk of Fame Ceremony in February of 2019, saying she credits him with being true to herself.

“Today, for me, is a celebration of something that my dad taught me, and that is, ‘To thine own self be true,'” she said. “If you walk along this boulevard and you look at these names, there is a power that lies in that. ‘To thine own self be true.’ There’s a power in believing in yourself. There’s a power in not giving up on life and in not giving up on yourself.”

2. Pink’s Mom Was an ER Nurse, & Pink Struggled After Her Parents Divorced

Pink’s mom, Judy Moore, was an emergency room nurse, according to Notable Biographies. Pink posted on Instagram October 14, excited about a visit with her mom.

“Mama Judy is in the house,” she captioned a photo of herself and her mom.

Pink had some help from her family in launching her career. Growing up, she would sing with her grandfather, Buddy Kugel, her mom’s dad. She would also sing with her mom and her dad, Jim. Also helpful in her success was a cousin, Bernie Resnick, who worked as an entertainment lawyer in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania. His other clients include The Rembrandts and Atom Factory, the management company for John Mayer and John Legend, according to his website. He signed her first management deal, according to a 2000 article in the Philadelphia City Paper.

When Pink was a child, her mother told VH1, she was concerned about her daughter’s early lyrics.

“Her initial writings were always very introspective,” she said. “Some of it was very black, and very deep, almost worrisome.”

Pink had trouble adjusting to life after her parents divorced when she was a child. She began using hard drugs as a young teenager, and suffered an overdose that was nearly fatal when she was just 15. The teen overdosed on a combination of crystal meth, angel dust, ecstasy, cocaine and marijuana, according to People.

She started getting in trouble with the law as a teen, and was arrested for petty theft and trespassing, People reported. At age 13, she was fully immersed in the club scene in Philadelphia. She wrote songs, danced and sang backup. She also was deeply involved with drugs, drinking and partying.

“I was never allowed to go over to any of my friends’ houses when I was little, because I was the bad influence,” she told the Sunday Telegraph in 2007. “None of their parents liked me and my own parents were scared to death of me – and for me.”

Pink had a normal middle-class upbringing in Doylsetown, Pennsylvania, about one hour from Philadelphia. But she was barely a toddler when she decided she wanted to leave the quiet town as soon as possible.

“I’ve never fitted in,” she told The Mail in 2006. “I just wanted to get the hell out of that town and get on with my life.”

3. Pink & her Daughter, Willow, Dressed in Punk Rock Gear for Halloween & her Son, Jameson, Brought her Flowers to Welcome her Home from Tour

Pink and her daughter, Willow Sage Hart, dressed as punk rockers for Halloween – which was not really a stretch from their regular look. Pink and Willow were wearing their own clothes, which included studded jackets and cat eyes.

“One more from Halloween where we wore our own clothes and basically dressed like ourselves,” she wrote on Instagram. “i think every day should be dress up day!”

Her daughter was sporting her new haircut. In September, the 8 year old had one side of her head shaved. Pink shared the haircut on Instagram.

“Loving my punk rock daughter,” she wrote. “Remember everyone, fly your own flag. There is no box to be put in. Its better to be your own self. Own it, and love it. And if anyone has a problem with it, tell them (politely) to move on. Cant wait to see the woman you grow up to be. I have a feeling you are gonna be strong, fierce, compassionate, and caring. I’m so proud of you, willow.”

Her son, Jameson Moon Hart, welcomed her home from a music festival in Brazil in a sweet video she shared on Instagram.

“Mama, I got you flowers,” Jameson said, greeting his mom at her car and giving her a hug.

She cuddled against him.

“I missed you so much,” she said. “I love my flowers. They’re so beautiful.”

She also recognized her kids during her speech at the Walk of Fame ceremony in February of 2019.

“You guys are my stars, and I would never shine without you. Ever, ever, ever,” she said.

4. Pink’s Husband, Carey Hart Is a Retired Motocross Athlete who Opened a Tattoo Shop

Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, have been married since 2008, although they were separated early in their marriage. Hart is a retired motocross racer who was born and raised in Las Vegas. Like Pink, his parents divorced when he was young. He was raised by his dad, Tom Hart, according to Notable Biographies.

He invented several signature motocross stunts, including the Hart Attack and the Hart Breaker. The Hart Attack is a hand-stand done on a motorcycle in midair. The Hart Breaker is a back flip on a 250cc (full sized) motorcycle. After sustaining injuries multiple times, he retired from competitive freestyle motocross in 2017 at age 42.

“I’ve accepted that I’m now 42 and my time as a competitive freestyle motocrosser has passed,” he told Rolling Stone. “I’ve swallowed that pill and I’m OK with it now.”

Hart opened his first tattoo shop in Las Vegas in 2004. The business, called Hart & Huntington, grew. He now has four tattoo shops and a clothing line.

5. Pink Claps Back to Criticism of her Family Taco Night Instagram Pic & Other Mom-Shaming Trolls

Pink posted a photo of her family on Instagram March 7, 2019, sharing a familiar scene of a family dinner. She wrote in the post that she takes time for family dinners, even on tour, at least twice a week.

“At least twice a week on tour, we shut the door to the outside world and have family dinner,” she wrote on Instagram. “As you can see, it makes Jameson feel deep, deep joy. #lastedsevenminutes #gratitude #space #conversation #loosescrews”

The scene was both mundane and intimate, and the sentiment was recognizable. It was not the type of post one would think would generate controversy. Yet, it did.

“except it’s posted on ig,” the person wrote.

Pink responded, “”Yes I like to promote healthy stuff. I also like to remind people to stop being TOTAL DOUCHE BAGS TOO. Consider this your reminder, F–o.”

The couple has faced some parent shaming on Instagram. Pink has spoken publicly about the challenges of being a mom on tour, and the struggle of being a celebrity mom whose life is analyzed by the public.

In July, she posted a photo of herself and her son at a zoo in Hamburg, Germany. It was criticized for allowing children to see animals in captivity.

“Animals shouldn’t be in captivity. If it was a sanctuary — that’d be different,” a person commented.

Soon after the zoo pic, she disabled comments on her Instagram page, in an announcement filled with middle fingers. While she allows comments on most of her posts now, she still disables them on many pictures of her children.

